One of Branson’s newest shows is giving audiences the chance to spend a few hours with some of the biggest names in rock ‘n’ roll.
Rock ‘N’ Roll Royalty, now playing at The Americana Theatre in Branson, invites guests to travel back in time with their cast of tribute artists and musicians as they recreate the performances of some of music’s biggest icons.
Americana Theatre General Manager Chris Newsom said during the show the cast will perform music from the legendary rock ‘n’ roll stars of the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.
“The cast does rotate some throughout the year and the stars rotate some throughout the year, which is nice. You’re never sure who you’re going to see there,” said Newsom. “You’ll see everyone from Buddy Holly to Johnny Cash to Elvis Presley. We’ll probably always have the 70s Elvis there, but basically it’s the people that are rock and roll royalty; the best of the best from that era.”
Newsom explained the idea for Rock ‘N’ Roll Royalty was the brainchild of entertainers Matthew Boyce and Radney Pennington.
“Matthew Boyce contacted me, Radney Pennington as well, and they wanted to put together a show, so we partnered together and started up Rock ‘N’ Roll Royalty. Matthew Boyce is actually a pretty famous 70s Elvis impersonator in the New York area,” said Newsom. “He contacted me and we were able to launch the production last year. Of course the moment he stepped foot in Missouri, Missouri shut down (due to the pandemic). He drove here and the day he drove into Missouri the theatre had to close, but he stuck it out and was able to help us launch a great production last year, and we’ve even added to it this year.”
Currently the show features the talents of Boyce, Pennington and Alexis Solheid, who moved to Branson last year from Minnesota, according to Newsom.
“Matthew Boyce is from New York State and has won many titles as Elvis Presley. He also does Johnny Cash and Elton John. Radney Pennington, a local favorite. Very, very talented. Everybody love Radney,” said Newsom. “Both Matthew and Radney are doing The Everly Brothers together. They open the show with The Everly Brothers. Radney is also doing Roy Orbison, he does Buddy Holly and he does Ritchie Valens. Alexis Solheid she does Carole King, Stevie Nicks and Connie Francis.”
As the list of members in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is quite extensive, Newsom explained how they went about deciding which legendary rockers to use in the show.
“Well, it’s sort of the talents of the people that are in the show at the time. We really sort of looked at who the cast members are at the time and make sure they fit the roll well, as opposed to trying to make someone do it that doesn’t fit the roll,” said Newsom. “As someone rotates in and out of the show, we’ll change it up to make sure we’ve got the right person for it, as opposed to trying to shoehorn a person into it.”
On the opposite side of that same coin, Newsom also shared how the production went about deciding which songs they should have their cast members perform.
“We try to pick the best and most recognizable songs. We feel that a lot of times people will pick songs and productions will pick songs that they like the most. What we try to do, is we really try to stick to the fan favorites,” said Newsom. “What was the No. 1 and what was the real focus that everyone really remembers those people by. We found the audiences really appreciate that.”
While Branson is home to many shows that pay tribute to past and present music legends, Newsom said their show strives to offer audiences something different.
“It’s more impersonation than tribute,” said Newsom. “A lot of times in Branson a person will do a tribute and the person doesn’t really go all out with the mannerisms. I mean, Legends in Concert obviously does, but a lot of these tribute shows they just sound like them. This one is full out make-up, wigs, costumes, mannerisms and that kind of thing. Also the artists play instruments as well, which is nice.”
With 2020 behind us, many are looking toward 2021 to be a healing year for Branson. Newsom shared what his personal hopes are for the tourist destination this year.
“For Branson as a whole, just a revival of what we used to be able to do. Because of budget constraints and because of limited funds, we have a hard time doing the level of shows we want to do, that all of us know that we’re capable of doing,” said Newsom. “I’m trying to, along with everyone else in Branson, raise that bar and get that back up to where we can be. I think I’m looking forward to 2021 being a good year. People, I think, are ready to travel. I think they’re ready to go again. I think that will help a lot, because there’s a lot of pent up demand.”
As a way to help folks stretch their Branson vacation dollars even further this year, Newsom said The Americana Theatre is providing audiences with a special 2021 offer.
“We’re really pushing to help people financially, so if they come see any show at the Americana, every other show is half price. If they come see any show here, it doesn’t matter. If they come see Rock N Roll Royalty, every other regular season show for the year at the Americana is half price,” said Newsom. “We’re really trying to make it easy for people to make their budget stretch. A lot of people want to come and see a lot of shows, but it’s like $30, $40 every show. But we make it where you can spend all day here and really get some great entertainment and not totally kill your budget.”
For 2021 Rock ‘N’ Roll Royalty are offering shows on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with showtimes at 2, 5 or 8 p.m. depending on the day.
For tickets and additional information visit Americanatheatrebranson.com or check out the Rock ‘N’ Roll Royalty page on Facebook.
