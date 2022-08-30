This past weekend, Branson played host to Actor Scott Baio as he performed his one-man show “How Did I Get Here?” at the Nashville Roadhouse Theater.
The “Happy Days” and “Charles in Charge” star took to the Branson stage for the first time ever on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and 27.
In the show, Baio got personal with his audience as he shared what life was like for him as a famous young star in Hollywood. With a career in the entertainment industry spanning more than five decades, Baio has had the opportunity to not only be an actor, but also a writer, producer and director.
“Really what it is, is a thank you to people who have watched me and sustained my career in show business for nearly 50 years. I’ve had a show on the air, more than one, in every decade since the ’70s, with the last show I did going off in 2016, which was a sitcom that ran for three years on Nick at Nite,” Baio said. “I’ve been very lucky and very blessed with people that want to watch my stuff. Because without the people watching your stuff, you’re nowhere. It’s really a, ‘Hey guys, I want to thank you.’”
Baio started the show by sharing how he got into the industry at a young age. After only doing a couple of television commercials as a child, Baio said he decided he’d rather spend time with his friends than with casting agents, so he called it quits. It wasn’t long after when he received an invitation to audition for a movie. Baio agreed to audition and that’s how he received the led role in the 1976 Alan Parker directed film “Bugsy Malone.”
Following his first movie, the roles began to quickly arrive, some of which can be attributed to Producer Garry Marshall. From “Blansky’s Beauties’’ and “The Love Boat” to “Fantasy Island” and “Who’s Watching the Kids,” Baio was immersed into the Hollywood scene. In 1977, Baio landed his claim to fame role as Chachi Arcola in “Happy Days,” which led to the short lived spin-off “Joanie Loves Chachi.”
Baio’s career also led him into other television series where he had leading or reoccurring characters in “Charles in Charge,” “Diagnosis Murder,” “Arrested Development,” and “See Dad Run.” The scripted reality series’ “Scott Baio is 45 and Single” and “Scott Baio is 46 and Pregnant’’ Baio also noted as a impactful part of his career in the early 2000s.
Baio’s one-man show provided audiences with an in-depth look into his various roles over the years, but he also spoke about being the son of Italian emigrants, growing up in Brooklyn, the incorrect announcement that he died in a car crash, meeting his wife and having their daughter. He also touched on his biggest regrets and biggest takeaways from his personal life.
The show came to a close with Baio opening up the room for questions from the audience, which included a discussion on his political views and how he’s been canceled by Hollywood. After the show, Baio took time to visit and take photos with attendees one-on-one.
Up next Baio will be taking his one-man show to his old high school in Brooklyn and to Idaho. For additional information on Baio and his show visit scottbaio.com.
