From Branson entertainers in need of new costumes or makeup to couples looking for something to spice up date night, the goto business in Branson to purchase such items is celebrating their 60th Anniversary this month.
The Red Garter, located in The Falls Shopping Center, opened their doors in 1963 in Palm Springs, CA., before moving the family-owned business to Branson in 1994. Currently owned and operated by Roz Westley and her son Brett Westley, the store will be celebrating their diamond anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Brett shared when his grandparents, Sid and Tess, started the business in the 60’s, it was their return to the retail industry and his mother was already in her early 20s.
“They expanded our shop in Palm Springs from one single shop to three shops wide. We mostly catered to pantsuits and the lingerie was mainly like long evening gowns. As the years went by, we got more into the junior line after we expanded a couple of times,” Brett said. “I was born in ‘65 and a lot of the entertainers throughout Hollywood, a lot of the actors and actresses, lived in Palm Springs in the Cacale Valley. As our store got sexier and sexier, more and more of the entertainers would come in and buy what they needed and so forth. People like Frank Sinatra, Sophia Loren, Bob Hope, all of them used to come in.”
Roz said Hope because one of their more frequent visitors to their store in Palm Springs.
“Bob Hope used to come into the store at Palm Springs when he was going on the road,” Roz said. “Bob Hope would buy a lot of the lingerie, because he gave it out to the women that were going with him.”
Due to their unique relationship, Brett said his mother was able to joke around with Hope and they’d poke fun at each other.
“It was an inside joke between the two of them, she’d go, ‘Is this all for (your wife) Dolores, Bob?’ And he’d say, ‘Oh yeah.’ Yeah right. He was going to be gone for two or three weeks on the USO to Vietnam or wherever or whatever Timbuktu area they were going to go to.”
Additional patrons of the store and eventual friends of the family also included Carl Perkins and even the King of Rock ’N’ Roll.
“One of the major entertainers that came in the store, the old store that my mom was totally in love with, was Elvis Presley. He came in, back in the ‘60s. Of course everybody just stopped and dropped everything and they didn’t know what to do,” Brett said with a laugh.”
Roz added they even found themselves at one point being invited to visit Presley outside of the store.
Elvis invited us to his home. ‘Stop by the house,’ he said. Behind the steps was waterfalls and you could hear the water running (at the house),” Roz said. “He said, ‘Stop by the house tonight.’ And well, we weren’t going to turn Elvis down.”
Though they’ve had many celebrity customers over the last six decades, Brett shared his mother would never share specifics about what they purchased from them at the store.
“They would just come in and get whatever they needed. One thing is, Mom never talked about what they would buy. Over the years there’s been so many people and we’ve kept everything quiet and discreet. A lot of people have asked Mom to write a book, even recently. Mom says, ‘There’s no way I’d be able to write a book.’ One day Mom asked me after someone asked her recently to write one, ‘What would we name it?’ I said, ‘Since you’d be talking about everybody after they’ve passed, we could call it ‘The Red Garter Obituaries: Written by the Legend of Branson.’ Mom said, ‘Oh God no.’”
Brett shared at the height of their business in California, they had nine sales girls working and he would even come in and help after school.
“My dad finally came into the business after he got out of commercial aviation. My mom and dad became a part of the store too with my grandparents,” Brett said. “It was the four of them. Then I slowly came in later on and then I left for a long while.”
The move to the Show Me state in 1994 came as a result of a two week family vacation to Branson after Brett’s father passed away in 1993.
“Some friends of ours worked for the Welk Resort for Larry Welk. They said, ‘Roz, why don’t you come on out and see what’s going on.’ They came out and my grandmother took one look around and obviously my grandmother was already trying to figure out what to do. Things were not safe in Palm Springs anymore,” Brett said. “My grandmother saw this shopping center and it was all retail and it was busier than all get out and she said, ‘Let’s pull in there, maybe they have an office.’ Next thing you know, they’re renting a store and my mom didn’t have a clue what happened.”
Comparatively, the Branson store is a very scaled down version of the store they had in Palm Springs.
“We still have our sexy side, our lingerie and novelties. The other side is all theatrical,” Brett said. “We have professional makeup, leotards, tights, dance shoes for adults and kids. All the entertainers get their professional makeup here.”
