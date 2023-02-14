Open 363 days a year, The Butterfly Palace & Rainforest Adventure in Branson offers guests an exotic and warm experience no matter the season.
With a variety of adventures to choose from, this Branson attraction provides visitors of all ages an opportunity to learn, explore and have fun.
“We have five total attractions,” General Manager Brittney Smith said. “We have the movie that plays a 15 minute 3D movie about the monarch, we have the butterfly room, we have the banyan tree adventure, the mirror maze and then the reptile and amphibian room. Lots to do and see while you’re here and you can go through as many times as you want. Then in the butterfly room, we have complimentary nectar flowers that we give guests to feed the butterflies. We’ve got birds in there and we do butterfly releases, so there are lots of reasons to hang out inside there as long as you’d like. Some people roam for an hour and some people are in and out in 15 minutes.”
For guests who are in no rush for their experience at The Butterfly Palace to end, the price of admission is good for more than just a single visit.
“We give one wristband that includes everything in the building. That wrist band is also good for three days, so once it’s on your wrist you can come for three consecutive days without paying again,” Smith said. “We have a lot of photographers that come in, gardeners, sometimes people just sit and read in the butterfly room. Everything’s included and it’s a really great value with that three-day wristband. So people pop back in and just do the movie or see the butterflies again in between shows and other plans.”
The creation of their three day wristband came from
Butterfly Palace Owner Bruce Herschend. Smith explained the inspiration of which came from the realization their visitors would take advantage of their attraction as something to do in between other Branson activities.
“The owner was like, ‘Let’s make the wristband good for three days.’ I was the first to be like, ‘That’s crazy. Why would we do that?’ We were shocked at how many people appreciated it and came back,” Smith said. “They would just fit it in. Whatever they didn’t get to do or they wanted to do. Then they started spending longer times here and made the value of their visit a lot more, that in turn makes the value of our ticket a lot better. It was a pretty cool thing. We’ve been doing that for a long time now.”
As one of Branson’s year round attractions, Smith shared why they chose to continue welcoming in visitors, even during the “slow season.”
“With live butterflies, live plants and live reptiles and amphibians they need us no matter what. So even on snow days we have to make it up here to get them fed and get them heat and light and things to them,” Smith said. “Then the best part is, it’s always 80 and humid in the butterfly room. So why not have a place to come and it’s inside and it’s warm year round.”
Smith added, another reason they remain open is due to the butterfly farms around the world, who are also open all year long.
“The butterfly farms, they’re in the rainforest, hot areas where butterflies are naturally living and prospering year round,” Smith said. “If everyone in the U.S. were to constantly close down a couple of months in the winter seasons, they wouldn’t survive, so the butterfly industry wouldn’t be an industry. They really need us for their operations, because they plan a year in advance. We actually send our shipping schedule a year in advance for them to plan for the year ahead of how many pupa we’re going to order and what our shipping dates are.”
As for a third reason as to why they’re open everyday of the year, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, Smith said is due to a fun theory held by Herschend.
“We hand out those little nectar flowers. It’s so crazy, but the owner has a theory that the butterflies have been trained to come to those nectar flowers. So in January and February, if we don’t have customers walking around with nectar flowers, he thinks they’re going to forget that the nectar flowers are something they can come too. Then season hits and they don’t come down to the nectar flowers,” Smith said. “A lot of people don’t realize, butterflies only live about two weeks and we import about 1,000 a week to keep that room as full as possible as it is. If we were to close and not have any butterflies for a few months in the winter, it would take months just to get that number back into the butterfly room.”
In addition to the butterfly room, Smith said another attraction favorite for guests is the reptile and amphibian room.
“We have about 25 reptiles and amphibians. They’re all rainforest species. Things you won’t find here in the U.S. We try not to find things that you’ll find in your average pet store either,” Smith said. “The rainforest is home to over half of the world’s species of everything. It’s not just the butterflies, we are a rainforest adventure. That’s a huge part of the adventure. We like to showcase some of the animals and it’s an interactive option. We get animals out throughout the day for customers to pet or help us feed or watch them eat and just learn more about them. It’s really interactive and educational and not an afterthought at all.”
Guests who visit the attraction in 2023 will be among the first to see and participate in the palace’s newest interactive adventure. On the west side of the facility, guests will be greeted with a giant mural, which is activity being created by Wildlife Artists Jeanie Edwards and Amanda Clark.
“The owner and I actually traveled to Costa Rica to visit one of the butterfly farms that is a huge supplier to us. We had a cool experience with the howler monkey’s. We came back and made that the basis of the mural. They’re like the protector of the rainforest,” Smith said. “The mural is a way for us to tell our story a little better…We are going to be doing augmented reality. There will be triggers in the mural that tell different stories and a customer can pick which stories or they can do all five. Basically their phone will tell that story. They can aim their phone at the mural and butterflies, monkeys and things will come to life through their phone in 3D form and it’s going to be really, really cool.”
The mural has an estimated completion date in March, with the augmented reality portion finished and operational by this summer. Smith explained the augmented reality will work via an app guests will be invited to download upon their arrival to the attraction.
In 2022, The Butterfly Palace experienced a record breaking season. As of November of last year, they welcomed more than 120,000 customers, which is the most visitors they have ever had in a single season. Smith attributes the record breaking visitation success to the mission of the attraction and employees who strive to fulfill that mission everyday.
“We hire purpose driven staff and they want to tell our story and are friendly to our guests and we really try to gauge what does our guests want out of the experience,” Smith said. “Everyone seems to have a reason for coming here. We find that reason and we cater to it. I think we just have an ability to do something unique that a lot of other places don’t get to do. We get on the customers’ level, their personal desires of what they want from us and we have a cool product.”
Additionally, due to their influx of guests and desire to offer even more adventures to visitors, they are actively working on an expansion plan for their venue.
“We’re bursting at the seams at this point. We are hoping to expand the building in the future,” Smith said. “We’re just trying to find ways until we get to that expansion, how we can enhance the customer experience and keep them coming back.”
Hours for the attraction are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., however no entry will be granted after 4:30 p.m. Admission Prices for ages 13 and up are $26, plus tax and ages 4 to 12 are $17, plus tax. Children ages 3 and under receive free admission. Admission wristbands are valid for three consecutive days from the day or purchase, but must stay on your wrist to remain valid.
Now through Tuesday, Feb. 28, The Butterfly Palace is also offering 66% off admission tickets. As part of this promotion, guests will receive a special pass allowing them to visit as many times as they’d like through the end of this month. To receive 66% off, use code “66” in the promo code section when buying tickets online or mention the promo at the front counter in-person when buying tickets. The Butterfly Palace also offers a 15 month season pass, which is only a $10 upgrade from a regular price ticket.
The Butterfly Palace is located at 4106 W. Highway 76 in Branson. For additional information call 417-332-2231, email info@thebutterflypalace.com or visit thebutterflypalace.com.
