Shoji Tabuchi, one of Branson’s most legendary entertainers, died at the age of 79 on Friday, Aug. 11.
In the days since his passing, his fellow Branson entertainers, friends, area organizations and business and fans have expressed their condolences to the family by paying tribute, sharing memories and remembering the talent and kindness of the legendary National Fiddlers Hall of Famer.
Tabuchi’s daughter, Christina Lingo-Tabuchi, released the following statement after news of her father’s passing had been announced.
“It is beyond difficult for my family to say that our dad, Shoji Tabuchi, passed away yesterday, August 11th. He was surrounded by me, my mom, Dorothy Tabuchi, my brother, John Tabuchi, and my husband, Brad Pride,” Lingo-Tabuchi wrote. “We are devastated and heartbroken. Not only will he be terribly missed by his family and friends, he will also be missed by his countless fans throughout the world. We appreciate everyone who has reached out to us and for your support.”
The following quotes are a combination of statements emailed to Branson Tri-Lakes News or published via social media. This remembrance has been compiled in an effort to provide those who knew Tabuchi, loved him, cherished time with him or witnessed his show stopping skills, with a singular location to read through the multitude of condolences written.
“We lost one of the greats tonight. God Bless Shoji Tabuchi. He was such an important part of the success of Branson. Off stage that man loved golf and fishing. Shoji was such a very nice man! He loved Country Music and was such an encourager to me and my team with our TV show. He was a great guest and fan. Anytime I ran into him he always said, “You doing it wight. You doing it wight. Don’t stop!” On Thanksgiving and Christmas he always sent me a holiday text. We will miss you Shoji. Prayers for Dorothy, Chrissie, family, friends and fans.” –Mike Patrick
“I was so sorry to hear of the passing of my friend Shoji Tabuchi! He loved to fiddle, talk about fiddling and jamming. He made a splash in the Fiddle World like no other. The impact he made in Branson Missouri will never be touched by anyone! RIP Shoji.” -Wayne Massengale
“We lost a great friend!! Shoji Tabuchi will be greatly missed by every life he touched…hundreds of thousands! We inducted Shoji into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame last year! The date changed three times because of the pandemic, but everyone stuck with us and we had a fabulous Gala, finally inducting SHOJI, along with other greats Dale Morris Sr., Don Rich of Hee Haw fame, Scott Joss whose boss Kris Kristofferson came and sang, and honoring Byron Berline, who had recently passed. A night to remember!! We all love you, Shoji! Thanks for the many, many great memories and the music and smiles that live on forever.”-The National Fiddler Hall of Fame
“REST IN PEACE SHOJI! Branson is mourning the loss of one of our great entertainers, Shoji Tabuchi. When I first moved here from Iowa I wasn’t sure what the dress style was for entertainers in Branson. I saw Shoji’s jackets and thought wow! These are pretty amazing! I asked him where he got them and about how much they ran. After he told me I decided I better learn how to make my own jackets! LOL! He was a really great guy and if you like my mirrored stage jackets, those are a credit to Shoji. Rest in peace, you will be greatly missed by many! Please keep the Tabuchi family in your prayers.” -Jeff Brandt
“Just wanted to add my condolences to Shoji’s family. I was heartbroken to hear of his passing, and especially so by the circumstances of Pancreatic cancer. I first saw him perform in 1984 as the headliner in Chisai’s show, and his enthusiasm and talent on stage has always resonated with me. His friendship offstage was a true blessing, and his physical presence will be missed…but his legend will live on.”-Jim Barber
“I can’t stop thinking about Shoji Tabuchi and how he was like no other. A master at storytelling who brought smiles and laughter by the score, someone who made you proud to be American just from hearing one of said stories. I’m so honored to have been a small part of the legacy he left in Branson. He made me laugh onstage EVERY performance. It was impossible not to smile doing one of his shows - the man could dazzle a crowd like no other. I made a forever-friend in Chrissy Lingo-Tabuchi and cherish every moment I shared on and off stage with her. Oh boy… this is a really hard loss. RIP Mister.” -Adam Henry
“So sad to hear of the passing of Shoji Tabuchi. I first met him in 1969 in Marceline Missouri when he performed on the Frontier Jamboree. I was 7 years old and Shoji was 25. I was mesmerized watching his trick fiddling, and especially when he did a headstand and played the Orange Blossom Special. We reconnected many years later after he became a popular Branson Star. He is a face of Branson that will sorely be missed. Sending much love and prayers to Shoji’s Family. Rest in sweet peace dear friend.” –Rhonda Vincent
“We are so saddened to hear of the loss of a true Branson legend, Shoji Tabuchi. His impact on the entertainment industry in Branson cannot be overstated and we are devastated to hear this news. We send our deepest condolences to the Tabuchi family in this difficult time. RIP Shoji.” -– Back to the Bee Gees
