There are many terms for it, but here at the newspaper, we call it dead week.
It’s the slowest week of the year for us. The week between Christmas and New Years in Branson. Most, if not all, of the Christmas events have come to pass and with everyone making plans for New Year’s Eve events, there just doesn’t seem like there is much else going on. The good news is, there is always plenty of things to do in Branson.
Though several of the shows and theaters have closed up shop for the 2021 Branson show season, there are still a large number who are continuing to offer showtimes after Christmas through Jan. 1, 2022.
At The Shepherd of the Hills Playhouse Theatre, there are four shows offering performances this week. A Shepherd’s Christmas Carol will host their final two performances of the year at 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25. The Funny Farm Dinner Feud is hosting a 12 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26 and 5 p.m. showtimes every day from Monday, Dec. 27 to Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
The Shepherd’s Chuckwagon Dinner Show is hosting shows at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 30. Finally the Whodunnit Hoedown Murder Mystery Dinner Show is offering a 6 p.m. show on Sunday, Dec. 26; a 7:30 p.m. show on Monday, Dec. 27, Wednesday, Dec. 29, and Friday, December 31; and noon and 7:30 p.m. shows on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
The North Pole Adventure at Shepherd of the Hills will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25, and 3 to 9 p.m. from Sunday, Dec. 26 to Thursday, Dec. 30. The Shepherd of the Hills Trail of Lights will also be open from dusk to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25 and Friday, Dec. 31. The lights will also be open from dusk to 10 p.m. between Sunday, Dec. 26 to Thursday, Dec. 30.
Some of the other adventures at the park include the Copperhead Mountain Coaster and Inspiration Tower, which are open daily from Sunday, Dec. 16 through Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Visit theshepherdofthehills.com.
Over at Hamners’ Variety Theatre, five of their shows will offer showtimes in the coming week. Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Show is offering showtimes at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26; and 8 p.m. shows between Monday, Dec. 27 to Thursday, Dec. 30. Hamners’ Variety Theatre is also hosting a New Year’s Eve Fiesta Party on Friday, Dec. 31. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. for dinner and 9 p.m. for the show. More information on this show will be in Wednesday’s edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Back to the Bee Gees is performing at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Thank You For The Music: A Modern Tribute to ABBA is offering 5 p.m. shows on Tuesday, Dec. 28, and Thursday, Dec. 30. Beach Boys California Dreamin’ will have 10 a.m. shows on Tuesday, Dec. 28, Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30. Mike Walker’s Lasting Impressions is hosting shows at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30. Visit hamnersunbelievable.com.
At the Americana Theatre, Raiding The Country Vault is hosting performances at 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28. The theatre will also be hosting a Branson All-Star New Years Eve Show starting at 8 p.m., featuring all of the theatre’s shows, as well as some special guests. Additional information on the New Year’s Eve show will be available in Wednesday’s edition. Visit americanatheatrebranson.com.
Heading over to The Majestic Theatre, all three of their shows will be offering showtimes in the coming days. Dancing in the Streets-A Motown Revue is hosting shows on Saturday, Dec. 25, Thursday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Doo Wop & The Drifters is hosting a show on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Both of these shows begin at 7 p.m. and are held inside The Ruby Room at The Majestic Theatre. Visit therubyroomatthemajestic.com.
Absolutely Country Definitely Gospel at The Majestic Theatre are offering showtimes at 7:30 p.m. each day from Monday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 30. Visit acdgbranson.com. Also at the theatre, the Branson Murder Mystery Dinner Show is hosting daily performances at 3:30 p.m. from Sunday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Visit bransonmurdermystery.com.
Grand Country Music Hall will have a handful of show offerings in the coming week. Grand Jubilee is hosting shows at 7:30 p.m. daily from Monday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 30 and a 7:30 p.m. show on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Grand Jubilee will also be hosting a New Year’s Eve show at 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31. For additional information on this special show be sure to see Wednesday’s edition.
Also at Grand Country, Comedy Jamboree will have shows daily at 3 p.m. from Monday, Dec. 27 through Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. The Amazing Pets Show is hosting a 3 and a 7 p.m. show on Saturday, Dec. 25, and 10 a.m. daily performances from Sunday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Amazing Pets will also have shows every Saturday and Sunday in January and February, before switching up their schedule in March. And lastly, Ozarks Country will have a 7 p.m. show on Sunday, Dec. 26.
Between the Grand Country Music Hall, Splash Country Indoors and the Grand Country Fun Spot, there are tons of activities for families as well at Grand Country Resort. Visit grandcountry.com.
Over at the King’s Castle Theatre, guests will be treated to a variety of shows for the final days of 2021. Christmas Wonderland is offering showtimes at 2 and 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26; 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, Tuesday, Dec. 28 and Friday, Dec. 31; and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30.
Also at King’s Castle, Celtic Christmas will host shows at 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27; and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30. Anthems of Rock will have their final shows of the year at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28 and Friday, Dec. 31. Visit kingscastletheatre.com.
The Branson Famous Theatre will be welcoming audiences during the final week of the year. Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers will host 8 p.m. performances on Monday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Dec. 28. They will also have 2 p.m. shows on Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30. Visit baldknobbers.com.
Also at Branson Famous Theatre, Reza Edge of Illusion will offer 8 p.m. shows on Saturday, Dec. 25, Sunday, Dec. 26, Wednesday, Dec. 29, Thursday, Dec. 30 and Friday, Dec. 31. There will also be 2 p.m. performances on Monday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Dec. 28. Visit rezalive.com.
