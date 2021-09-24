From Elvis Presley and Louis Armstrong to Conway Twitty and Joe Cocker, audiences are sure to hear the voices of some of their favorite music artists of yesterday and today coming from the stage during Mike Walker’s Lasting Impressions show.
Performing at 2 p.m. each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Hamners’ Variety Theatre in Branson, Walker has made a name for himself in the world of entertainment as a vocalist, impressionist and performer.
“My first artist I loved and still do is Elvis. I started listening to the records that my mom had and I was enthralled with him. Elvis Presley, Conway Twitty, Marty Robbins and Roy Orbison are the ones that taught me how to sing, because I listened to them all the time,” Walker said. “When you listen to somebody that’s kind of who you model yourself after. It’s kind of like Ray Charles with Nat King Cole. If you listen to Nat King Cole’s music, you will hear the influence in Ray.”
Walker received his first paid gig as an entertainer at the young age of 5, which has led him on a career path he loves.
“My mom was the director of a nursing home in Columbus, Ohio,” Walker said. “I got started when I was young. I started doing Elvis impersonations. My mom made my first outfit out of a women’s dress she bought at a thrift store. It had rhinestones on it and all that stuff. She just threw it together and made an outfit. I did my first show at the nursing home. I made money and she called every nursing home in a 200 mile radius and I was booked every night, so I started doing that.”
When he was around the age of 13, Walker and his family moved to Jackson, Tennessee, which sits almost perfectly between the cities of Memphis and Nashville.
“Jackson is known for rockabilly and Memphis is the blues and Nashville is country,” Walker said. “All of that influence is where I am. I love all of the music. All of it, even some opera stuff.”
That influence led Walker to start a band, featuring fellow students and even some teachers from his school. Walker said he was inspired to become an impressionist during a show with his band at a pool party.
“This really drunk guy walks up to me after I get done with my set. He goes, ‘Hey, do you know who sang that last song?’ I said, ‘Yes sir.’ He said, ‘Well, you should probably just let him sing that one.’ You know a lot of folks would be discouraged by that, but I wasn’t. I thought about what he said and he was right. If you hear a band out at some club somewhere play a song and it doesn’t sound like what you know it from on the radio it just sounds bad,” Walker said. “I got a couple of tape recorders and I started singing with the acts that I liked and I would tape myself singing like them on the other one. I kept doing that until I couldn’t tell the difference between them and me. Then I would do that and move onto the next voice. It was a great training tool and I’m still doing it.”
Thanks to his new vocal abilities, Walker one day found himself employed with Elvis Presley Enterprises doing voice overs for commercials and other projects before he received his big break.
“I did 149 Tennessee Tourism commercials as the voice of Elvis. I did a lot of stuff for them. I did it off and on for 12 years. Then I got my record deal with Dreamworks in Nashville and started doing tours all over the whole world. I started doing stadium tours with Toby Keith and Montgomery Gentry, Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Lonestar, Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw.”
In 2001, Walker released his first big hit, “Honey Do,” and thanks to an invitation from Mickey Gilley, Walker found his way to Branson about 15 years ago.
During the show, Walker showcases his vocal talents by singing impressions of artists like The Beatles, Cher, Roy Orbison, Marvin Gaye, ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson and many more. Walker explained what audiences can expect from him when they join him for a performance of Lasting Impressions.
“You’ve heard the phrase, you won’t believe your eyes. I want them to shut their eyes and not be able to believe their ears. I’m not an impersonator, I’m an impressionist, so it’s my job to try and sound as closely to the act as possible. Different impressionists do different things. They have different techniques. I like to take the best part of that person’s voice that’s the most ear candy to them, to the audience, and do it all through the song.”
While difficult to put into words, Walker said he finds the uniqueness in an artist’s voice and teaches himself how to bring that same unique sound to the stage.
“It’s hard to describe, because it’s not a sound. It’s a tone. It’s a feel. A lot of people don’t know why I sing with my eyes closed. I sing with my eyes closed, because I am picturing that act in my head and I’m doing what they’re doing in my head,” Walker said. “I do that because it’s a movie playing in my head on how that guy stands, how he moves. I’ve watched Woodstock a thousand times with Joe Cocker singing. I’ve seen the interviews with him. I do my research. I’m almost like a doctor, because I am still practicing because I don’t ever stop.”
As an entertainer with a 2 p.m. showtime, Walker said he understands that’s not the best time slot to have in Branson, but explained why he continues to keep his show in the afternoon.
“Everybody’s out doing water stuff, theme parks, putt putt and all of that stuff on vacations that they do,” Walker said. “I decided to do that because my kids go to school in the daytime. If I did a night show, I would never get to hangout with my kids. I can’t do that. My kids, they need to know that I’m there, that I’ve got their back…I want to be available to my kids, so I decided to do that. I knew it was going to affect me here, but your kids are only kids once.”
On stage during the show, Walker has two large glowing signs each featuring a lion and the letters ‘MTH,” which stands for Makin’ Things Happen. Walker said he keeps them on stage with him to provide a little curiosity during the show.
“You’re sitting in the audience and you’re looking at the stage set up and you see those two lions and you’re going, ‘What is that? Why is that there? Why is that part of the show? Why is it sticking out like a sore thumb?’ Then you hit them with it at the end of the show,” Walker said. “That’s really my motto. I think everyone has a responsibility as a human to have a moral compass of some sort. We all have a moral compass of some sort, at least we try I think. I know, I try.”
Hamners’ Variety Theatre is located at 3090 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway in Branson. For additional information on Mike Walker’s Lasting Impressions or show ticket information visit mikewalkermth.com or hamnersunbelievable.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.