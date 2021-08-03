On Friday, July 30, the Branson Show Awards announced their nominees, in 31 categories, for the 2021 awards season.
The Branson Show Awards will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 29, at Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre. Tickets to attend the event at $15. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 417-334-6806.
The nominees for the 2021 Branson Show Awards are:
Tribute Artist of the Year
Keith Allynn: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
Dean Z: Clay Cooper Theatre
Jerry Presley: Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theatre
Legends in Concert: Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater
Diana Lynn: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
Trey Dees: Branson Hot Hits Theatre
Beka Osmond: Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater
Andrè Shepherd: Branson Hot Hits Theatre
Patriotic Salute of the Year
All Hands on Deck: The Dutton Family Theatre
Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre
Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
Hughes Music Show: Hughes Brothers Theatre
Hamners’ Unbelievable: Hamners’ Variety Theatre
Absolutely Country, Definitely Gospel: Majestic Theatre
Comedian of the Year
Terry Wayne Sanders: Americana Theatre
Jamie Haage: Grand Country Music Hall
Jarrett Dougherty: Grand Country Music Hall
Matt Gumm: Clay Cooper Theatre
Shannon Thomason: Grand Country Music Hall
Tim Mabe: Grand Country Music Hall
Jordan Gabriel: Branson Famous Theatre
James Sibley: Pierce Arrow Theatre
Dance Troupe of the Year
Dancing Queen: King’s Castle Theatre
Clay Cooper Dancers: Clay Cooper Theatre
Spirt of the Dance: Kings Castle Theatre
Re-Vibe: Hughes Brothers Theatre
Magnificent Seven: Hamners’ Variety Theatre
#1 Hits of the 60’s: Clay Cooper Theatre
Duet of the Year
Joel & Tamra Tinoco: Hamners’ Variety Theatre
Shane Vorhaven & Heather Gentry: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
Brandon & Megan Mabe: Branson Famous Theatre
Michael & Jennifer Frost: Americana Theatre
Melody Hart & Dillon Massengale: The Little Opry Theatre
George & Catherine Dyer: Americana Theatre
Keith & Diana Allynn: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
Vocal Group of the Year
Pierce Arrow: Pierce Arrow Theatre
New South: Grand Country Music Hall
Absolutely Country, Definitely Gospel: Majestic Theatre
Back to the Bee Gees: Hamners’ Variety Theatre
SIX: Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre
Dancing in the Street: Majestic Theatre
Motown Downtown: Branson Hot Hits Theatre
Impressionist of the Year
Mike Walker: Hamners’ Variety Theatre
Matt Gumm: Clay Cooper Theatre
Doug Steele: Hughes Brothers Theatre
Jeff Brandt: Hamners’ Variety Theatre
Keith Allynn: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
Terry Wayne Sanders: Americana Theatre
Emcee of the Year
Mike Patrick: Grand Country Music Hall
Jamie Haage: Grand Country Music Hall
Shannon Thomason: Grand Country Music Hall
Justin Sifford: Grand Country Music Hall
Jodie Madaras: The Dutton Family Theatre
Matt Muhoberac: Clay Cooper Theatre
Todd Bradshaw: Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
Illusionist/Magic Show of the Year
Rick Thomas—Mansion of Dreams: Mickey Gilley’s Grand Shanghai Theatre
Dave Hamner—Hamners’ Unbelievable: Hamners’ Variety Theatre
Reza—Edge of Illusion: Branson Famous Theatre
Phil Dalton—Theatre of Dreams: Branson Star Theater
Chris Stanley—Comedy Magic Hour: The Little Opry Theatre
Morning Show of the Year
Doug Gabriel: Branson Famous Theatre
Down Home Country: Grand Country Music Hall
All Hands on Deck: The Dutton Family Theatre
Broadway to Bublè: Americana Theatre
Melody Hart Family & Friends: The Little Opry Theatre
The Sons Music Celebration: The Little Opry Theatre
The Blackwoods: Americana Theatre
Matinee of the Year
Comedy Jamboree: Grand Country Music Hall
#1 Hits of the 60’s: Clay Cooper Theatre
The Petersens: The Little Opry Theatre
Re-Vibe: Hughes Brothers Theatre
Fleetwood Mac-Dreams: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
Mike Walker Lasting Impressions: Hamners’ Variety Theatre
Beach Boys California Dreamin’: Hamners’ Variety Theatre
Tribute Show of the Year
Back to the Bee Gees: Hamners’ Variety Theatre
Credence Cool Water Revue: Branson Star Theatre
Tribute to George Straight: Jackie B. Goode’s Uptown Cafe
Dean Z-Ultimate Elvis: Clay Cooper Theatre
A Neil Diamond Tribute: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
Elvis Live-Aloha: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
James Taylor & The Soft Rock of the 70’s & 80’s: Branson Hot Hits Theatre
Comedy Show of the Year
CJ Newsom’s Classic Country and Comedy Show: Americana Theatre
Smoke on the Mountain: The Little Opry Theatre
Down Home Country: Grand Country Music Hall
Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre
Pierce Arrow-Decades: Pierce Arrow Theatre
Comedy Jamboree: Grand Country Music Hall
Family Show of the Year
Jesus: Sight & Sound Theatre
Amazing Pets: Grand Country Music Hall
The Duttons: The Dutton Family Theatre
Shanghai Circus: Mickey Gilley’s Grand Shanghai Theatre
Reza-Edge of the Illusion: Branson Famous Theatre
Rick Thomas-Mansion of Dreams: Mickey Gilley’s Grand Shanghai Theatre
