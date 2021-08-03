On Friday, July 30, the Branson Show Awards announced their nominees, in 31 categories, for the 2021 awards season. 

The Branson Show Awards will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 29, at Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre. Tickets to attend the event at $15. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 417-334-6806. 

The nominees for the 2021 Branson Show Awards are:

Tribute Artist of the Year

Keith Allynn: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre

Dean Z: Clay Cooper Theatre

Jerry Presley: Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theatre

Legends in Concert: Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater

Diana Lynn: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre

Trey Dees: Branson Hot Hits Theatre

Beka Osmond: Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater

Andrè Shepherd: Branson Hot Hits Theatre

 

Patriotic Salute of the Year

All Hands on Deck: The Dutton Family Theatre

Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre

Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall

Hughes Music Show: Hughes Brothers Theatre

Hamners’ Unbelievable: Hamners’ Variety Theatre

Absolutely Country, Definitely Gospel: Majestic Theatre

 

Comedian of the Year

Terry Wayne Sanders: Americana Theatre

Jamie Haage: Grand Country Music Hall

Jarrett Dougherty: Grand Country Music Hall

Matt Gumm: Clay Cooper Theatre

Shannon Thomason: Grand Country Music Hall

Tim Mabe: Grand Country Music Hall

Jordan Gabriel: Branson Famous Theatre

James Sibley: Pierce Arrow Theatre

 

Dance Troupe of the Year

Dancing Queen: King’s Castle Theatre

Clay Cooper Dancers: Clay Cooper Theatre

Spirt of the Dance: Kings Castle Theatre

Re-Vibe: Hughes Brothers Theatre

Magnificent Seven: Hamners’ Variety Theatre

#1 Hits of the 60’s: Clay Cooper Theatre

 

Duet of the Year

Joel & Tamra Tinoco: Hamners’ Variety Theatre

Shane Vorhaven & Heather Gentry: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre

Brandon & Megan Mabe: Branson Famous Theatre

Michael & Jennifer Frost: Americana Theatre

Melody Hart & Dillon Massengale: The Little Opry Theatre

George & Catherine Dyer: Americana Theatre

Keith & Diana Allynn: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre

 

Vocal Group of the Year

Pierce Arrow: Pierce Arrow Theatre

New South: Grand Country Music Hall

Absolutely Country, Definitely Gospel: Majestic Theatre

Back to the Bee Gees: Hamners’ Variety Theatre

SIX: Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre

Dancing in the Street: Majestic Theatre

Motown Downtown: Branson Hot Hits Theatre

 

Impressionist of the Year

Mike Walker: Hamners’ Variety Theatre

Matt Gumm: Clay Cooper Theatre

Doug Steele: Hughes Brothers Theatre

Jeff Brandt: Hamners’ Variety Theatre

Keith Allynn: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre

Terry Wayne Sanders: Americana Theatre

 

Emcee of the Year

Mike Patrick: Grand Country Music Hall

Jamie Haage: Grand Country Music Hall

Shannon Thomason: Grand Country Music Hall

Justin Sifford: Grand Country Music Hall

Jodie Madaras: The Dutton Family Theatre

Matt Muhoberac: Clay Cooper Theatre 

Todd Bradshaw: Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater. 

 

Illusionist/Magic Show of the Year

Rick Thomas—Mansion of Dreams: Mickey Gilley’s Grand Shanghai Theatre

Dave Hamner—Hamners’ Unbelievable: Hamners’ Variety Theatre

Reza—Edge of Illusion: Branson Famous Theatre

Phil Dalton—Theatre of Dreams: Branson Star Theater

Chris Stanley—Comedy Magic Hour: The Little Opry Theatre

 

Morning Show of the Year

Doug Gabriel: Branson Famous Theatre

Down Home Country: Grand Country Music Hall

All Hands on Deck: The Dutton Family Theatre

Broadway to Bublè: Americana Theatre

Melody Hart Family & Friends: The Little Opry Theatre

The Sons Music Celebration: The Little Opry Theatre

The Blackwoods: Americana Theatre

 

