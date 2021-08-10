On Saturday, Aug. 14, audiences are invited to enjoy a full filled afternoon of song, dance, magic and more as they enter into The Wonderful World of Dylan Pratt.
Hosted by Theatre For America at The Dutton Family Theatre, The Wonderful World of Dylan Pratt show will begin at 2 p.m. Show Creator and Producer Jody Madaras said this production came to be when he and Pratt were first introduced last year.
“I was directing a production of ‘The Odd Couple” down at the Owen Theatre. Young Dylan Pratt, a local actor, auditioned and he wanted the part of Speed, a character in ‘The Odd Couple;’ a very funny character,” Madaras said. “He came to the audition and he had the entire role memorized. This was new to me. I rarely see an actor come in with everything ready to go to plug and play. He was most insistent he wanted to play Speed. Well, of course, I cast him and the production ended up being just a delightful, very funny show.”
While Madaras was directing “The Odd Couple” for the Branson Regional Arts Council and getting to know Pratt, he was also working on creating his own new theatre company called Theatre For America.
“It’s a non-profit professional regional theatre company. We’ve got our board of directors and we’re just now getting things started here,” Madaras said. “It’s a wonderful mission that we have and part of the mission of Theatre for America is to create new works and be a little more inclusive of community actors. So actors in the community who don’t always get to play the roles or don’t always get to be in the limelight.”
During rehearsals for the production, Madaras also learned Pratt has high functioning autism.
“I didn’t know much about autism at the time, but as we were rehearsing ‘The Odd Couple’ I started to learn from Dylan,” Madaras said. “We finished ‘The Odd Couple’ up and Dylan said to me, ‘Jodie, would you create, write and produce a show that I can star in.’ Well, I put two and two together and said, “Of course I can and I’d be honored. Let’s have it as a part of Theatre for America.’”
Around five months ago, Madaras, Pratt and Pratt’s father Dennis began piecing together what sort of show Pratt could star in.
“I went through everything that Dylan does in terms of the performing arts: singing, dancing, magic, ventriloquism. He’s a joke teller. He’s a drummer. He’s a keyboard player. He’s an impressionist. I’ve got to tell you it was an education for me,” Madaras said. “As I went through all of his creative abilities, I learned right off the bat that’s the exciting thing about autism, and the performers who are autistic, they have amazing creative abilities. Things we don’t even really comprehend. I’m going through all of his material and it was very easy to create a show.”
Tickets for Pratt’s show are a $20 donation per person. Proceeds raised from the show will benefit both Theatre For America and Coffee Creations at Elevate Branson, which is one of the places Pratt works in Branson.
“We just thought that would be a nice thing to do and a fun thing for the audience. It’s a great way to support both of these non-profit, but mainly to come see Dylan and all the things he can do,” Madaras said. “For anyone who is unable to attend that particular performance date can also donate, we have a GoFundMe page that Dylan setup. That’s another way people can contribute if they like.”
The Wonderful World of Dylan Pratt is just the first in a planned series of shows that will be a part of Theatre For America’s Autism + Arts = Inspiration series. The series will be an annual event for the theatre company, with one show a year featuring performers with autism.
As the production features a number of elements, Madaras said it will offer something to audiences of all ages and interests.
“It’s a variety of music, magic, song, dance and more. He’s going to be doing everything. I have to tell you, autism is a big deal and I’m learning from Dylan how big of a deal it really is in our country and around the world,” Madaras said. “I think it would be great for all our community members to come out and witness this, take part and participate in The Wonderful World of Dylan Pratt, because I’d like to see everyone in the community learn something from Dylan and learn about autism.”
Pratt will also be joined on stage by his father, Dennis, and members of the Sonshine Dance Studio.
“Dennis was a keyboard player for Mel Tillis for many, many years. Everybody knows Dennis Pratt. Dennis is super talented. The rest of the ensemble is made up of dancers from the Sunshine Dance Studio. It’s just a wonderful team spirit for this show,” Madaras said. “It’s nice to see the members of the dance community come out and surround Dylan and participate with Dylan. It’s very exciting.”
The Dutton Family Theater is located at 3454 W. 76 Country Blvd in Branson. For tickets and additional information call 417-332-2772.
