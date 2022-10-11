King’s Chapel Branson is inviting the public to join them this weekend at the Music City Centre for the Branson Worship & Creative Conference.
From Friday, Oct. 14, to Sunday, Oct. 16, King’s Chapel will be offering a number of concerts, sessions and worship. The conference opens on Friday with a worship concert with Andrew Holt at 7 p.m., which is free and open to the public.
On Saturday, the event will feature sessions on a variety of subjects including worship leading, songwriting, developing teams, producing productions, entertainment art and biblical worship.
Registration on Saturday will begin at 8 a.m., with the sessions starting at 9 a.m. The conference will include a number of special guests as well.
In attendance there will be Andrew Holt, a worship leader for The Belonging Co. in Nashville. He is the co-writer of Lauren Daigle’s song “Peace Be Still,” as well as other praise and worship songs being sung in churches today. The Belonging Co. was founded in 2014 by Pastors Alex and Henry Seeley, formerly of Planetshakers.
Also speaking will be Grammy-nominated Producer and Songwriter Austin Davis, who has drummed for Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, Lauren Daigle and many other Christian artists. He is also a featured instructor on Worship Online.
King’s Chapel Branson Pastors Chris and Melissa Davis will be hosting the event and will be joined by other worship leaders from King’s Chapel campuses from across the nation.
“The purpose of this conference is to encourage all types of creatives--musicians, singers, writers, artists of all kinds and those who simply love to worship God-- in the use of their talents and abilities for His glory,” Chris Davis said in an email.”
Registration fees for the Branson Worship & Creative Conference on Saturday are $35 for an individual, $60 for a family, $25 for the online stream of the conference and $12 for a Chick-fil-A box lunch on Saturday.
The weekend-long conference will come to a close with worship experiences at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, which are free and open to the public.
King’s Chapel and Music City Centre are located at 1839 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information or to register visit kcbranson.com.