Matinee of the Year

Comedy Jamboree: Grand Country Music Hall

#1 Hits of the 60’s: Clay Cooper Theatre

The Petersens: The Little Opry Theatre

Re-Vibe: Hughes Brothers Theatre

Fleetwood Mac-Dreams: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre

Mike Walker Lasting Impressions: Hamners’ Variety Theatre

Beach Boys California Dreamin’: Hamners’ Variety Theatre

 

Tribute Show of the Year

Back to the Bee Gees: Hamners’ Variety Theatre

Credence Cool Water Revue: Branson Star Theatre

Tribute to George Straight: Jackie B. Goode’s Uptown Cafe

Dean Z-Ultimate Elvis: Clay Cooper Theatre

A Neil Diamond Tribute: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre

Elvis Live-Aloha: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre

James Taylor & The Soft Rock of the 70’s & 80’s: Branson Hot Hits Theatre

 

Comedy Show of the Year

CJ Newsom’s Classic Country and Comedy Show: Americana Theatre

Smoke on the Mountain: The Little Opry Theatre

Down Home Country: Grand Country Music Hall

Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre

Pierce Arrow-Decades: Pierce Arrow Theatre

Comedy Jamboree: Grand Country Music Hall

 

Family Show of the Year

Jesus: Sight & Sound Theatre

Amazing Pets: Grand Country Music Hall

The Duttons: The Dutton Family Theatre

Shanghai Circus: Mickey Gilley’s Grand Shanghai Theatre

Reza-Edge of the Illusion: Branson Famous Theatre

Rick Thomas-Mansion of Dreams: Mickey Gilley’s Grand Shanghai Theatre

Buckets & Boards: Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre

 

New Show of the Year

Back to the Bee Gees: Hamners’ Variety Theatre

Re-Vibe: Hughes Brothers Theatre

The Sons Music Celebration: The Little Opry Theatre

Country Evolution: The Little Opry Theatre

Majestic Crooners: Majestic Theatre

Melody Hart Family and Friends: The Little Opry Theatre

Awesome 80’s: Americana Theatre

 

Gospel Show of the Year

The Blackwoods: Americana Theatre 

New South Gospel: Grand Country Music Hall

Elvis Gospel: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre

Baldknobbers Gospel: Branson Famous Theatre

Absolutely Country, Definitely Gospel: Majestic Theatre

The Petersens Gospel: The Little Opry Theatre

Ozarks Gospel: Grand Country Music Hall

 

Female Vocalist of the Year

CJ Newsom: Americana Theatre

Tamra Tinoco: Hamners’ Variety Theatre

Deana Edwards: Majestic Theatre

Georgina Holiday: Branson Star Theatre

Kari Garrison: Clay Cooper Theatre

Alexis Solheid: Americana Theatre

Jackie Brown: Grand Country Music Hall

 

Male Vocalist of the Year

George Dyer: Americana Theatre

Michael Jason Frost: Americana Theatre

Stevie Lee Woods: Branson Star Theatre

Allen Ashberry: Hughes Brothers Theatre

Daniel Keeton: Majestic Theatre

Doug Gabriel: Branson Famous Theatre

James Quibell:  King’s Castle Theatre

 

Male Entertainer of the Year

Clay Cooper: Clay Cooper Theatre

Stevie Lee Woods: Branson Star Theatre

Michael Jason Frost: Americana Theatre

Doug Gabriel: Branson Famous Theatre

Jamie Haage: Grand Country Music Hall

Jerry Presley: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre

Matt Gumm: Clay Cooper Theatre

Mike Walker: Hamners’ Variety Theatre

 

Female Entertainer of the Year

CJ Newsom: American Theatre

Dalena Ditto: The Little Opry Theatre

Amber Campbell: Clay Cooper Theatre

Tamra Tinoco: Hamners’ Variety Theatre

Melody Hart: Grand Country Music Hall

Ellen Petersen: The Little Opry Theatre

Chelsie Odom: Hamners’ Variety Theatre

 

