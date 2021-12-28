The Farnum Family, a bluegrass, folk, gospel, Irish and old-time western music band out of Galena, will be presenting a series of free Friday night concerts in Reeds Spring.
The Ozark Mountain Friday Nights community concert series are being held at the New Testament Christian Church in Reeds Spring. The church, which was the former junior high school, has an auditorium with seating for more than 400 people.
The programs are free and open to the public. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concerts will feature bluegrass, gospel, western swing, Irish tunes and more. Each show will also include a special guest artist or artists who will join The Farnum Family to perform.
Ozark Mountain Friday Nights will be held on Dec. 31, Jan. 14 and 28, Feb. 11 and 25, and March 11 and 25. The first two of these free concerts were held on Nov. 19 and Dec. 17.
These winter concerts are made free to the community through the support of several area businesses and individuals including Talking Rocks Cavern, Weddings at the Homestead, Kyle Automotive, Sister Soups & Dry Mixes, SOMO Real Estate, Sweetwater Barns, Rustic Timbers Furniture, Bones’ Stones Landscaping, DCB Construction LLC. and Crane Family Dentistry.
The Farnum’s have lived in Stone County since 1996, and formed their family band back in 2004. Their line-up includes Benjamin on guitar, Hannah on fiddle, Maggie on bass, Matthew on mandolin, Trish (Mom) on piano and pennywhistle, and Norm (Dad) on the five-string banjo.
The New Testament Christmas Church is located at 21016 Main Street in Reeds Spring. For additional information visit farnumfamily.org.
