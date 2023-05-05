WonderWorks Branson will be celebrating educators all month long by offering free admission to all teachers and support staff.
Though Teacher Appreciation Week is only observed for the first week of May, the Branson attraction will continue to honor those who teach and are helping to bring up the next generation of young minds by keeping the appreciation going for the entire month.
“Thank you for all you do, teachers and support staff,” WonderWorks General Manager Brenda Dent said. “We can’t wait to celebrate Teacher Appreciation with you. Our attraction is filled with educational, interactive activities that will challenge your mind and spark your imagination.”
On top of receiving free admission, teachers and support staff are also invited to bring up to four guests along with them who will receive 50% off their admission tickets. The whole group will have access to the more than 100 hands-on exhibits the indoor amusement park has to offer; with activities focusing on STEM topics, as well as space exploration, physical sciences, sounds and senses, laser tag and more.
“We love spreading excitement about learning here at WonderWorks, so it’s not surprising that we love our local educators,” WonderWorks Branson Education Sales Manager Faith Bovo said. “Come spend some time exploring and having fun with your family, friends and colleagues. It may even make you want to bring your class for a field trip next school year.”
To receive free admission, teaching and educational support staff are asked to complete an online registration form, which can be found at wonderworksonline.com/branson/teacher-appreciation. Once done, they will receive an email voucher for free entry. Upon arrival at WonderWorks Branson, they will be asked to show their voucher and their educational identification or paystub. Teachers and academic support staff nationwide are eligible to take part in this event.
WonderWorks Branson is an ideal place for field trips for groups of all kinds, including schools, scout troops, summer camps, homeschoolers, sports teams, and more. Students on field trips will explore STEAM-focused exhibits and attractions where they can feel hurricane-force winds, lie on a bed of nails, encapsulate themselves in a giant bubble, and more.
WonderWorks Branson also works with teachers to provide grade-level exhibit alignments and science scavenger hunts. For field trip inquiries and bookings call 417-231-9999.
WonderWorks also offers several educational programs throughout the year to showcase the achievements and talents of local students, such as their annual art contest and annual WonderKids program. To learn more about STEM programs at WonderWorks, visit the site: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/branson/stem-programs/.
WonderWorks, the upside-down adventure, is a science-focused indoor amusement park for the mind that holds something unique and exciting for visitors of all ages. There are three floors of nonstop “edu-tainment,” with over 100 hands-on and interactive exhibits that serve the educational purpose of challenging the mind and sparking the imagination.
WonderWorks Branson is located at 2835 W 76 Country Blvd. in Branson and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information visit wonderworksonline.com/branson.
