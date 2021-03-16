Silver Dollar City opens this week for the 2021 season and are celebrating by shining a spotlight on their 40 themed rides and attractions during Spring Ride Days.
From March 17 until April 11, adventure-loving travelers seeking great outdoor activities are invited to experience Spring Ride Days and all the thrills and live entertainment the 1880’s theme park has to offer.
Getting the chance to welcome guests for its first full season is Silver Dollar City’s newest adventure, Mystic River Falls. The $23 million ride features nearly a half mile river journey, eight-person rafts, 200,000 gallons of flowing water per minute and a four and half story high waterfall drop, which has earned Mystic River Falls the title of “Tallest Drop on a Raft Ride in the Western Hemisphere.”
Another one of the parks more recent additions is the world’s fastest, steepest and tallest spinning roller coaster, Time Traveler. The $26 million, record-breaking coaster vaults guests over a 10-story, 90-degree drop in a steampunk inspired time machine at a top speed of 50.3 miles per hour. Time Traveler features three inversions, including a 95-foot tall vertical loop, and two launches that pushes riders to unprecedented speeds.
Park guests will also not want to miss out on Outlaw Run, a roller coaster that has broken some records of its own, as it holds the Guinness World Record for “Steepest Drop on a Wooden Coaster”. Outlaw Run is the only wooden roller coaster to twist upside down three times as it features the world’s first and only 720-degree double barrel roll on a wood coaster. Inspired by the historical journeys of pioneers heading out west into unknown territory, this ride features stagecoach-themed coaster cars mimicking an out-of-control run from an outlaw.
Guests will continue to find excitement and adventure on classic SDC rides and attractions like American Plunge, Fire-In-The-Hole, Powder Keg, The Flooded Mine, FireFall, The Giant Barn Swing, Thunderation, Tom and Huck’s River Blast, Wildfire and the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train.
The park is also home to multiple family-friendly rides, with areas specially designed with smaller children in mind. In the park’s version of an 1880’s World’s Fair, The Grand Exposition offers rides like Wings of Wonder, Electro Spin, Elephant March, the Grand Exposition Coaster, Happy Frogs, Ladybugs, the Magnificent Wave Carousel, the Mighty Galleon, the Racing Regatta and Royal Tea Party.
Then there’s Fireman’s Landing where children will be able to enjoy rides like the Fire Spotter, Fire Wagon Frenzy, Up The Ladder and Lucky’s Dizzy Dogs.
While the focus of Spring Ride Days is of course on the rides and attractions, park guests are definitely going to want to make some room in their day and belly’s to take in all the food offerings throughout the city, including the newest additions of Clara Belle’s Cinnamon Bread and the Rivertown Smokehouse.
Additionally, attendees can follow their noses to places like Buckshot’s Skillet Cookery, Cakes and Cones, Chester’s Kettle Chips, Cokes and Floats, Crossroads Pizza, the Dockside Grill, Eva and Delilah’s Bakery, Fanny’s Famous Funnel Cakes, Flossie’s Fried Fancies, Fry Bread Company, Hannah’s Ice Cream Parlor, Hatfield’s Tater Patch, the Lumbercamp Restaurant and so many more.
Now with a full stomach and enough exhilaration to last a lifetime, SDC guests can then catch some of the live shows and entertainment being provided on outdoor stages throughout the park ranging from bluegrass to gospel to SpectraPop. For select days during Spring Ride Days, the park will play host to performers such as Lindley Creek, Adelaide, Prince Ivan, After Grace, That Dalton Gang, Eric Haines, Elena Bosworth and the Homestead Pickers.
Following the end of Spring Ride Days, SDC will be introducing an all new event, Street Fest, which will run from April 17 to May 2. The eclectic festival will feature street performers, music, comedy, teeterboard experts, steel drums, trick rollerskating and array of unique foods with a new “Tasting Passport” for culinary grazing.
Though the park is opening for an all-new season, the pandemic does continue on. With that in mind, SDC has implemented a number of safety measures, based on the guidance of health officials, for the safety and well-being of park guests and employees.
In order to provide safe outdoor entertainment and maintain social distancing guidelines, SDC has reduced their daily capacity. Face masks or coverings are required for all visitors ages two and up. Mask or covering may be removed inside the parks mask free break zones or while eating or on water park attractions.
SDC will also continue to conduct touchless temperature screenings of all guests prior to park admittance and all guests will be screened with a four question health assessment prior to entry. Keeping a distance of six-feet apart from other guests who are not a part of the same party will also be enforced.
For additional information on Silver Dollar City, Spring Ride Days and more visit silverdollarcity.com.