The Doug Gabriel Show at the Branson Famous Theatre will have three final shows to close out the year and one to welcome in the New Year. Showtimes will be at 10 a.m. daily Wednesday, Dec. 29 through Friday, Dec. 31 and at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Visit douggabriel.com.
The Clay Cooper Theatre has several shows planned for the final week of the year. Clay Cooper’s Country Express will have 7:30 p.m. showtimes on Sunday, Dec. 26 and Wednesday, Dec. 29.
The Haygoods will have performances at the theatre at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 30; and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Together with The Haygoods, Clay Cooper will host a New Year’s Eve show at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31. See Wednesday’s edition of the newspaper for additional details on that show.
Also at the theatre, Dean Z’s: The Ultimate Elvis will offer performances at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Hot Rods and High Heels will have a 2 p.m. show on Monday, Dec. 27 and a 10 a.m. show on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Visit claycoopertheatre.com.
Over at the Hughes Brothers Theatre, audiences will have a selection of almost all their shows holding performances this week. The Hughes Brothers Christmas Show will host 8 p.m. shows daily from Monday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 30. The Hughes Brothers Country show will host a 2p.m. show on Wednesday, Dec. 29. And Re-Vibe will offer a performance at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
The Hughes Brothers Theatre will also host a New Year’s Eve Party and Show at 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, featuring performances from all of the theatre’s shows. Additional information on this show can be found in Wednesday’s edition.
Visit hughesentertainmentinc.com.
At Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater, folks will have three show selections to choose from. Legends in Concert is hosting 8 p.m. shows on Sunday, Dec. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Additionally there will be 3 and 8 p.m. shows on Monday, Dec. 27; Tuesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 30; and a 3 p.m. show on Friday, Dec. 31.
Legends in Concert will also host a New Year’s Eve show with SIX at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31. Additional details on that show will be included with Wednesday’s edition. Legends of Country will also have a 3 p.m. show on Sunday, Dec. 26. Visit legendsinconcert.com.
SIX will also host an 8 p.m. performance on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the theater and join Legends in Concert for their New Year’s Eve show on Friday, Dec. 31. Visit thesixshow.com.
Inside The Little Opry Theatre at Branson’s IMAX Entertainment Complex, there will be four shows still welcoming in audiences in the coming week. The Petersens will host their 2:30 p.m. Christmas show on Tuesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 30. They will then host their regular show at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29. The Sons Music Celebration is offering 10 a.m. shows from Tuesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 31.
Also in the Little Opry, Chris Stanley’s Comedy Magic Hour will have 12 p.m. shows on Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 31. The Sons of Britches will host 8 p.m. performances on Sunday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Dec. 27; and a 2:30 p.m. show on Friday, Dec. 31.
The Branson IMAX and Elite Cinema III inside the complex has several films now showing, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Matrix Resurrections, West Side Story, Sing 2, and Encanto. Visit bransonimax.com.
Inside Mickey Gilley’s Grand Shanghai Theatre, the Shanghai Circus is offering 2 and 7:30 p.m. performances on Saturday, Dec. 25, Friday, Dec. 31, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 and Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. They will also have 7:30 p.m. performances on Sunday, Dec. 26, Monday, Dec. 27, Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30. Visit grandshanghaitheatre.com.
At Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theater, Christmas with Elvis will host an 8 p.m. show on Thursday, Dec. 30. Visit godandcountrytheaters.com.
The Branson Star Theater will have a New Year’s Eve Show. More information on it will be in Wednesday’s edition.
At the Pierce Arrow Theatre, the show Pierce Arrow Country will have 8 p.m. performances on Sunday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Dec. 28. The Pierce Arrow Decades show will offer performances at 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30. The theatre will also be hosting a New Year’s Eve party starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31. Additional information on that show will be included in Wednesday’s edition. Visit piercearrow.com.
Over at the Sight & Sound Theatre, Jesus will be hosting several shows during the final days of the year. Showtimes will be at 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28; 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30; and 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31. Visit sight-sound.com.
Dolly Parton’s Stampede is hosting dinner shows at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25; and 12:30, 3 and 5:30 p.m. shows on Sunday, Dec. 26. There will also be 3, 5:30 and 8 p.m. shows daily from Monday, Dec. 28 through Thursday, Dec. 30. On Friday, Dec. 31, there will be shows at 12:30, 3 and 5:30 p.m. Finally on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 they will host 3 and 5:30 p.m. shows. Visit dpstampede.com.
The Showboat Branson Belle will be offering dinner show cruises, as well, during the final week of the year. Cruises will take place at 12 and 4 p.m. daily from Monday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 30. On Friday, Dec. 31, there will be a 4 p.m. cruise and a special 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve cruise.
Silver Dollar City will also be operating during the final days of 2021. The theme park will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26. They will also be open daily from 12 to 9 p.m. from Monday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 30. Visit silverdollarcity.com.
The Holidays on Ice Rink by the Branson Ferris Wheel will be open daily now through Sunday, Jan. 2. The Track Family Fun Parks will have Track 3 (Wild Woody), Track 4 (Heavy Metal High Rise) and the Branson Ferris Wheel open daily from Sunday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Track 4 and the Ferris Wheel will be open on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, as well as select dates throughout January and February before returning to regular season hours in March. Visit bransontracks.com.
The good folks over at the Branson Titanic Museum Attraction reached out to let us know they would be offering extended hours for the final week of the year. From Sunday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 31, the Titanic will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
The showtimes and information collected for this article were found on the websites and social pages of these respective theaters, shows and attractions. For the most up to date information, be sure to visit their website or call ahead.
Visit explorebranson.com for additional attractions, shows and more open in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.