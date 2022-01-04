On New Year's Eve, Entertainment Editor Tim Church took to the theaters across Branson to capture a few of the performances happening ahead of the countdown to 2022.
New Year's Eve shows included Hamners' Unbelievable, SIX, Legends in Concert, Grand Jubilee, La Rouge at The Ruby Room, Anthems of Rock, The Hughes Brothers and The Clay-Goods.
BTN Reporter Jason Wert also attended the Americana Theatre NYW show, which included a special appearance by Doug Gabriel.
