A new documentary showcasing the evolution of Branson is premiering this week on Ozarks Public Television.
“The Evolution of the Branson Area” is the latest locally-produced documentary program from OPT and will premiere on Thursday, April 1 at 8 p.m.
During the hour-long program, the documentary will look back at how Branson became a key tourist destination, according to a press release from Missouri State University.
The documentary will explore the early years of fishermen along Lake Taneycomo and visitors seeking to find the nature and beauty they had read about in “The Shepherd of the Hills” novel, by Harold Bell Wright, stated the release.
Additionally the program details the growth of live entertainment, starting with the Presley’s and the Mabe’s, to what has now become more than 100 shows performing in the Branson area.
“A goal and opportunity of OPT is always to help tell and share good local history stories—stories that are positive and that are told in a quality way,” OPT Manager of Programing and Production Tom Carter said in the release. “We’re fortunate, with the support of many project partners, to most recently being able to share the enduring and inspiring story of our Taney County neighbors.”
Since the mid-1990s, Branson has expanded steadily and continued to welcome millions of visitors each year. The documentary will explore how Branson has evolved into one of America’s top family destinations with quality golf courses, two beautiful lakes, museums, theme parks and more, according to the release.
The program features several Branson residents who have been instrumental in creating the family-friendly vacation destination. During the documentary, audiences will hear from Brent Mabe, former member of the Baldknobbers and family historian; Gary and Eric Presley of the Presley’s Country Jubilee; and Pete Herschend, co-founder of Herschend Family Entertainment, the release stated.
Also featured in the program are local historians, Brooks Blevins, history professor and the Noel Boyd Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University; Wayne Glenn, local historian, host of the Remember When radio program and author of 13 books about the Ozarks; Jim and Jean Babcock from the Branson Centennial Museum; and Leslie Wyman, managing director of the White River Valley Historical Society.
“In working on ‘The Evolution of the Branson Area,’ I was humbled by the talent, generosity and passion that all the people associated with tourism and history in the Branson area have,” said Program Producer Jason Ferber in the release.
After its initial airing on April 1, OPT will re-air the documentary on April 4 at 6 p.m. For additional information visit optv.org.
