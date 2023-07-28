For just over a week now, members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists have been on strike after the Alliance of Motion Picture Television Producers refused to engage with the labor union on some of their most critical issues, which is leaving an impactful imprint across the nation; including Missouri.
In the days since the strike went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, July 14, SAG-AFTRA has provided those outside of their organization with insight into what key issues were brought to the table during their lengthy negotiations with AMPTP. SAG-AFTRA represents approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists and other media professionals.
Since the publication of those issues, those who work outside of the entertainment industry have been left to do their own research and digging to better understand the impact of this strike both nationally and locally.
Actress, SAG-AFTRA Missouri Valley President and Branson resident Shelley Waggener spoke with Branson Tri-Lakes News and explained the union has gone on strike because they’re fighting for a combination of monumental things.
“One of the bigger things we’re fighting for is residuals and residuals is how we get paid every time something is seen. So you’re paid for an original set or series or session,” Waggener said. “If it’s a series, you’re paid for the season, for an ‘x’ amount of episodes. It used to be 22 episodes on network TV and then it would repeat for a while and you’d get paid every time an episode repeated and then it would go into syndication, which means it goes out on the cable channels and every time it airs you get money from it and then it would go into streaming. So, we would get that revenue stream all the way through and that would be years of revenue stream.”
Waggener said now with many series’ going straight from airing only once on regular TV before going straight to streaming, the revenue for residuals is no longer being made possible.
“When it goes to streaming, we’re not told how many times somebody watches it, so we don’t get that information. Their new model on streaming services is based on subscribers. They don’t care how many times somebody sees something, they want people paying that monthly fee. So what they do is, they’ll bring in a show or create a new show or whatever it is and…they’ll hype it up for a couple of months, building that subscriber base, so when it comes out they have algorithms that say, ‘You’ve reached your potential that you’re going to reach on subscribers for this show,” Waggener said. “They’ve taken away our ability to make any residuals, but they’re using us to attract all the people for their subscribers. They’re not sharing in that profit, they’re having us do all the heavy lifting while they go, ‘OK, we’re done’ and then cancel it.”
Additionally, SAG-AFTRA requested an 11% general wage increase in year one, so their members could recover from record-breaking inflation. However, AMPTP came back with only a 5% wage increase offering. If the 5% increase were to be accepted, it means union members 2023 earnings would add up to less than what they made in 2020, during the pandemic, according to SAG-AFTRA.
Waggener said another massive item, which led to the strike, is AMPTP’s overwhelming desire to use AI to their advantage as opposed to actors.
“We need protections against AI. Writers need protections for AI generating scripts and actors need protection for our likeness and our image and our faces. Because what’s happening is, they’re scanning people, extras mostly right now, and then they’re using that image in perpetuity and never giving out another dime,” Waggener said. “They can create movies, they can create this using images that they’re not paying for and never giving anybody any profit. So they’ll go, ‘Hey, we’ll pay you for this and you’ll get an amount for this,’ and that’s it. Gone are the days that you’re seeing the big stars making all of that money. They’re never going to offer you $28 million anymore. They’re going to offer you something to do an original thing and then they’ve got your images.”
Waggener added that she wants to be clear that SAG-AFTRA is not trying to rid AI from entertainment completely, but rather set boundaries in order for people to be put before machines.
“A lot of us do feel that there is a good place for AI in storytelling, but not at the expense of humans in the storytelling. We need to work in conjunction and that’s what we’re trying to do. The studios have flat out refused that. They want to do everything AI generated, which I don’t understand,” Waggener said. “I don’t know what their thought process is with that, other than just keeping all the money in their own pocket. That’s sort of the gist of what we’re fighting for.”
Since the strike began, Waggener said one of the things people do not seem to understand is this is not happening for the super famous and rich celebrities, but rather for all those who are the working class entertainers. As the strike information has continued to be distributed, it’s been widely shared how only 12.7% of 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members bring home the $26,470 from performing needed to qualify for the union’s health plan.
“This is about all the rank and file members who work in this union, who most of us don’t make $26,000 a year. A lot of us don’t make our health and pension. We have to have second and third jobs to support ourselves, because we’re not getting those opportunities. We’re not making that big money. That’s really like a small top percent that’s making that money,” Waggener said. “When they’re squeezing all of that out, we’re getting squeezed out first. So the background (actors) will see the crunch first and then the smaller performing artists will feel it then, but now the celebrities are starting to feel it, because they’re realizing they don’t want to use them, they just want to use an image.”
Another confusing element pointed out by Waggener is the AMPTP is not actually all made up of producers as people know them, rather it’s an entity that represents major studios and streamers, including Amazon, Apple, Disney, NBC, Universal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, and Warner Bros Discovery.
