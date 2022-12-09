Grand Country Music Hall is offering the gift of area appreciation for two of their productions this month.
Now through Saturday, Dec. 17, locals can take advantage of $10 tickets for both Grand Jubilee and Comedy Jamboree.
Area appreciation is open to Missouri residents of Taney, Stone, Christian, Green, Douglas, Barry, Polk, Laclede, Dallas, Wright, Ozark and Webster counties; and Arkansas residents of Carroll, Boone, Marion, Newton, Benton, Madison, Washington, Searcy and Baxter counties.
Photo I.D., for proof of residency is required. Tickets must be picked up at least one hour prior to showtimes.
Grand Jubilee stars the talents of New South, alongside The Rhinestone Mafia band, vocalist Jackie Brown, Emcee Mike Patrick and comedy by Jamie Haage. Celebrating 20 years in Branson, this long-running production has been voted Evening Show of Year at the 2022 Branson Show Awards.
Comedy Jamboree features an afternoon of fun, comedy, song and dance, as well as a ton of audience participation and gives guests the opportunity to steal the show. This comedy production features the talents of funny guys Shannon “Applejack” Thomason and Andy Parks, Emcee Stretch McCord, Vocalists Tiffany Sassanella and Gigi Hutchinson performing alongside the Award-Winning Grand Band.
Showtimes for Grand Jubilee are at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Comedy Jamboree showtimes are hosted at 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Grand Country Music Hall is located at 1945 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information or to reserve tickets call 417-335-2484 or visit grandcountrylivemusic.com.
