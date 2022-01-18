Though he’s not performing or playing an instrument on a Branson stage, James Craigmyle continues to honor his family’s legacy through a number of avenues in the entertainment industry.
Craigmyle is the grandson of Lyle Mabe, a founding member of the Branson Baldknobbers show, who spent decades performing comedy under the stage name George Aggernite.
“My grandparents, they would pick me up on the weekends or whenever they would have a show. If my parents were working I would just ride down to Branson with my grandparents and hang out behind the stage,” Craigmyle said. “I would get to see what it was like to take somebody from the everyday life stressors they may have and for a couple of hours to entertain those people, to take them away from reality for a couple of hours and just make them laugh and have fun and have a wholesome family environment.”
Craigmyle added while growing up he spent a lot of time outside of the show with his grandparents.
“I would come up with games and I would bet my grandpa—and he knew that I’d win or he’d just let me win—I’d bet him 50 cents if I could make the Reece’s Pieces wrapper into the fireplace. So I’d start throwing in there and he’d give me 50 cents for every time I made it in there. I’d walk away with five or six dollars. I’d be like, ‘I can’t get to Walmart Papa, so I need you to take me.’ Papa Lyle is what I called him. He’d run me up to Walmart and he’d pay the five or six bucks for me to get a new GI Joe or a Ninja Turtle or something and we’d go home and play.”
After graduating from Ozark High School, Craigmyle joined the Army in December 1998. He completed his basic training in Fort Leonard Wood and went on to serve as a combat engineer and engineer instructor and did tours in both Afghanistan and Iraq.
Though many of his family members joined the Baldknobbers show over the years, Craigmyle said there was a specific reason he chose to join the military instead.
“I couldn’t hold a tune in your pocket if I wanted to, but I was able to play instruments and stuff. Growing up I wanted to go play baseball. That was my dream or desire, to play major league baseball,” Craigmyle said. “I ended up joining JROTC at Ozark High School and decided I really liked this, it’s a lot of fun and they get to do a lot of cool stuff. They get to jump out of airplanes and ride in tanks and travel. I really wanted to travel. I really wanted to get out and see the world.”
In 2004, Craigmyle retired from active duty and went into the reserves. He then accepted a position with the Greene County Jail, which was offered by former Greene County Sheriff and family friend Jack Merritt.
“I eventually ended up on patrol in Greene County. My time on patrol allowed me to be accepted as a K9 handler for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and went through K9 School and became an internationally certified K9 handler,” Craigmyle said. “Then ‘Live PD’ came along and spent a couple of years on ‘Live PD,’ which at the time was the No. 1 rated show on cable television. That really catapulted things for me.”
In high school, Craigmyle said he did some modeling and commercials, which assisted him during his time on the series. Once he began appearing as a regular on “Live PD,” Craigmyle said he started to hear from producers and directors about being in films and hosting different TV shows.
“That really set the wheels in motion for getting back involved in the entertainment industry and learning and doing different things with that. ‘Live PD,’ we were on ‘Police Patrol’ and then A&E got a hold of me and they said, ‘Hey, we’d love for you to help us develop and host this new show called ‘America’s Top Dog.’ So I went under contract with them and helped them develop that and host that for their first season.”
Though he left the Greene County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 and “Live PD” was canceled in 2020, Craigmyle shared he continued to receive opportunities from the entertainment world from folks like Tyler Perry, Richard Grieco, Val Kilmer, Muse Watson and more.
“I got hooked up with and became good friends with John Schneider. We’re going to be doing some movies coming up. Quinton Aaron, who played Big Mike in The Blind Side, he and I became really good friends. We’ve got some movies that we’re writing right now and going to try and get some funding for. We’re going to do some acting in that, some comedy and satire and good cop/bad cop stuff and just have a lot of fun with that,” Craigmyle said. “The latest one ‘Pray They Stand Down,’ which is filmed locally here in Branson, Missouri. I’m in that movie. I play a detective in that movie.”
Craigmyle will be flying to L.A. at the end of this month to host the Project K9 Heroes Awards, which will air worldwide on Great American Country Television. He’ll also be hosting the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards later this year.
While he’s got quite the line-up of entertainment jobs lined up, Craigmyle said he still balances things to continue his work as a dog trainer and K9 instructor.
“I use my knowledge that I have obtained and my skills I have obtained to be able to communicate with dogs and train dogs. Not just in our area. I train dogs all over the world. I’ve been training dogs in 13 states not including Mexico, Canada, Germany and the Netherlands,” Craigmyle said. “I do that live online, so I don’t actually have to travel to them. I can train the human, the dog handler, the dog owner, and they train their dog while we’re doing that.”
Craigmyle currently works full-time as the Safety and Security Manager for Herschend Family Enterprises and oversees the security of all the Herschend parks and properties in the Ozark Mountain region.
“It’s funny, because Pete and Jack got a hold of my grandparents when they decided to open up Silver Dollar City here. They said, ‘Hey, we love the way you guys entertain people. We’d love for you guys to come over and sing and entertain whenever we open Silver Dollar City.’ That’s been over 60 years ago now. Fast forward from the time my grandparents helped Peter and Jack open Silver Dollar City to 58 years later and now I am actually working for Peter and Jack or Herschend Family Enterprises.”
Craigmyle also serves the Stone County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy. He also appears every Friday night on NewsNation with Ashleigh Banfield.
To stay up to date on Craigmyle’s latest projects or to connect with him visit his ‘James Craigmyle’ page on Facebook or visit craigmylek9training.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.