The Branson Regional Arts Council has been selected as the 2022 recipient of proceeds raised at the Sporting Clays for the Arts Event on Saturday, March 19.
The fundraising event will be hosted at Ozarks Shooters Sports Complex, located just north of Branson on Highway 65, and presented by Embers Cigar Lounge at the Branson Landing.
In 2020, Embers Cigar Lounge started a cigar club ‘Embers Only Cigar Club’ with the goal of giving and supporting locally owned charitable organizations who work hard to bring value to the local community.
“We are very excited about our upcoming Sporting Clay Shoot to support the Branson Regional Arts Council,” Club Chairman Tom Forster said in a press release. “As a group we feel strongly that by involving folks of all ages, especially the young, to become involved in the arts, we can introduce lifelong passions that only add to our amazing culture right here in the Ozarks. Our community is blessed to have business owners like Kevin and Betsy McConnell who support the club’s passion to create charitable events for the Branson area.”
Registration for the Sporting Clays for the Arts Event is going on now. The participation cost is $100 per person. Team sponsorships are also available. Registration includes 50 clays, two boxes of shells and lunch at Embers Cigar Lounge.
Team awards will be presented to first, second and third place in two flights and an individual award will be presented to first place overall.
Schedule for the charity shoot is as follows:
8:30 to 9:15 a.m.-Check-In
9:30 a.m.-Shotgun start
11:30 a.m.-Awards and door prizes
12 to 3 p.m.-Lunch at Embers Cigar Lounge at the Branson Landing.
3 p.m. Raffle at Embers Cigar Lounge for the Savage Arms 555 12 Gauge Over/Under Shotgun
Ozarks Shooters Sports Complex is located at 759 US-65 in Walnut Shade. For additional information contact Embers Cigar Lounge at emberscigar@gmail.com or call 417-344-7070.
To download a registration packet visit bransonarts.org.
