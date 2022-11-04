Veterans are often asked to stand and be recognized at Branson shows, but when active and retired military rise from their seats at The Sons Music Celebration, they’ll find themselves being thanked by a fellow veteran.
Rich Watson, a veteran of both the Army and the Branson stage, has experienced a unique career from defending his country to singing about it. Watson was born in Charleston, South Carolina. As a child he also moved to two different places in Oregon before he and his mother found their way to Missouri in 1983.
“I could either go play some ball in college or join the military. I was kind of a wondering kid who didn’t know what was going on,” Watson said. “I felt like I was supposed to go into the military. My dad said, ‘That would be the good thing for you boy.’ So I went in.”
Watson, Specialist E4, served from 1987 to 1991 after joining the Army straight out of high school at the age of 18. Though he was new to the Army, Watson was not unfamiliar with the military lifestyle.
“My dad was retired Navy, so I grew up in that. When he got out of the Navy, he bought a boat, a commercial fishing boat, so I spent my summers in the ocean. Hated it,” Watson said with a smile. “I tell people now my dad was retired Navy and that’s why I went into the Army and that’s a pretty true story because I wanted nothing to do with that Navy life.”
In addition, Watson’s stepfather is an Army veteran of the Korean War. After enlisting, Watson was sent to Fort Benning, Georgia for his Basic Training and Advanced Infantry Training. From there he was taken straight to the now closed Ford Ord in California.
“I was really mad at my recruiter, because he said beautiful, sunny California. Got to California and we went to the field for 17 straight days of rain on our first field…But I loved it. I loved the military. It was a challenge and it was an honor,” Watson said. “Then we went and trained at Fort Bragg and when Hurricane Hugo hit we were out there during that deal. I was the last one out of the field.”
In 1989, Watson was among the soldiers who were sent to Panama for Operation Just Cause.
“We were the first one in the amphibious assault into the town of Colon, Panama, which is the second largest city in Panama. We went in there and the first few nights were really crazy. Then I got to settle down and we did operations with other units to bring in the generals and drug dealers,” Watson said. “We chased Manuel Noriega around the country for days and days and days until he went to the catholic church. So we blasted music to get him to come out. We literally chased him.”
During his time in Panama, Watson said his experiences were a combination of the good and the bad.
“We got to fly all over the area there and just round up all the drug dealers and generals in the Indian Islands, which was not all bad,” Watson said.
Watson shared one of the islands they were on had coolers of ice cold Coca-Cola and the opportunity for some good eating.
“They would dive down into these pits and bring up these huge lobsters and we’d buy them for a dollar a piece. We’d take them back to the cooks, we’d make sure we brought some back for the cooks too and they would cook them up for us and we would have a feast,” Watson said. “So that was a good thing. I got to work with some really special units out there and got to do some really killer stuff out there. No pun intended.”
During his time in Panama, Watson shared he missed out on a lot, which was difficult for him.
“Our second son was born a week before I went to Panama. It was rough. When I came home, they marched us in. All the families were there. My baby boy, six months old, had no idea who I was. It scared him to death. It was tough,” Watson said. “Not just war, but the military is so hard on families. Many don’t make it.”
After returning home from Panama, Watson was called right back into service for Desert Storm in 1990.
“I went to Germany. They took the combat veterans and sent us to Germany to train troops. They thought it was going to go a little longer, so they sent us over there. They had no clue what to do with us. They recalled us, that was the technical term,” Watson said. “We trained their troops and our troops together. Desert Storm speaks for itself. It’s the desert, so all the infantry troops would be dismount mechanized. So what we did was train them how to move within the ACP’s and then once we dismounted we would teach them how to move as a unit in a combat situation.”
In 1991, Watson left the Army and went to work for the Missouri Department of Corrections, where he remained a member of the Bureau of Prisons until he retired in 2004 at the age of 37.
“I retired early. I blew my shoulder out. I worked on a special operations team there. It was actually a disturbance control team that I got hurt. They retired me out early. I had enough time in,” Watson said. “So I came to Branson because I loved the shows. I loved the shows, so I came down here and I was going to volunteer around Branson and just take in shows and fish.”
Upon his arrival in Branson, it wasn’t long before Watson found his way onto a stage.
“My sister and I grew up singing in church. My friends said, ‘Why don’t you go and audition for The Promise.’ That was the one show I always said I would want to do, because of our lord and savior,” Watson said. “I auditioned and I got in and that’s how it all started. The last two years The Promise was in Branson is what I was in. I got to play the role of John the Baptist the last year.”
From The Promise, Watson went on to a 14 year career with Smoke on the Mountain, with various runs over the years with Faith’s Journey, Mary Duff, Jerry Presley, Randy Plummer’s Snowdeer, and Blue Valley Trail. Nine years ago, Watson shared he got to fulfill a childhood dream of working at Silver Dollar City when he joined The Sons of the Silver Dollar.
“They were there for 16 years,” Watson said. “I always sang tenor with every group I sang with, until this group The Sons, and I started singing lead with them. That’s been a challenge. Transitioning into that.”
In 2021, Watson and his partners, Tom Johnson and Barry Arwood, left SDC, became The Sons Music Celebration and are currently performing at The Majestic Theatre. Watson also performs in Lee Hendrix’s show Milsap: Like A Song.
Watson explained it was quite a transition to go from being a military and bureau man to becoming a stage entertainer.
“I literally prayed for the heart of a child and God gave me that. He kind of spared me of all the junk I had experienced through life and healed me. My love of people and my love of people just came back,” Watson said. “I still had the ‘Hooah!’ attitude and entertainers are a bit more soft and art driven. I wasn’t into that, but I transitioned into it. I think it was because being a military brat wherever we went we had to fit in wherever it was.”
When audiences look upon him while he’s performing, Watson shared he wants them to see the kind of man he is.
“If people look at me I hope they see the Jesus in me. If they know I’m a veteran, I hope they want to honor the veterans, not me, but the veterans because it’s not one person,” Watson said. “I hope that when they hear us on stage, I hope they love it, but I hope they see past the notes and see the heart. That’s what I want every time I get on stage. So I hope people just look at me and go, ‘Man, that guy loves what he does and everyday he knows it’s a gift’ cause I truly do.”
As a veteran, Watson said it means the world to him to not only perform for other veterans, but to pay tribute to them as part of each performance.
“This town does the best veterans week of any place I’ve ever been in my life. I don’t care what age group I run into or what branch I run into, there is an understanding like almost running into a brother or sister when you run into someone that’s served,” Watson said. “To serve and to care so deeply about our country, I see that in those eyes and I feel that from the audience. Why is it so important to me? Because I can understand what all those people have gone through.”
Additionally, Watson has been a long-time performer in the Vets for Vets show during Veterans Homecoming Week in Branson and has served on the Branson Veterans Task Force Board.
Watson also shared the advice he would give any veterans or active military looking to transition into the entertainment world.
“Just do it. God gifted you, so just do it,” Watson said. “Society tells us we’re all these old tough men and if you sing you’re not as tough. Man that ain’t right. That ain’t true. God gifts you with something. To reach out and grab what God has gifted you with, that’s really being a man.”
Watson lives in Branson with his wife Anna. He is also the father of Chad, Todd, Lindsey, and Christian.
To see Watson performing live in Branson, showtimes for The Sons Music Celebration are at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays through Saturday at the Majestic Theatre.
Visit thesons.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.