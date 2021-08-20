Starting this month Six is offering a special area appreciation deal to say thank you to locals.
From Monday, Aug. 23 through Friday, Sept. 10, local residents can purchase tickets to Six for just $6. The ticket purchaser may also bring up to six guests or members of immediate family for the same ticket price.
The ‘See Six for $6’ special area appreciation offer was created as a way to say thank you to the residents of Branson and surrounding area, according to Six Marketing Director Suzanne Wonderley-Knudsen.
“We want to say thank you to the locals. They’ve supported SIX since the beginning and have continued to provide that support. When SIX first came to town, the area residents were the ones behind them offering their encouragement. They were also the one’s encouraging others to come and see the show, because they knew it was unlike anything else here in town.”
The area appreciation deal is available to residents of Barry, Christian, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright counties in Missouri. Residents of Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Fulton, Izard, Madison, Newton, Searcy, Stone and Washington counties in Arkansas can also take advantage of this offer.
“To this day, Six continues to be all voices, zero instruments, all music. They are a vocal band, requiring no instruments, because they are the instruments! Dubbed an ‘Orchestra of Human Voices,’ nothing Six does will ever be stale or boring. There’s no rut big enough to hold them”
Six features the talents of Lynn, Owen, Barry, Jak, Curtis and most recently Charles. At the beginning of this month, Six formally announced the addition of a new member to their show via the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
“On top of saying thank you, we also want locals to come and meet Charles, the newest addition to our group. Once again there are six Knudsen brothers performing on stage in Branson. That alone is a reason enough to celebrate and we want our longtime local supporters to come celebrate with us.”
Six performs at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater, located at 1600 W. 76 Country Boulevard in Branson. Showtimes are at 3 or 8 p.m. depending on the day, with shows traditionally held Monday through Saturday.
For additional information or to reserve tickets call 417-339-3003 or visit thesixshow.com.
