The Haygoods are celebrating 30 years of entertaining audiences in Branson this year with an all-new show for 2022.
Making their Branson area debut in 1993, The Haygood Family Fiddlers found their start at the Gazebo Stage at Silver Dollar City, where they would play for those walking by and those stopping to take a breather between rides and craft demonstrations. Fast-forward three decades later, and the Haygood siblings are now selling-out multiple shows a summer while performing on the 76 Strip at the Clay Cooper Theatre.
In their time in Branson, the performing group of siblings have sold more than six million tickets and played over 400 sold out shows in the last five years alone. As of Tuesday, Aug. 9, Haygood Entertainment CEO Timothy Haygood said they had sold out their 32nd show in a row for 2022.
“Everybody is recommending the show in Branson and it’s popping. It’s really, really good. I think we’ve played very few shows this year that were not completely sold out. This whole summer we’ve turned away multi-thousands of people that couldn’t get in,” Haygood said. “This week is a little quieter, because kids are starting to go back to school. But up until last week, we were turning away, 200, 300, 400, some nights 500 people that couldn’t get tickets. That’s incredible.”
Alongside Timothy Haygood, The Haygoods feature the vocal and multi-instrumental talents of Patrick, Dominic, Michael, Matthew and Catherine. Additionally The Haygoods are joined on stage by award winning drummer Dino Phillips.
For this season’s production, Haygood said they added new elements as well as updated some fan favorite pieces.
“There’s probably nine or 10 new segments and we have tweaked almost everything. Made it better, tweaked it and made it flow differently from a costume perspective, a music perspective and a production perspective,” Haygood said. “Like the movie theme for instance. We had that in the show last year, but it’s a totally different feel and arrangement. Michael comes in on the jet pack during ‘Mission Impossible,’ we added ‘Jurassic Park’ and we have ‘Pirates of the Caribbean. People just really respond to it, because they know those tunes and they know those songs.”
While Branson was introduced to The Haygoods in 1993, it was actually the year prior when The Haygoods were first introduced to Branson.
“We just fell in love with Branson the very first time we came here. In 1992 we came to visit and we saw Jim Stafford and we saw Shoji and our mouths were just (dropped). If we could be these guys,” Haygood said. “It was a little bit disheartening at first, because a lot of naysayers said, ‘Look, if you don’t have a hit on the radio or you’re not well known, then you’re never going to make it here. This won’t work.’ But we didn’t believe that. We believed that the product, the entertainment value would always speak for itself.”
Reflecting back on the last 30 years of performing for millions of people, Haygood said they recognize how lucky they are to have had such a long career.
“It’s incredibly gratifying and we’re really humbled by the whole thing. It kind of blows my mind. Every night the curtain goes up and there’s 1,250 people sitting out there…I just never dreamed it could be like this,” Haygood said. “Because we came from literally nothing. I mean the stories that we tell here are not fabricated for show business. We literally lived in a mobile home with a leaky roof and there were six, seven, eight of us in there and music was our opportunity to be something to be somebody.”
With three decades now behind them, Haygood shared they have no plans of slowing down any time soon.
“Here’s the crazy thing, I’m 44 years old and Catherine is 30, so we still have a long road ahead of us. I could easily see 40 to 45 years. We’ve got a long time ahead of us. We don’t have any ideas in our heads as far as how long the show is going to run and we just want to keep working and keep improving,” Haygood said. “For some reason, we almost became obsessed with the show business entertainment elements and it just drives us. It drives us to create a better product, a better show and beyond.”
Haygood also explained how being in Branson has provided them with an entertainment opportunity, many performers strive for.
