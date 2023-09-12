Pointe Royale and the Hollister High School Theater Department are teaming up to host Café Murder: A Dinner Party on Saturday, Sept. 16, in Branson.
The murder mystery dinner theater production will begin at 5 p.m. in the Grand Regal Ballroom of the Pointe Royale Clubhouse. Dinner will be served in three courses and in-between the serving of the courses, the play will take place.
Hollister Tiger Theatre Company Director Kyle Bradley shared the department is thrilled to be partnering with Pointe Royale in Branson for their first ever murder mystery dinner theater.
“We will be performing ‘Cafe Murder’ while guests enjoy delicious foods prepared by Pointe Royale staff,” Bradley told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The evening is sure to have guests laughing through their dinner as they interact with the suspects and make guesses about ‘Who done it!’ The menu looks delicious and the performance is sure to keep you entertained! Don’t miss this one of a kind event and chance to come out to support Hollister’s Tiger Theatre Company!”
Pointe Royale Finance and HR Manager Tammie Fischer explained how this theatrical pairing came to be.
“My daughter graduated from Hollister High School and she was a part of the theater department,” Fischer said. “I know they do different things throughout the year to try to raise funds, so when we started discussing the murder mystery, we reached out to Kyle Bradley at the theater department and he is going to direct it and provide the cast for the play.”
The cast of Café Murder will feature the talents of Katie Linn as Marjorie, Josie Craig as Melanie, Lauren Tiefry as Valerie, Rylan Stone as Volley, Emma Spurling as Rosemary, Jesse Archibeque as Maitre’D, Ben Stevens as Chef, Morgan Carlson as Waiter and Owen Harch as Harris. The wait staff will be performed by Head Waiters Josh Reed and Connor Houtchens; and Waiters/Waitresses: Allie Archibeque, Hannah McCarter, Ezra Hreha, Kayla Cook, Ellie Blitch, Mars Johnson, Caleb Spurling, Gilbert Stevens, Alex White, MJ Callaway, Gracie Floer and Olivia Buttram.
The tickets for the dinner theater production are $35 per person and can be purchased at the Pointe Royale Business Office in person or over the phone by calling 417-334-0634.
“We are going to split the proceeds between the Pointe Royale events committee, which is a new committee we started about a year ago and they’re raising some funds so they can have money to spend on future events. The other half of the profit will go to the Hollister Theater Department,” Fischer said. “We’re just very excited about this and we hope that it becomes a big enough event that we can help promote the arts at Hollister High School Theater Department.”
With a ticket, attendees will receive entry into the show alongside a three course meal featuring salad, roast beef, bone in chicken breast, seasoned red potatoes, green beans, a roll and red velvet cheesecake for dessert. Patrons will also have their selection of coffee, tea and water, as well as a cash bar in the lobby.
Fischer added she hopes the entire community will come out to support the show.
“This is open to the public,” Fischer said. “Also all of the Hollister High School families, because I’m sure they want to come see their kids too. We’re going to have 136 seats.”
If this event is as successful as they hope, Fischer shared they hope to make it a once a year fundraising event.