“Producers has never been a term that’s defined properly in our industry. So the members of the AMPTP are generally studio heads, the big financiers and corporations. Those are who are in the AMPTP,” Waggener said. “Now there are a few people who are considered producers in the AMPTP, like Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise and people like that who make films and take most of the profit they would be a part of the AMPTP.”
Waggener added there’s also creators who are not a part of the AMPTP, so there are still a few options for SAG-AFTRA members to work during the strike.
“There are people that we can still work for in independent projects, commercial projects, any other contract that we have other than television and film we are still working,” Waggener said. “So podcasts, commercials, games, and all that stuff we can still work and independent productions for TV and film we can work, because we don’t negotiate with the independent filmmakers; because they’re not a part of our AMPTP that we negotiate with.”
For those who have been hearing about the interim agreements being set in motion by SAG-AFTRA, Waggener said those agreements are being made with the independent creators.
“The interim agreement is the last offer we pushed across the table to the AMPTP and they said no to. They said it was unreasonable. So, we said, ‘OK, strike.’ Then when the independent people said, ‘Hey, I want to make a film and I can do those terms,’ we made the interim agreements. The interim agreement is everything we wanted in this new contract and if they agree to it, then we’re given a contract and we can work for them. If they can do it and still make a profit, corporations can do it, studios can do it. They just don’t want to, because they want to go in the direction of AI and I think that’s going to be our biggest hurdle to get over.”
With the approval of interim agreements with the independents, Waggener explained there has been some confusion as to what happens when these independent projects are ready for distribution.
“People are going, ‘Well, who’s going to buy these things after the independent people make them? Won’t they (AMPTP) just buy them up?’ You know, that probably might be. It might be the strike is done by then, it might be that it’s not,” Waggener said. “But if these bigger studios want to buy it, these terms are worked into their deal. So they’re going to end up paying more for the product anyway, they’re just not going to get it right now. They’re going to end up eating it on the end when they distribute these things.”
Though the strike is causing major waves in the larger markets like Los Angeles and New York, locations such as the Missouri Valley are only seeing ripples; especially since there are independent productions still underway.
“Honestly the strike has been great for the people in these smaller areas who are independent filmmakers, because now they have an opportunity to get people who aren’t working, who they couldn’t get before, and will now say, ‘Yeah, now I’ll work with you,’” Waggener said. “I’m fine shifting to independent filmmakers, because that’s my bread and butter here. I’m used to it being a local.
“What’s interesting, if you continue to have your entire career in LA, you don’t know how to create your own content. You’re there and people are always auditioning you for other stuff, so you always wait for someone to bring you something. In these smaller areas, if we want to work, we have to make our own stuff, so we’re used to doing that. This is going to be great for all of us in the smaller places to really start earning some money, because now we’re working with these independents that you know maybe they didn’t want to work with before.”
As far as how long the strike will last, Waggener said she believes it will continue for the next several months.
“My opinion is (the strike) will go through the end of the year at least and by then, we’ll see what will happen,” Waggener said.
As far as discussions go between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP, Waggener said all negotiations have ceased and will remain that way until AMPTP is ready to start back up again.
“We don’t go back until they say we’re ready to go back. We’re always ready to go back and we’ve told them, ‘When you’re ready, we’re here to talk.’ They have not come back to us and said, ‘We want to talk.’ So the ball is in their court. These happen every three years. Our contracts expire every three years, so this is our year to do it.”
As many news outlets have been showcasing the picket lines from around the country over the last week, Missouri will be doing its part with a rally on Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Kansas City at the Mill Creek Park.
“I’m excited to go there,” Waggener said. “We’re going to be up there with our bullhorns and our strike signs and we’re going to talk about that. We’re going to have hopefully some special guests come and I think, hopefully a special video. So it’s going to be a great rally to attend. I have been asked to come down to Arkansas to educate some people on the strike, so I’m going to do that at some point…I’m hoping I’m going out to LA next month to go walk the lines out there, because I do want to support this and I do want to be out there walking the picket line.”
Anyone who would like more information on this Kansas City Rally can visit the ‘SAG-AFTRA Strike Support Rally’ event page on Facebook. Those interested in learning more about SAG-AFTRA, the strike, how to show support and more can visit sgaftrastrike.org.
Waggener, best known for her award-winning role opposite Jennifer Lawrence in “Winter’s Bone,” also offers workshops on film acting for adults and kids in the Branson area. To learn more about her local work, visit her ‘Ozarks FMC/Ozarks Film & Media Collaborative’ page on Facebook.
Anyone who would like to contact Waggener with questions or any SAG-AFTRA Missouri Valley members who would like to host or help organize a rally can contact her via email at mv.president@sagaftra.org.
