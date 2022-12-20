SIX is ending the year with a bang as the sextet of brothers prepare to wrap up their annual Christmas food drive, close out their 2022 show season and the recent release their all-new Christmas album.
Dubbed “An Orchestra of Human Voices,” the Dick Clark’s American Bandstand production features the talents of brothers: Barry, Lynn, Jak, Owen, Curtis and Charles Knudsen.
Now through Friday, Dec. 30, local residents can see SIX for an admission price of only $6, plus applicable taxes and fees, with a donation of two non-perishable food items. SIX Bass Singer Jak Knudsen explained all items collected during the food drive will benefit Christian Associates.
“This is like the 15th year we’ve done a holiday food drive and we’re trying to beat last year’s record,” Knudsen said. “We were able to raise 4,323 tons of food last year and we are half that right now and we have two and a half weeks left. We’re excited. I think we’re going to smash it.”
Knudsen added they’ve continued to host this food drive for more than a decade now, because of the amazing work they’ve seen Christian Associates do.
“We’ve just developed such a great relationship with them and they are excellent. With the amount of donations you give to them, they’re excellent at getting those to the people in need and keeping their administrative costs out of it,” Knudsen said. “They’re so easy to work with and so terrific to work with and so supportive, which is a testament to how they operate in this community and the type of help that they offer and the care behind it. It’s amazing. They’re just such a great organization.”
As for the rest of the 2022 season, SIX will be hosting their Christmas performances at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and 3 p.m. on Thursdays.
“We’ve got some funny numbers in there and just some really powerful Christmas songs. I love the mix of what we have going on there,” Knudsen said. “There’s a couple of moments in the Christmas part of the show, where the audience just gets to listen to some spectacular arrangements and enjoy that. I love that, because we just get to sing and focus on that. With a lot of the stuff we do, we move around on stage, very active. It’s nice to just sometimes be still and just plant and sing.”
As part of this year’s Christmas show, Knudsen shared they’ve also added some new material for this year’s production.
“Our show is always evolving. People that saw it a few years ago will come back and it has evolved every year. If they’ve not seen it in a few years, it will probably be a bit different than we’ve seen in the past,” Knudsen said. “The Christmas show is a lot of fun. There’s stuff in there that we’ve done for a little while, but I love doing it. There’s Christmas traditions that people have and being in this business, sometimes the stuff that you do on stage kind of becomes your Christmas tradition. It’s a lot of fun.”
Once again this year, the Knudsen brothers will be joining the cast of Branson’s Legends in Concert for a 9:30 p.m. New Years Eve performance on Saturday, Dec. 31.
Just in time for Christmas, the all-new SIX Christmas CD has officially been released. Knudsen said they group has been working on their SIX Christmas album for most of 2022.
“We had another Christmas recording, but we’ve had it for a while. Obviously, we’ve learned a lot of new material since then that’s not on recording, so that’s what’s on this recording,” Knudsen said. “It’s the best recording we’ve ever put out. The musicality on it is great. I am proud of this recording. We recorded over the last year. We’re busy doing the shows and obviously we have families too and the difficulty is finding time to do that. We just decided, let’s pick at this throughout the year and keep working on it.”
For this album, the brothers enlisted the assistance of Branson based Prince Ivan Performer and Producer Aaron Space. Knudsen shared Space’s impressive resume with Nick Lachey with the 98 Degrees and ATCK (All The Cool Kids) led them to him.
“I’ve heard a couple of the recordings he’s done for people here and listened to what he’s done for them. I thought this guy, this guy is good. I mean, he’s really good at what he does. He would get a vocal track from Nick Lachey and go in and clean it up. So I approached him about it and he said, ‘I’ve never done an a cappella group, but I want the opportunity to try this,’” Knudsen said. “He said, ‘I’m going to study some other a cappella groups and I’m going to pick their brains. I’m going to find out who mixes them down and see if I can get in touch with them and find out what they’ve done.’”
Knudsen added they’re extremely impressed with what Space was able to do with their Christmas album and they’re ready to work with him again.
“I’m telling you, he is so talented. I don’t think he realizes how talented he is. Aaron is such a humble guy. He’s not pretentious at all. He’s just such a decent guy, but he’s so talented and being as young as he is, his learning curve is vertical. We were so pleased with what he’s done with the Christmas recording. I’m very excited for people to get it and to be able to listen to it and enjoy it. We are all super excited to work with him again on some projects next year. He is as well too. I think he found something fun and challenging and new to work on and that’s an a cappella group and how you mix that and turn it into a recording. It’s been really fun to work with him.”
For the time being, the Christmas album is only available in CD format and can be purchased either in person at a SIX show or off of their website thesixshow.com. Knudsen confirmed the group has plans to release the music digitally in the future, but for now just in a physical format.
If the food drive, Christmas show and new Christmas album isn’t enough of a bang to end their 2022 Branson season with, SIX got to open their Christmas gifts early this year in the form of some wildly colorful chrome vinyl wrapped Camaros.
“They’re fun. We grew up playing with hot wheels, so the look of the cars has the look of some of those old hot wheels from back when,” Knudsen said. “I don’t want to date myself too much, but I think you can still find them when you’re looking at hot wheels.”
The current area appreciation offering is open to Missouri residents of Barry, Christian, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright counties; as well as Arkansas residents of Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Fulton, Izard, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy, Stone and Washington counties.
Residents must show a valid photo ID and purchasers may bring up to six guests or members of immediate family for the same ticket price. Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater is located at 1600 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information on the show, the food drive, the Christmas album or to reserve tickets call 877-SIX-SHOW or visit thesixshow.com.
