NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw has canceled all of his remaining 2022 Branson shows at the Clay Cooper Theatre.
Bradshaw was scheduled to return to Branson for four more shows this season, with shows in September, October, November and December. In an announcement posted to the Clay Cooper Theatre Facebook Page, health issues were cited as the reason behind the cancellation of Bradshaw’s upcoming performances of The Terry Bradshaw Show.
“His radiation treatments have been completed and he is doing well, but in order to completely heal he needs to find time to rest,” the post read. “Be sure to keep up with him on FOX Sunday football. Congratulations, in your fight, Terry! We are glad you are getting better each day and we will keep you in our prayers.”
2022 was a return to Branson for the football player turned entertainer. After performing a couple of shows toward the end of 2021, Bradshaw announced he would be bringing his show back to the Clay Cooper Theatre for a total of 12 performances in 2022. The first show of the year was held on Saturday, April 16, and he had hosted a show nearly every month since.
As of press time, no additional information had been released regarding the future of Bradshaw’s show in Branson.
As new details are made available, they’ll be added to this story on bransontrilakesnews.com.