“Fly high Mr. Tabuchi! You are beloved and honored! You made a mark on Branson and many many more! God bless your family and our prayers are with you and yours! Catch a big one up there!” –Branson Terry Music Awards
“Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and Legion of fans, of Shoji Tabuchi. He truly embodied the American dream. He brought so much joy to the world and all those around him. Peace be with you. Always.” -Terry Wayne Sanders
“RIP Shoji Tabuchi. What a gentle personality of kindness. It was fun making some promotional videos over at his theater a few years ago and of course, bumping into him on the golf course or even Casey’s in Branson. Prayers to the family. Shoji you and that smile will be missed.” –JC Fisher
"We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Mr Shoji Tabuchi. The city of Branson has lost a big piece of its heart and history. Our love and prayers go out to his family." -The Duttons
“So many sincere tributes to Shoji Tabuchi. I met Shoji in 1989. Ken Carter invited me to assist him with installation of the new light rig in Shoji’s first Branson theater. I remained friends with Shoji from then on… for that is what it was to know him. He always called folks by name and spoke to you with sincerity. May the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace and may the light of perpetual mercy shine upon them.”-Bob Nichols
“R.I.P. Shoji Tabuchi. He visited the museum often and he was our friend. He visited our museum early one morning in 2020 to see the ‘Titanic Violin’ as we prepared the display. He was so excited to be in the room with it. He also brought us a gift. It was the first draft of his recording of “Nearer My God To Thee” (last known song played by Titanic’s band) which would be included on his upcoming album. Thank you Shoji for the music and shining light you brought to the world we will miss you!” -Titanic Museum Attraction
“RIP Shoji Tabuchi. If there was one individual who truly inspired us the most in the early years of our Branson careers, it was Him. We saw Shoji many times in the 1990’s as young kids and he always encouraged us and was always quite gracious as well. He set the standard for absolute excellence in entertainment and the business of entertainment and we absolutely would not be who we are today without his trailblazing, epic production and vision. He put Branson on the map! He was and always will be a Branson legend. Prayers for his family and loved ones.” -The Haygoods
“I was so saddened to hear last night that Shoji Tabuchi had died. He was a fantastic entertainer, musician, golfer, and friend. He will be missed. I first met Shoji when Chisai Childs booked me to play the Starlight Theatre. I couldn’t understand him, but he sure could play that fiddle! Rest in Peace Shoji, prayers of comfort for Dorothy, Christina, and family.” –Buck Trent
“We wanted to take a moment to express our heartfelt condolences to the Tabuchi Family. Thank you, Shoji, for the incredible joy and entertainment you brought to Branson. Your unique blend of talent, dedication, and a touch of class left a lasting impression on this little town and everyone who has visited it. You, indeed, were a blessing to all. You will be missed.” -The Presleys’
“Prayers from people all throughout our City, and beyond, go to the family of one of Branson’s all-time greatest gems. A trailblazer. A good man. A world class performer. The much-loved Shoji Tabuchi. Thank you Tabuchi Family for your decades with us. Our hearts to you.” –City of Branson
“We are saddened to share that the beloved Shoji Tabuchi has passed away. He will be deeply missed and we will always be grateful for the impact he has made on our community.” –Branson Chamber & CVB
“We are so grateful Shoji Tabuchi shared his tremendous talent with our community and made Branson his home. He is greatly missed and we offer prayers of comfort to his family.” –Downtown Branson
“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Shoji Tabuchi. He is a beloved figure to the people of Branson. Our hearts go out to Jayme & John Tabuchi as well as their family during this difficult time. Shoji’s memory will forever live on in the lives he touched.” –Branson Humane Society
“Always will Shoji reign as the ‘King of Branson’ He was an accomplished violinist, entertainer & showman...I am so thankful that I had the honor of working for and beside such a Great man...25 seasons...He will never be replaced & he will live in my heart forever.” -Norvin Breeck
“The kindness of Mr. Shoji Tabuchi will live on forever! Mom and I were talking today about how wonderful he was to all who met him. I’m positive when he flew into heavens gates God was there to welcome him and say you did good! The pics are from when he gave my mom one of his first fiddles! She is and was so honored when he brought it to her!” –Michele Ackerman-Banks
