Almost a year after being invited to become a member, the Queen of Bluegrass is finally being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Rhonda Vincent will make her return to Nashville, Tennessee for her induction ceremony just a couple weeks shy of a year since receiving her invitation to join her brother, Darrin Vincent of Dailey and Vincent, as a cast member of the Grand Ole Opry.
In 2020, Branson welcomed Vincent to the Andy Williams Performing Arts Center and Theatre for the Branson Christmas season. While in Branson, Vincent provided audiences with a different show every night as she and her band The Rage performed a variety of different songs and welcomed multiple special guests onto her show. In just two months, Vincent hosted legendary guest artists including Jeannie Seely, Moe Bandy, John Berry, T Graham Brown, Mark Wills, Mo Pitney and Wilson Fairchild.
In an exclusive December 2020 interview with the Branson Tri-Lakes News, Vincent recounted the moment she was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry.
“It was Feb. 28 of 2020 and I was invited by Jeannie Seely after we sang on the Opry, to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry,” said Vincent. “This is the longest time that anyone had been invited and not inducted.”
Originally Vincent was scheduled to be inducted into the Opry in March 2020, but due to COVID-19 and the lasting pandemic her ceremony was postponed. Vincent shared it wasn’t until Dec. 5, 2020 that she finally learned the date for the new induction ceremony.
“It was the 75th Anniversary of celebrating Bluegrass music on the Opry and it was announced,” said Vincent. “My induction, Mark Wills was here — a Grand Ole Opry member — and he announced on the (Andy Williams Theatre) stage here that night that I would be inducted on Feb. 6 of 2021.”
A life-long Missouri resident, Vincent began playing music professionally at the age of 5 when she joined her family’s band, the Sally Mountain Show, to play the drums. At age 8 Vincent picked up the mandolin and at age 10 she picked up the fiddle.
While her recent two month Christmas run was the longest she’s ever stayed in one spot to perform, Vincent is no stranger to the Branson stage. Folks have likely seen her perform at Silver Dollar City, in Larry’s Country Diner and a multitude of other area theatres over the years.
Vincent has received eight Female Vocalist of the Year Awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association. Vincent and her band are also the most award winning band in bluegrass music history with more than 100 awards.
In addition to Vincent’s induction into the Opry cast, the Saturday show at the Grand Ole Opry will include performances by Dierks Bentley, Parker McCollum, Don Schlitz and Mark Wills.
Though tickets for the show have long been sold out, there are still a handful of ways folks will be able to catch the Queen of Bluegrass on Saturday night. The show can be seen live on Circle Television on Saturday at 9 p.m. eastern, 8 p.m. central. Online, folks can watch the show live via the Circle All Access Facebook page and YouTube channel. To find out the best way to watch the show from the comfort of your home visit circleallaccess.com.
For additional information visit opry.com or rhondavincent.com.
