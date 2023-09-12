Cafe Murder.jpg

Pointe Royale and the Hollister Tiger Theatre Company will present Cafe Murder on Saturday, Sept. 16. 

 Courtesy of Hollister School District

Pointe Royale and the Hollister High School Theater Department are teaming up to host Café Murder: A Dinner Party on Saturday, Sept. 16, in Branson. 

The murder mystery dinner theater production will begin at 5 p.m. in the Grand Regal Ballroom of the Pointe Royale Clubhouse. Dinner will be served in three courses and in-between the serving of the courses, the play will take place. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.