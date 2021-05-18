The Track Family Fun Parks are taking a pandemic inspired event and bringing it back even bigger and better than before.
On Saturday, May 22, The Track will host its 2nd Annual Electrified Drive-In Light Show at the Branson Ferris Wheel. When this event was hosted in 2020, it was a way to bring people together, while also keeping them socially distanced and safe in their vehicles, according to Track Family Fun Parks President Craig Wescott.
“We did this last year, you may remember, at a very different time. We weren’t open, the town was closed down and we called it a social distancing event where people could come out,” said Wescott. “They filled our parking lot and had pizza from Pizza World and took it back to their cars and enjoyed the Electrified shows. They could stay also in their car if they felt more comfortable and listen to the shows on their radio dial. It was really neat last year. Basically we were getting the feedback like, ‘Why stop it after that?’ Now it’s very different. We’re back open thankfully and all that, but we decided to go ahead and have the Electrified Drive-In once again.”
Before the Branson Ferris Wheel opened nearly five years ago, Michael Haygood and Eric Lorscheider installed an updated, state-of-the-art, lighting system onto the Ferris wheel. For those who have never experienced an Electrified show before, Wescott explained what sort of treat they’re in for.
“Those lights are on all the time, and they look great; just standard, but every hour, on the hour after dark, the entire sound system at The Track gets taken over by the Ferris wheel and Electrified is truly a music and lights spectacular,” said Wescott. “It puts that lighting choreographed to music and we’ve got various shows. Everything from an oldies theme show, to a classic rock show, to the original show that deputed the night of the Ferris wheel opening, which is a cover by The Haygoods; a great song called ‘Don’t Look Down.’ It’s a five to 10 minute show and most of them are medleys of different songs and just a very fun, exciting thing to watch.”
Wescott said they’ll begin the show once it’s completely dark outside, which will be approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday.
“We will play all the Electrified shows on the Branson Ferris Wheel (in a row) and the fun part of that is, we’ve got a new one that we will debut at the end of the night and that is the new show in honor of our 40th Anniversary. We opened Memorial Day weekend 1981. The last Electrified show of the night will be our 1981 Electrified show and that is music popular in that year of 1981, which is a lot of great music as it turns out. Multiple genres; the top 100 hits of 1981. We thought actually we would do the show with 80s music and we really needed to look no further than 1981, so we’re very excited about that.”
Wescott said he encourages folks to come out to the Ferris wheel early, find a parking spot and to have some fun at The Track before the show begins that night.
“We’re actually going to be selling pizzas from Pizza World over at the Ferris wheel to make it a little easier this year for people,” said Wescott. “We also would love for people to go enjoy their outdoor patio and they can have a full menu and drinks at Pizza World or take pizzas back to their car, or grab the pizzas from the Ferris wheel itself. We’re just trying to make it easy and fun. Andy’s Frozen Custard, of course, is going to make the perfect dessert for after pizza.”
In addition to this event on Saturday, Wescott also teased some of the other plans they have to help celebrate their 40th Anniversary, including an event on Wednesday, June 23.
“We’re going to do live music that evening. We’re going to have, of course, the Electrified show we’ll play once it’s dark and I’m sure we’ll be featuring that new 1981 show and then we’ll have fireworks. It’s on a Wednesday night, which is not your average night for a big event,” said Wescott. “We were also just trying to make it more of a mid-week event, where we weren’t so busy at The Track and we could get lots of friends out there and family and hopefully old Track employees and just the town. The Track has kind of been woven into the fun part of Branson for 40 years and we just want people to come out and enjoy. So we’re looking forward to that.”
Wescott added that they’ll have some additional information coming out on that event soon. The Pizza World pizzas being sold at the Branson Ferris Wheel will be available from 8 to 9:30 p.m. The pizzas will be large one-topping and cost $12 each. Patrons with have the choice of cheese, pepperoni or Italian sausage pizzas.
Those who plan to take in the Electrified show from inside their vehicle can tune into 90.9 FM to listen to the show on their radio. There will be a sound system in place for those enjoying the production outside of their vehicles. The show will run for approximately an hour and it is free and open to the public to come and watch.
The Branson Ferris Wheel sits at Track No. 4, which is located at 3335 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information on this event and updates on future events visit bransontracks.com/specialevents or visit the ‘Electrified Drive-In Light Show’ event page on Facebook.
