Despite the first part of each New Year being deemed Branson’s slow season, there is still plenty of fun and adventure being offered in the area for families of all ages this time of year; believe it or not.
Located across the street from the Branson Ferris Wheel on the 76 Strip, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium in Branson is continuing to welcome guests daily to witness their more than 500 wonders inside. Ripley’s Believe It or Not! General Manager John Dixon shared now is the perfect time for folks who aren’t a fan of large crowds to come and pay them a visit at their attraction.
“It’s off season, but we’re open 365 days a year. Now, we scale our hours back a little bit this time of year, but we’re still open,” Dixon said. “The weekends are still good. Through the week, not so much, but the weekends are really good.”
Though many of Branson’s theaters and attractions have closed until spring time, Dixon explained the reasoning on why they continue to remain open year round.
“With the weekends and such, if you closed, you’d probably lose just as much money as you would if you were open. It really doesn’t cost us that much to be open this time of year,” Dixon said. “Plus, this is when we do all of our remodeling, updating, and all that kind of stuff. It’s just a good time to get all of that stuff done. So we’ve got people here anyway, so if you’ve got a few people that come in, hey that’s just great.”
For folks who have not had the opportunity to visit Ripley’s in Branson for the last couple of years, Dixon encouraged them to come visit now and see all the new displays and exhibits they’ve added.
“Within the last season or two we’ve added our adjacent lot and made it into what we call Military Marvels, (featuring retired military vehicles). What we did as well, is we took one of our galleries here and converted it into a military gallery. It’s kind of interesting for veterans. We have some things we had previously and added in other stuff,” Dixon said. “I’ve got one case that’s got a footlocker in it with all of the things that would be found in a foot locker from the World War II era, with a mini pack of Marlboro Cigarettes and stuff like that. It’s really interesting.
“Then we have an interactive table that has the battle at Pearl Harbor that took place. You can touch the screen and it will pop up with this ship here and this is what happened and the attack happened at such time. It’s a really cool interactive table that we have up there. Then we have different military era stuff, so it’s kind of cool. So we’ve added that in conjunction with that. It’s kind of neat.”
Anyone driving by Ripley’s in the last year, may have also noticed the newest features and updates to the outside of the property.
“We painted the building crazy colors and you can see it from a long way away. We do have what we call Ripley’s Art Garden. What it is, we’ve just got different pieces out there. We’ve always had the car parts robot out there,” Dixon said. “There’s An Incredible Hulk out there made out of car parts and we’ve got an elephant made out of tire pieces. We’ve just got cool kinds of art pieces. A little Hondime. It’s a Honda covered in dimes. Just odd things like that. It’s kind of fun to mill around out front and see all that cool stuff. It kind of gives you a peek into what’s inside.”
Looking toward the rest of the 2023 season, Dixon announced they’ll be debuting a new gallery inside of the attraction.
“We’re going to have a gallery devoted to a gentleman by the name of Willard Wigan, who is a micro-sculptor. Basically all the things he does can fit on the head of a pen, so you have to have a microscope to see all these things, but they’re full-fledged pieces of art,” Dixon said. “It’s such an intricate thing that he has to put his stuff on there in between heart beats, so that he doesn’t move. It’s crazy, but it’s really intricate stuff and it’s literally on the head of a pen. We’re pairing it down to come here, so it will be a whole room of his artwork, which is super cool. So we’re really looking forward to that. It will be a very interesting exhibit.”
The Wigan’s exhibit will be opening in time for the summer season and remain in Branson for the next couple of years. Dixon said they’ll be displaying Wigan’s pieces in the Oddities Room, which currently features the weird and interesting people Ripley’s showcases. But for fans of Robert Wadlow or the lizard man, they’ll still be able to find those pieces in a different part of the museum.
“That room will still be here, we’re just moving it to a different place,” Dixon said. “We’ll be putting all that stuff upstairs in another gallery we have,” Dixon said. “It basically used to be our theater room, so we’ll just be incorporating all of that into that room. All that stuff will still be here, because we’ve got to have all the weird people here too.”
For anyone who has never been inside of Ripley’s in Branson, Dixon encouraged them to come check them out and spend a couple of hours.
“Come on down. It’s a little educational, it’s some surprises and a lot of fun; so a lot of cool things to do,” Dixon said. “If you’re like me and when I go places, I’m a reader. I like to look at everything and read everything. We have guests, especially this time of year when it’s not super crowded and they can really take their time; be here for two or three hours. If you really take your time and look at all of the stuff, it’s a good little way to spend the afternoon.”
Regular hours of operation for Ripley’s is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Access to Ripley’s Military Marvels outdoor display is free and open to the public to visit.
Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium is located at 3326 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information or to reserve tickets call 417-337-5300 or visit ripleys.com/branson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.