Being able to offer the products they do for local artists, Brett said his mother has become somewhat of a legend in the Branson entertainment scene.
“Anything they need we can get for them, and if we can’t we figure out a way to get it. Somethings we don’t carry here as far as certain colors of makeup, leotards or tights, so we’ll always keep a back stock of stuff with their name on it and when they need it they can come in and they’ll know they’ll always have a few more or a few dozen here for them. One of the gals in town, she gets four or five dozen tights at a shot and she’ll be set for a few months or for half a year,” Brett said. “We carry the professional makeup by Ben Nye and the Ben Nye makeup never runs and it doesn’t fade. So you can go on stage for two hours and you’ll come off and look like a million bucks still. It’s the same stuff they use in Hollywood and a lot of the rock stars still use it today.”
The arrival of The Red Garter in the area was well timed as it was just a few years following the Branson focused “60 Minutes” episode, which aired in 1991. With the number of entertainers heading to the “Live Music Capital of the World” served as another big draw for the family’s move of the business to Branson.
“All the internationally known entertainers were here that my mom knew since the ‘60s. She’d see somebody and they’d go, ‘What are you doing here?’ And she’d go, ‘What are you doing here?’ And it was the same thing, they got out of Dodge and everybody was moving here,” Brett said. “They wanted to go somewhere that was still on the road and they wanted to get off the road. That was another draw, to get off the road and that’s what they wanted. There was a mix of the two.”
Brett added he eventually left California too and followed his family to the area in 1997, but it was until a few years ago he returned to work at the store.
“They had their 50th Anniversary 10 years ago. After that a few years later, I was living in Springfield at that point and my job dried up and closed.,” Brett said. “My mom said, ‘Why don’t you come back down here to Branson and help me out.’ That was seven years ago,” Brett said. “You don’t realize how much time goes by over the years. It just flies by so quickly.”
While visiting with the Branson Tri-Lakes at the store, Brett provided assistance to two patrons who expressed their love of the Branson venue.
“This is one of our favorites. They’re more helpful and have a friendly attitude than other places. A lot of places you’ll go into and they’ll just hound you or they’re dirty. Some of them are really dirty and they’re kind of sketchy. This is the cleanest and they’re so friendly,” Harrison Resident Dennis Neley said. “We were in Springfield yesterday looking around. I think we went into every single one and there was a couple that I bought things from, but they’re still on the snotty side. They’re not very friendly. I love coming here because they’re always friendly.”
Brett responded with an issuance of thanks to Neley and his wife and said in order for a business like theirs to be successful it’s all about having good customer service, low prices and fun.
“We have a different attitude. We hear that all the time and I’m hearing it now a lot. They go to the Springfield store and the prices are double if not triple,” Brett said. “The other thing I hear is they’re not treated nice up there in those shops. I don’t understand why they have an attitude. You know retail is a people business and there’s no reason to have that; especially at the small shops.”
As part of the 60th Anniversary celebration, The Red Garter is going to host a couple of different opportunities for folks to join in on the fun, which starts by hosting their celebration on the same day as Roz’s 81st birthday.
“For our 60th Anniversary we’ve put together a gift basket. We got a hold of all our vendors, firms and distributors and I asked them if they wanted to jump in on it and see if they had anything they wanted to throw at it. They said sure and were more than happy and I had a ton of stuff show up,” Brett said,” It turned out to be a little over $1,000 worth of merchandise. We’ll be giving that away on the 19th of this month of August at noon. We’ve been having people put their names in for the drawing since early June…I put a disclosure there, they have to be present to win. So I have no idea how many people are going to show up here.”
For the day of celebration, Brett added he’s hoping to bring in a few special guests as well.
“To do the drawing for us, I’m going to see if I can get one of our local Elvis’ to do it,” Brett said. “I’m going to get a hold of one of our aldermen, Clay Cooper, to come over. I want to talk to him to see if I can ask the city to do something for Mom. Like a proclamation or something. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”
Additionally, from Aug. 19 to Sept. 19, The Red Garter is offering a 60% discount for online orders of $300 or more. Leading up to the basket giveaway, those who would like to enter the drawing can also sign up online too.
The Red Garter is located at 3265 Falls Pkwy, Suite S in Branson. For additional information call 417-33709542, visit them on Facebook or at red garterbranson.com.
