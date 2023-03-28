Following its annual winter break, Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus will host its kick off concert for the 2023 season on Sunday, April 2.
Folks are invited to come out to the Branson Famous Theater from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. as Theater Hosts Brandon & Megan Mabe, Branson Living Legend Bob Davidson and Concert Hosts Brian Pendergrass and Sheila Meeker take the stage.
To help kickoff the 2023 concert season, the show will also feature the music ministries of Saxophonist Gary Dooms and Vocalists Angela Seng, Donna Kilmuarry and Mike Wellman.
“Each of our guests have a burning passion to share God’s unfathomable love and amazing salvation through song,” a press release from Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus stated.
Admission into Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus is free in April with a donation to benefit Dolls on Mission.
“One of our featured vocalists, Angela Seng, has a very special ministry of collecting gently used Barbie & Ken dolls and Hot Wheels to refurbish to brand new, or better condition. She then sends these toys out with missionaries to some of the world’s most poverty stricken areas,” the release stated. “Missionaries use these tools to break through the fear and pain in children’s lives to share with them the love, mercy and forgiving nature of God. Jammin’ for Jesus concerts are always free and no one is turned away.”
A donation table for Dolls on Mission will be set up just before attendees enter the theater auditorium. A love offering will also be taken.
The Branson Famous Theatre, home of Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers, is located at 645 State Highway 165 at Green Mountain Drive in Branson. For additional information email bransonj4j@gmail.com or visit bransonjamminforjesus.com.
