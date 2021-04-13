The League of Branson Theatre Owners and Show Producers presented Rich Crowell with a lifetime membership to the Branson Show League at their monthly meeting in March.
Crowell, along with his team at Golden Corral, has served as a consistent supporter of the Branson show community by catering monthly luncheons and special events as needed. Crowell recently left his position at the Golden Corral and Cater Branson to join the team at Commercial One Brokers, according to a press release.
“Rich has served on many boards and committees throughout the Branson community and is well known for providing delicious meals, positive support of a multitude of charitable and civic projects and being an all-around great guy,” said Branson Show League Vice-President and Hamners’ Unbelievable Theatre Sales Director Vance Hebblethwaite in the release. “He’s always seen the live music show community as important to the overall success of Branson and has lobbied often for matters that are important to us. We wanted to make sure he stayed active with our show community by presenting him with this Lifetime Membership in the Branson Show League. Thank you Rich for all you do!”
“We congratulate Rich on his new endeavor and yes, we hope to see him at all of our upcoming meetings,” Branson Show League Treasurer and Hughes Brothers Theatre Co-Owner Lena Hughes said in the release.
As he begins his new adventure with Commercial One Brokers, Crowell said he assures the Branson Show League that Darla Schuchman, and her team with Cater Branson, will maintain the same support and continue the relationship that began years ago between Golden Corral and the Branson Show League, the release stated.
“As much as I support the Branson show community, our team at Cater Branson and Golden Corral have always recognized that as the fortunes of the show community goes, so goes those in the food service industry,” said Crowell in the release. “The same can be said about our entire vacation destination.”
For additional information on the Branson Show League email Executive Director Sue Braun at director@showsinbranson.com or call 417-334-8287.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.