Entertainers of the Year

The Haygoods: Clay Cooper Theatre

Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall

Nashville Roadhouse Live: Branson Star Theater

Anthems of Rock: Kings Castle Theatre

The Hughes Music Show: Hughes Brothers Theatre

Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre

Famous Baldknobbers: Branson Famous Theatre

 

Evening Show of the Year

Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall

Nashville Roadhouse Live: Branson Star Theatre

Anthems of Rock: King’s Castle Theatre

The Haygoods: Clay Cooper Theatre

Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre

Branson Famous Baldknobbers: Branson Famous Theatre

Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety: Hamners’ Variety Theatre

 

Band of Year

Nashville Roadhouse Live: Branson Star Theatre

Rhinestone Mafia: Grand Country Music Hall

Clay Cooper’s Country Express Band: Clay Cooper Theatre

Recliners: Americana Theatre

Dean Z’s Royal Rhythm Crew, B-Town Horns & The Deltatones: Clay Cooper Theatre

Credence Cool Water Revue: Branson Star Theatre

Double Diamond Band: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre

 

Fiddler of the Year

Nathan Agdeppa: Branson Famous Theatre

Louis Darby: The Little Opry Theatre

Wayne Massengale: Grand Country Music Hall

Melody Hart: Grand Country Music Hall

Katie Johnson: Americana Theatre

George Geisser: The Little Opry Theatre

 

Instrumentalist of the Year

Forrest Herzog: Americana Theatre

Jamie Haage: Grand Country Music Hall

George Geisser: The Little Opry Theatre

Jonathan Black: Clay Cooper Theatre

Cole Lee: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre

Tim Prososki: Grand Country Music Hall 

 

Lead Guitar of the Year

Josh Carroll: Americana Theatre 

Jack Cathcart: King’s Castle Theatre

Mark Boyd: Branson Star Theatre

Dino Strunk: The Little Opry Theatre

Larry Holiday: Branson Star Theatre

Barry Bales: Clay Cooper Theatre

Grant Moody: Branson Famous Theatre

 

Bass/Upright of the Year

Larry Alred: Grand Country Music Hall

Bryan Lawson: Branson Star Theatre

Camby Henson: Clay Cooper Theatre

Steve Leech: Branson Star Theatre

Bill Foster: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre

Dillon Massengale: The Little Opry Theatre

Eric Green: The Little Opry Theatre

 

Violinist of the Year

Amy Dutton: The Dutton Family Theatre

Karen Johnson: Americana Theatre

Abby Dutton: The Dutton Family Theatre

William Hughes: Hughes Brothers Theatre

Luke Johnson: Americana Theatre

Hannah Hughes: Hughes Brothers Theatre

 

 

Drummer of the Year

Dino Phillips: Clay Cooper Theatre

Rob Blackburn: Grand Country Music Hall

Garrett Massengale: Grand Country Music Hall

Doug Clifford: Branson Star Theatre

Paul Oney: Branson Star Theatre

Jacob Hughes: Hughes Brothers Theatre

Josh Gabriel: Branson Famous Theatre

 

 

Steel Player of the Year

Gene Mulvaney: Grand Country Music Hall 

Tim Prososki: Grand Country Music Hall

George Geisser: The Little Opry Theatre

Robbie Springfield: Branson Star Theatre

Greg Moody: Branson Famous Theatre

Forrest Herzog: Americana Theatre

 

Keyboard of the Year

Lyman Clark: Branson Star Theatre

Tracy Heaston: Grand Country Music Hall

RP Harrell: Clay Cooper Theatre

Lance Conque: Branson Famous Theatre

Scott Roberts: Majestic Theatre

Kenny Christianson: Branson Star Theatre

Judith Dutton: The Dutton Family Theatre

Visit bransonshowawards.com.

