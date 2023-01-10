The Branson Regional Arts Council are officially theatre owners.
Earlier this month the non-profit arts council announced they had officially purchased the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.
“Over the past 5 years, we have been leasing the Historic Owen Theatre with a purchase option,” BRAC Executive Director Jim Barber said in a press release. “We are excited to announce that we were able to exercise that option and obtain a mortgage which makes the Arts Council official owners of the venue, allowing us to continue providing community arts education opportunities for generations to come, as well as preserve the legacy and rich history of Jim Owen.”
Barber explained on Dec. 28, thanks to the assistance of a mortgage through Branson Bank, the arts council was able to achieve one of their short term goals of establishing a permanent community arts center; which under the direction of the BRAC will be available to all residents, young and old, for generations to come.
“It was the wish of the late Jean Cantwell, founder of both the Branson Arts Council and Tri-Lakes Community Theatre, to establish a permanent theatre venue strictly dedicated to the performing arts and community theatre,” Barber said in the release. “Our move into this facility in 2017 provided the opportunity to do just that.”
During 2022, the BRAC presented 10 major events throughout the show season, which provided a variety of arts opportunities; including 245 acting roles, 157 tech crew jobs, 140 volunteer positions and 30 featured visual artists.
“We wish to thank Ronnie and Diane Mathes, the previous long-time owners of the Owen Theatre for believing in our vision,” Barber said in the release. “We also thank Branson Bank, our attorney Harry Styron, our past and current BRAC Board of Directors, our volunteers, generous donors and patrons, our talented actors, directors, technical crew, and our teachers, students and supportive parents who have been integral in the development of our youth arts education program
“We will still be working extra hard to pay off the balance of our mortgage, but we are excited for the many new opportunities that this purchase will provide to our community!”
The BRAC first entered into a contract to purchase the Historic Owen Theatre in 2017. Built in 1936, Branson’s very first theatre was originally owned by Jim Owen, who served as Mayor of Branson for 12 years and achieved International fame as the “King of the River,” for entertaining tourists, corporate executives and even Hollywood celebrities with his popular White River float trips.
The theatre was initially called the “Hillbilly Theatre” and designed by Carl and Robert Boller of Kansas City, Missouri. The Boller Brothers, who’s family roots were in Vaudeville, are credited with designing, or consulting on the design of, over 300 classic theatre venues nationwide, ranging from small vaudeville houses to large movie palaces. Each theatre was unique, with designs influenced by the history of the towns in which they were located.
The next production to arrive at the Historic Owen Theatre will be Mary Poppins-The Broadway Musical. The musical will take the stage in February and tickets are on sale now.
The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 South Commercial Street in downtown Branson. For additional information about the theatre or BRAC visit bransonarts.org.
