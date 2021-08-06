YouTube Star Alex Boyè has returned to Branson this weekend for a set of special shows at The Dutton Family Theater.
Performing his show “Africanized,” Boyè will perform on stage Friday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. Next week, Boyè will perform at 8 p.m. on both Tuesday, Aug. 10 and Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Boyè became a YouTube sensation when he began sharing videos of his “Africanized” covers of pop songs. Most recently Boye` was in Branson for a show at The Hughes Brothers Theatre to perform alongside the cast of Re-Vibe.
“After recently performing an event with the “Revibe” show at the Hughes Brothers Theater, I got home and I was having Branson withdrawals. I was missing the experience and the theaters. Branson is so awesome, it just feels so Godly,” Boyè said in a press release from The Duttons. “Re-establishing my relationship with The Duttons made me realize that what they do has God’s hands in it, and getting to make my show a part of this whole experience and the work that they do has me just ecstatic!”
Dutton Family Theatre General Manager Timothy Dutton also expressed his excitement to welcome Boyè onto their stage in Branson.
“We were privileged to get to know Alex in 2007 at a benefit concert in Mesa, Arizona,” Dutton said. “We were struck then with his amazing talent and energy, and had always hoped that we would find an opportunity to collaborate together. Having the opportunity to host Alex in our theater is that dream come true.”
In June 2015, Boyè and his Band, Changing Lanes Experience, appeared on the 10th season of “American’s Got Talent” and performed their version of Taylor Swift’s song “Shake It Off.” They advanced into the next round, but were eliminated during week four of Judge Cuts.
“Both my parents were born in Nigeria, and I lived there for several years of my early childhood,” Boyé said in the release. “But even with that strong Nigerian background, I never really focused on the African culture in any of my music before. As a singer, I’ve always been this British guy who lives in the US. (I became a citizen on February 22nd, George Washington’s birthday.) For years my mother urged me to put some African influence into my music, and I never did. Twenty years later, my music was struggling, so I took my mother’s advice by including African influences in my music, and started to find great success! So the moral of this story is…listen to your mother.”
In addition to performing in his own stand alone show, Boyè also performed a short set with The Duttons at their 8 p.m. on Aug. 5.
You can check out some of the artist’s music by visiting his ‘Alex Boyè’ channel on YouTube. Tickets for Boyè’s shows can be purchased by calling the Dutton Family Theatre at 417-332-2772 or at theduttons.com/tickets.
