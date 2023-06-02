Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus will host their next concert, benefiting New Life Restoration Center, this Sunday, June 4, at the Branson Famous Theatre.
As always, the music will begin at 2 p.m. as Theatre Hosts Brandon & Megan Mabe and Concert Hosts Brian Pendergrass and Sheila Meeker take the stage. Jammin’ for Jesus will also welcome Grammy nominated and former long-time member of The Presley’s Country Jubilee Pastor Bruce Haynes.
This month the concert will also feature the music ministries and talents of Saxophonist Gary Dooms and Vocalists Lorraine Howard, Mary Fay Jackson and Treena Wilt.
“These anointed guests have a burning desire to share God’s unfathomable love and amazing salvation through song with you, your family, and your friends,” stated a press release from Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus.
Admission into Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus is free will a donation to benefit this month’s charity: New Life Restoration Center. Attendees are encouraged to bring items to donate such as toilet paper, paper towels, Kleenex, napkins and other such household paper items.
“Bruce Haynes is the Pastor of New Life Temple in Hollister and a mentor to the men at New Life Restoration Center,” the release stated. He, along with Danny Burd, minister and guide a group of men along their recovery and restoration journey. We are so honored to be able to help support their ministry through your generous donations.
“Jammin’ for Jesus concerts are always free, and no one is turned away. Make plans now to attend this amazing Gospel concert Sunday, June 4, as you are blessed by God’s Word delivered through music.”
A donation table will be set up for New Life Restoration Center as attendees enter the theater auditorium. A love offering will also be taken.
The Branson Famous Theatre is located at 645 Historic Highway 165 in Branson.
For more information email bransonj4j@gmail.com or visit www.bransonjamminforjesus.com.