“My deepest sympathies go out to the Tabuchi family, at the news of Shoji’s passing. This man, who gave me my first job in Branson, will be missed. I truly loved this guy, who was exactly what you saw on stage, an incredibly talented and generous boss, that just wanted to have fun and play. And boy, did he. Thanks for all the encouragement and wisdom along the way, I’ll always be in your debt. I miss you already, Shoji.” –Carl Hose
“Rest In Peace Shoji Tabuchi. Thank you for my first professional experience working in entertainment. Your encouragement has never been forgotten.” –Brandon Cox
“Was not expecting to wake up to this news of Mr. Shoji Tabuchi’s passing. His show was the first show I ever saw in Branson In the early 90’s. I was barely a teenager. Little did I know I would come full circle and get to share many stages with him. What an honor it is to know you and call you friend. I will miss walking out into my driveway and looking over seeing you heading out to play a round of golf or do a little fishing. When I moved to Branson, I had a goal to meet Shoji and play a round of golf with him. Not only did I get to do that, he blessed me with his friendship. Miss you already Mr.” –Ernie Garza
“RIP to the talented Shoji Tabuchi, a wonderful ambassador for the fiddle and a friend to all who knew him. We intersected a few times on several projects over the years (such as this Best of Branson compilation that we helped produce), and of course Shoji was one of Branson’s leading lights and a destination show for years and years. Prayers to the family.” –The Dillards
“We lost a good one here in Branson yesterday. Shoji Tabuchi passed away at age 79. One night in 1982, in Clinton, Oklahoma, Gene Lintner, Ken Michaelis, and I all met Shoji on the same night. I was in a band out of Elk City, Ok and we happened to be playing in Clinton that night. Shoji was doing a gig with Gene and Ken’s band. We were invited to come over after hours to jam with Shoji. Not sure how long we played into the night. I’ve never known a person who liked to play music any more than Shoji. Later on my wife and I moved to Branson. Including Country Music World and Shoji’s own theater, I played guitar for him over 3 seasons. Gene Lintner was Shoji’s band leader for 25 years. Ken Michaelis also played for him too. All 3 men are gone now. Good memories still remain though. Shoji was king of the hill back in the day. For years he sold out his theater for matinees and night shows. Rest in peace Shoji!” –Mike Kim McAdoo
“Because of this man, I moved to Branson, Missouri. Because of this man, I had some of the best and most memorable moments of my life. Because of this man, I learned and grew as a performer through all the professionals they brought in, not only to train us, but to surround us and make this production an unbelievable and jaw dropping experience that brought in crowds from all over the world. Because of this man, I met some of the best friends I could ever ask for, including your wonderful daughter, Christina. Thank you Shoji for your example of professionalism, humility, humor, musicianship, work ethic, command of a crowd, and somehow maintaining a sense of familiarity and love from an audience that kept them coming back year after year. You were exactly who you appeared to be on stage, and were never a ‘character’ that ended when you walked into the wings. I loved you and your playfulness of putting my tiny doll in your jacket pocket and taped to props throughout the show to make us laugh and join in the fun. You were truly one of a kind and I will be forever grateful and thankful for knowing you. Prayers for Chrissy, Dorothy, Bailey Jae, Brad, John, Summer, and all those who loved you so. Missing you already.” –Tracy Biggs
“Without a doubt, Shoji Tabuchi is the most talented man I have ever known or had the honor to perform with. He was humble, kind, funny, and always wore a smile. I can’t express how grateful I am that he took a chance on me and how honored I was to share the stage with him. He and his family are the reason I ended up in Branson, they became my family when I moved here and took me under their wing. They helped me start the life I have now with my husband, friends, and daughter. I can’t imagine anyone with more class or a greater love of his job than Mr. Tabuchi. He has forever set the standard for how we should conduct ourselves as musicians, entertainers, friends, family, and Americans. Mr., you will be so missed.” –Sharlyn Todd
“It was so sad to hear of the passing of a great man and friend, Shoji Tabuchi. After returning to Branson 20 years passing, Shoji was the same friend who never forgot me. I especially enjoyed sitting with him at Leroy New’s church services and watching the twinkle in his eyes when we heard the old gospel standards and when Shoji played them. I especially cherish meeting and visiting with him many times while eating at Noodle 21. Shoji loved God, America, and his family. He was the greatest entertainer to ever grace the stage in Branson because of his talent, charisma, smile, graciousness, humility, and love for his fans. Chrissy and Dorothy, I know this is very difficult times for you. I pray that God will give you comfort and strength in this heartbreaking time. Rest assured Shoji will be remembered for the remarkable and kind man he was too so many people. God bless both of you and your entire family.” –Jerry Braschler
