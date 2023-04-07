At the end of March, the 2023 Branson Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist was crowned as part of the 16th Annual Branson Elvis Festival.
From Friday, March 24, to Sunday, March 26, the streets and theaters of Branson played home to both Elvis lovers and Elvis tribute artists as a fan favorite event of the area took place at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater. As a part of the festival attendees had the chance to take part in a meet and greet with the participating Elvis Tribute Artist Contest contestants on Friday night.
On Saturday at 7 p.m. a theater packed with Elvis fans welcomed the 15 contestants onto the stage, alongside Host Ryan Pelton, to perform in the contest semi-finals. Audiences were treated to tributes by David Allen, Bobby Allynn, Jim Barone, Matthew Boyce, Nevan Casteneda, Leo Days, Austin Irby, David King, Matt King, Travis Powell, Casper Slee, Moses Snow, Ron Starr, Toki Toyokazu and Dan Wagner.
Following the performances of all 15, the panel of contest judges: Jak Knudsen, Joshua Clark and Doug Gabriel selected only eight tribute artists to go on to Sunday’s final round. The Top 8 were David King, Matt King, Nevan Castaneda, Toki Toyokazu, David Allen, Leo Days, Matthew Boyce, and Moses Snow.
After the Top 8 all performed their tributes during the 2 p.m. finals on Sunday, the judges once again narrowed it down, this time to only three. The Top 3 finalists named were Moses Snow, Toki Toyokazu and David King.
From the Top 3, Toki Toyokazu was awarded first, David King was awarded second and Moses Snow was awarded third. In addition, Snow was also named Fan Favorite for the third year in a row.
Toyokazu, who is from Aomori, Japan, received a prize package, which includes the opportunity to compete in the 2023 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Finals presented by Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. The finals will be hosted during Elvis Week in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 10 to 16.
“We would like to say that the fans that attend our festival are the best and we appreciate every one of them, as well as the contestants,” Jill Heppner with Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater said. “This year’s festival overall was one of the best yet, and we’re excited to already be working on next year’s 17th Annual Branson Elvis Festival!”
The 2024 Branson Elvis Festival has already been scheduled for March 15 to 17. Returning for next year will be the Elvis Meet & Greet, the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest and the Sunday morning Ryan Pelton Show. New for 2024 will be a Friday night show with Ronnie McDowell and a Saturday night Show with Bill Cherry.
Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater is located at 1600 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information or to reserve tickets for next year’s festival call 417-339-3003 or visit bransonelvisfestival.com.
