With more than a month and a half of performances under their belt, the Johnny Lee and John Schneider Live in Branson show is well underway at Mickey Gilley’s Grand Shanghai Theatre.
With 13 No. 1 hits, Lee is the voice behind songs including “Lookin’ For Love,” “Bet Your Heart On Me,” “Cherokee Fiddle” and many more. The country music icon has spent the last several years performing in Branson alongside the late great Mickey Gilley, who passed away earlier this year.
Following Gilley’s passing, Schneider, best known for his roles as Bo Duke on “The Dukes of Hazzard” and Jonathan Kent on “Smallville,” accepted an invitation to come to town and perform alongside Lee.
At the beginning of September, the country music legend and the Hollywood acting legend began hosting performances of their special show on select dates through the remainder of the 2022 fall season. Schneider, who also has more than 20 music albums to his name including five No.1 hit country singles, shared what it has been like for him to not only join Lee in Branson, but to perform on the iconic Mickey Gilley stage.
“It’s great. It’s a great honor to be with my buddy there. I can’t wait for the next time. I’m anxious,” Schneider said. “It’s terrific. For me—other than the Ryman Auditorium, that stage, the mother church—this to me is hallowed ground. Two great, great guys. Friends of mine for a long, long time. I’m honored to be there.”
Schneider added, the reaction to the Johnny and John show from audiences and the community alike has been extremely positive.
“The people there who run the place are wonderful. Mickey’s wife is always there and she’s wonderful. People bring cookies and honey and it’s great. It’s kind of what you sign up for initially when you get in this business,” Schneider said. “They are like family. I find the crowd is like that too. They’re very warm and friendly, informative and appreciative of whatever it is you’re doing on stage. In the other world you don’t have a whole lot of contact with the people you’re there for sadly, but here you do, which I think is wonderful.”
The duo’s show initially begins with Lee performing several of his No. 1 hit songs with his band and backup singer Georgina Holiday. After a few songs and a handful of stories, Lee invites Schneider to the stage to join him for a duet and moment of remembrance for their friend Mickey Gilley.
Following a short intermission at the theater, the curtain opens to the return of Schneider to the stage and his portion of the show.
“The sky really is the limit with Branson, which is wonderful. There’s nobody there saying you have to do this, this and this,” Schneider said. “They want people to come here and be entertained. So whatever you have to do to do that, do it. That’s exciting to me. Especially since I came and played the Roy Clark Theatre when it was the only theater in town. All of Nashville thought Roy had lost his mind. So, I’m a new, old visitor to Branson.”
For folks who saw the show in September, Schneider was joined on stage by his band. For his October shows, the actor admitted he is trying something a little bit different and utilizing the giant LED screen positioned as the backdrop of the stage.
“I tried a brand new kind of show on that day. I had incorporated a bunch of video and music and things from really over the last 40 years and put them together,” Schneider said. “It was kind of a risky thing, because I just had me. Last time I was there I brought the whole band. This time it was just me but with 40 some years of history right behind my head.”
Schneider said he was delighted to see how well the video screen worked for his show on Monday, Oct. 3.
“There’s a lot of bands in town, there’s a lot of great music in town and there’s a lot of great entertainment in town, but I don’t think there’s a lot of this. There’s a lot of great stuff, but then all of the sudden I’m 27-year-old and I’m sitting with Johnny Cash doing ‘Stagecoach.’ It’s a different kind of a thing. I was able to pull from videos. I did the first country music video ever. Not very many people know that, but everybody knows that now who was at the show. I had a song called ‘I’m Going to Leave You Tomorrow’ and there was no CMT and there was no place to play it (back then), so I wasn’t able to share it. I found that not only did it work really well, but the audience when I came out and signed autographs and talked with people afterwards they loved it.”
Before returning to Branson for his next performance, Schneider shared he’s already begun searching for some extra material to include in the video for his show.
“I’m going to go grab a piece of a movie that (Johnny Lee) and Mickey did out here and see if I can get it on screen in time. I’ve got to find it. It’s great,” Schneider said. “I’ve got a video of me singing ‘Georgia’ with Ray Charles, so I’m going to put that in there too. I’m opening up a brand new way to do things. The No.1 thing I heard from people who had been to Branson before and people who work in Branson, they said, there isn’t a show like this. I’m very excited. I can’t wait to come back…I’m going to do it again. It’s terrific. I’m enjoying it.”
Looking forward to 2023, Schneider shared whether or not he’ll be returning to Branson for another season of shows.
“No decisions yet, but sure I would like to…I’d like to sit there for a while. There’s this odd belief that (Branson’s) just up the street, but it’s not. It’s 10 hours or 9 hours from where we live in Louisiana. So I’d like to come up there and sit and maybe do a couple of shows a week and play some golf,” Schneider said. “Hell, I’m 62. I’m ready. I’m not going to retire, ever, but I keep thinking we’re going to slow down a little bit, but we seem to get that wrong each and every year.”
Remaining showtimes for the Lee and Schneider show this month include all Sunday shows on Oct. 16, 23 and 30. Additionally they’ll host performances on Sunday, Nov. 6, Monday, Nov. 7, Friday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day), Sunday, November 13 and Sunday, Dec. 4.
The Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre is located at 3455 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information on the show or to reserve tickets visit grandshanghaitheatre.com.
