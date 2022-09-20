The Oak Ridge Boys are back in town this week for their first round of 2022 Branson shows at The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts.
The Oak Ridge Boys feature the talents of Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban and have scored 12 gold albums, three platinum albums, and one double platinum album, as well as a double platinum single. The vocal quartet will take the The Mansion stage this week at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 21 and 22.
Sterban, who will be celebrating his 50th Anniversary with The Oaks in October, shared the entire group is excited to be coming back to Branson.
“During the pandemic, what we loved doing was taken away from us and we could not do it, so now we’re back doing it again and it feels so good. It really does. We really missed the performing part and even more so than the performing part is the feedback we get from our audiences,” Sterban said. “I can speak for all four Oak Ridge Boys and tell you we’re looking forward to coming your way. We feel very much at home at The Mansion. The people there, Larry and everybody there are so good to us. It’s a beautiful theater, a great place to play, so we’re looking forward to coming back.”
For their 2022 performances, Sterban said they’ll welcome audiences with some fan favorite classics during the show.
“One thing you can count on for sure is you’re going to hear ‘Elvira’ and you’re going to hear me do ‘Giddy Up, oom poppa, omm poppa, mow mow.’ That’s definitely going to happen,” Sterban said. “Not just ‘Elvira,’ but our tune ever ‘Y’all Come Back Saloon’ is probably our most requested song. ‘Thank God for Kids,’ you know William Lee Golden does such a great job of delivering that song and then communicating it to the audience. You can tell it moves people and touches people. The songs that you expect to hear from the Oak Ridge Boys, you will hear a lot of them in our show.”
Additionally, The Oaks will be performing some of their newest music from the groups latest album, Front Porch Singin’, which was produced by Dave Cobb out of Nashville.
“We actually recorded that album during the pandemic. All the studios were closed here in Nashville, but once they started to open up Dave Cobb called us and he said, ‘We’re ready to record again.’ We just have to be very careful and abide by all the protocols, which we did,” Sterban said. “Here’s what Dave Cobb said, ‘I want to create a feeling of four guys just gathering on a front porch and just singing in a very informal, very casual way.’ Dave Cobb is a master at capturing feelings like that. We found some great songs, some old gospel songs that people will recognize that they can sing along to, and some old country songs.”
Sterban added, thanks to Cobb’s relationship with some of the young Nashville songwriters, they were able to record some all-new music as well, which audiences will get to hear during the Branson shows.
“It’s a nice balance of old and new, but the most important thing is, all the songs on the album are very inspirational in nature, very healing in nature. Songs that give people hope. We’re not going to get too carried away with the new music, but we’ll want to include some of the new music along with the hits on our show. People know us, we’re also patriotic guys and honor our veterans and our troops. Just in general, it’s going to be a good night of country music and family entertainment.”
As longtime entertainers of the area, Sterban shared what it is about the area that keeps bringing them back to perform in Branson.
First of all, it’s a great area and Branson has changed some over the years, but it’s still a hub of entertainment. For the Oak Ridge Boys to be a part of that is very, very exciting. We enjoy just being a part of that. We have a long history in Branson. I remember playing in The Grand Palace. We actually played the Charley Pride Theatre there for a while, The Glen Campbell Theatre and we had our own theater. We have a history there and history is important to us, so we want it to continue,” Sterban said. “I can speak for all the guys now that we’re back working again, we’re anxious to come your way, because The Mansion Theatre is a beautiful place and it’s a great place to do a show. We always have a great time there and we’re looking forward to it.”
During an Oak Ridge Boys performance, Sterban said even after all these years it remains their goal to connect with the audience and have a personal experience with them while they’re together.
“I think it’s important to The Oak Ridge Boys that not only do we entertain people, but I think it’s important that we help people with our music. That’s one of our goals,” Sterban said. “When we walk out on that stage and we look out on that audience, we know a lot of people are having problems in this day and age. People are having difficulties, having some health issues or financial problems or maybe experiencing a death in the family. There’s difficult times. If our music can for a while take people away from their troubles and cares, I think we can help people. That’s our main goal, is to help people.”
As for what the vocal group has next on their agenda, Sterban said due to the popularity of their recently released album, discussions are already underway for their next music project.
“Dave Cobb has agreed to produce another album on The Oak Ridge Boys and our record label has agreed to put out another album. We won’t be able to do it until the first of the year,” Sterban said. “I do not have a title that I can give you yet. I do not have a list of songs I can give you. Everything is still in the talking and planning stages. We’re definitely going to do it again sometime after the first of the year, maybe in the prison, but we have another project with Dave Cobb producing and we’re excited about that.”
For folks unable to catch The Oaks performances this week in Branson, there will be other opportunities as the group will be back at The Mansion on Oct. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20; and Nov. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, and 17.
“We plan to have a great time. We’re going to do our best to make it a great night every night that we’re there,” Sterban said. “We want to encourage people to come on out, spend some time with The Oak Ridge Boys. Come on out and celebrate with us, because we’re back to a full schedule and normal schedule and we’re thankful for that.”
For additional information or to reserve tickets visit oakridgeboys.com or themansiontheatre.com.
