Beyond the Lens and FlyRide are thanking the surrounding communities for the continued support of their attractions with the return of Area Appreciation Days.
Now through Tuesday, Jan. 31, area residents can take advantage of discounted rates being offered by both of the Branson attractions. Guests can experience FlyRide for only $7.99 (plus tax) per person or experience both FlyRide and Beyond the Lens with the Techno-Tainment Combo for only $19.99 (plus tax).
This offering is open to Missouri residents of Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Texas, Webster and Wright counties; as well as Arkansas residents of Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy, Stone and Washington counties.
Proof of residency is required with ticket purchase in the form of a driver’s license or utility bill from the past 30 days.
FlyRide is open this month on Wednesdays through Saturdays starting at 11 a.m. Beyond the Lens is open from Fridays to Sundays, also starting at 11 a.m.
The attraction is located at 3115 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information on the attractions or area appreciation call 417-337-9333 or visit beyondthelens.com.