Buckets & Boards: Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre
New Show of the Year
Back to the Bee Gees: Hamners’ Variety Theatre
Re-Vibe: Hughes Brothers Theatre
The Sons Music Celebration: The Little Opry Theatre
Country Evolution: The Little Opry Theatre
Majestic Crooners: Majestic Theatre
Melody Hart Family and Friends: The Little Opry Theatre
Awesome 80’s: Americana Theatre
Gospel Show of the Year
The Blackwoods: Americana Theatre
New South Gospel: Grand Country Music Hall
Elvis Gospel: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
Baldknobbers Gospel: Branson Famous Theatre
Absolutely Country, Definitely Gospel: Majestic Theatre
The Petersens Gospel: The Little Opry Theatre
Ozarks Gospel: Grand Country Music Hall
Female Vocalist of the Year
CJ Newsom: Americana Theatre
Tamra Tinoco: Hamners’ Variety Theatre
Deana Edwards: Majestic Theatre
Georgina Holiday: Branson Star Theatre
Kari Garrison: Clay Cooper Theatre
Alexis Solheid: Americana Theatre
Jackie Brown: Grand Country Music Hall
Male Vocalist of the Year
George Dyer: Americana Theatre
Michael Jason Frost: Americana Theatre
Stevie Lee Woods: Branson Star Theatre
Allen Ashberry: Hughes Brothers Theatre
Daniel Keeton: Majestic Theatre
Doug Gabriel: Branson Famous Theatre
James Quibell: King’s Castle Theatre
Male Entertainer of the Year
Clay Cooper: Clay Cooper Theatre
Stevie Lee Woods: Branson Star Theatre
Michael Jason Frost: Americana Theatre
Doug Gabriel: Branson Famous Theatre
Jamie Haage: Grand Country Music Hall
Jerry Presley: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
Matt Gumm: Clay Cooper Theatre
Mike Walker: Hamners’ Variety Theatre
Female Entertainer of the Year
CJ Newsom: American Theatre
Dalena Ditto: The Little Opry Theatre
Amber Campbell: Clay Cooper Theatre
Tamra Tinoco: Hamners’ Variety Theatre
Melody Hart: Grand Country Music Hall
Ellen Petersen: The Little Opry Theatre
Chelsie Odom: Hamners’ Variety Theatre
Entertainers of the Year
The Haygoods: Clay Cooper Theatre
Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
Nashville Roadhouse Live: Branson Star Theater
Anthems of Rock: Kings Castle Theatre
The Hughes Music Show: Hughes Brothers Theatre
Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre
Famous Baldknobbers: Branson Famous Theatre
Evening Show of the Year
Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
Nashville Roadhouse Live: Branson Star Theatre
Anthems of Rock: King’s Castle Theatre
The Haygoods: Clay Cooper Theatre
Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre
Branson Famous Baldknobbers: Branson Famous Theatre
Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety: Hamners’ Variety Theatre
Band of Year
Nashville Roadhouse Live: Branson Star Theatre
Rhinestone Mafia: Grand Country Music Hall
Clay Cooper’s Country Express Band: Clay Cooper Theatre
Recliners: Americana Theatre
Dean Z’s Royal Rhythm Crew, B-Town Horns & The Deltatones: Clay Cooper Theatre
Credence Cool Water Revue: Branson Star Theatre
Double Diamond Band: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
Fiddler of the Year
Nathan Agdeppa: Branson Famous Theatre
Louis Darby: The Little Opry Theatre
Wayne Massengale: Grand Country Music Hall
Melody Hart: Grand Country Music Hall
Katie Johnson: Americana Theatre
George Geisser: The Little Opry Theatre
Instrumentalist of the Year
Forrest Herzog: Americana Theatre
Jamie Haage: Grand Country Music Hall
George Geisser: The Little Opry Theatre
Jonathan Black: Clay Cooper Theatre
Cole Lee: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
Tim Prososki: Grand Country Music Hall
Lead Guitar of the Year
Josh Carroll: Americana Theatre
Jack Cathcart: King’s Castle Theatre
Mark Boyd: Branson Star Theatre
Dino Strunk: The Little Opry Theatre
Larry Holiday: Branson Star Theatre
Barry Bales: Clay Cooper Theatre
Grant Moody: Branson Famous Theatre
Bass/Upright of the Year
Larry Alred: Grand Country Music Hall
Bryan Lawson: Branson Star Theatre
Camby Henson: Clay Cooper Theatre
Steve Leech: Branson Star Theatre
Bill Foster: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
Dillon Massengale: The Little Opry Theatre
Eric Green: The Little Opry Theatre
Violinist of the Year
Amy Dutton: The Dutton Family Theatre
Karen Johnson: Americana Theatre
Abby Dutton: The Dutton Family Theatre
William Hughes: Hughes Brothers Theatre
Luke Johnson: Americana Theatre
Hannah Hughes: Hughes Brothers Theatre
Drummer of the Year
Dino Phillips: Clay Cooper Theatre
Rob Blackburn: Grand Country Music Hall
Garrett Massengale: Grand Country Music Hall
Doug Clifford: Branson Star Theatre
Paul Oney: Branson Star Theatre
Jacob Hughes: Hughes Brothers Theatre
Josh Gabriel: Branson Famous Theatre
Steel Player of the Year
Gene Mulvaney: Grand Country Music Hall
Tim Prososki: Grand Country Music Hall
George Geisser: The Little Opry Theatre
Robbie Springfield: Branson Star Theatre
Greg Moody: Branson Famous Theatre
Forrest Herzog: Americana Theatre
Keyboard of the Year
Lyman Clark: Branson Star Theatre
Tracy Heaston: Grand Country Music Hall
RP Harrell: Clay Cooper Theatre
Lance Conque: Branson Famous Theatre
Scott Roberts: Majestic Theatre
Kenny Christianson: Branson Star Theatre
Judith Dutton: The Dutton Family Theatre
Visit bransonshowawards.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.