“Saddened to hear of the passing of Shoji Tabuchi. When I moved to Branson in the early 90’s, Shoji’s theater was one of the biggest shows on the strip. I finally got the chance to perform with him a few years ago on the Ray Stevens Show. Shoji was a true showman and a Branson legend.”-Ned Luberecki
“Felt this cut pretty deep…From catching my first on Table Rock Lake & Lake Taneycomo, Playing tennis at the park, and the countless road shows across the country this little boy would tag along with his father and the spectacular Shoji in his early years. Kept me in stitches and I couldn’t wait until the next adventure. You meant a lot to not only this community, but to this family. You will be missed tremendously. Rest In Peace sweet friend.”- Jay Jones
“I’m heartbroken. Mr. Tabuchi was so talented, sweet and humble. I’m honored that I was given the opportunity to sit down and visit with this legendary icon on multiple occasions in the last couple of years. I was always such a fan and being blessed enough to call him a friend the last couple of years has been such a privilege. Branson and truly the world lost such a wonderful light, but heaven sure gained a glorious angel.” –Tim Church
"Branson and the world lost one of its finest tonight, Shoji Tabuchi. I was blessed to get to golf with him on occasion . My favorite three words I will miss the most, ”Good Shot Kawen”. You graced the stage with so much talent and class. One of the kindest and gentlest men I have ever met! Going to miss your encouraging words!!! RIP my friend." -Karen Best
I’ve read some really well worded posts and I am not the well spoken type here on social media. I really don’t have the words anyway. RIP Shoji Tabuchi. I learned how to tap for your show. I learned how to do a fouette for your show. I learned how to play Taiko drums, steel drums, and hand bells for your show. I learned how to do trick roping for your show. I learned how to Hulu at your show (I was terrible). I learned a lot. So happy to have met you, your wife, and your daughter. Chrissy Lingo-Tabuchi will be a life long friend and I appreciate everything that she’s done for me. I’ll be day drinking today in honor. No we never day drank together but I can’t play the violin so this is the second option. I’ll never forget that you got your accent from Louisiana and that you love pork and rice/polka music.-Ernest Peiffer
“So sorry to hear of the passing of my friend and Branson Star Shoji Tabuchi. We had so much fun touring, recording in the studio and playing theaters in Branson. You will be truly missed my friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to my friend Chrissy Lingo-Tabuchi and family. So sorry for your loss Chrissy.” -Barry Taylor
“RIP Shoji Tabuchi. My little family exists because of you and your show. Josh and I met performing in the Shoji Tabuchi Show- we fell in love during rehearsals as penguins that did a little soft shoe number with Shoji. We made lifelong forever friends from this show and had the opportunity to learn things like flying, taiko drumming, stilt walking, hula dancing, trick roping, hand bells….I’m sure I’m missing a few. I’ll never forget your humor, humility, kindness, talent, and generous spirit. You will be so very much missed.” - Melody Moore
“I’m so sad to hear the legendary Shoji Tabuchi has passed away. Shoji was a world-renowned fiddler known as the ‘King of Branson.’ For decades thousands of people headed to Branson each year to see and hear him perform. I grew up listening to Shoji with my grandma. His music was always playing in her car (from a cassette tape) when she took me to and from school. I loved listening to him, especially when he made his fiddle sound like a train whistle…but he could play anything, country, pop, rock, rap or gospel! I even got to go to his theater in high school to see him perform in person. But the greatest honor came 2 years ago when Shoji visited us at News On 6 before his induction into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame in Tulsa. I interviewed him, then he played for us in the studio… a cherished moment for me! He was so engaged and so, so kind! A very special man, indeed! His story was that of the “American dream” — coming over from Japan as a young man with just $500 and a violin and working his way to the top of his industry. The City of Branson called Shoji ‘one of Branson’s all-time greatest gems. A trailblazer. A good man. A world class performer.’ He also loved to fish, a shared passion we talked about the day we met. Please keep his friends and family in your thoughts and prayers…specifically his wife, daughter, son and grandchildren.” -Tess Maune
“I met Shoji in 1992 when I sold him yellow page advertising in our local ‘Ozark Mountain Country Publishing’ phone book for his Shoji Tabuchi music show. Years passed and we didn’t reconnect until these last five years when my brother Tom Forster and brother-in-law Wayne Wright started fishing with Shoji on Lake Taneycomo and playing golf together at the many different golf courses in the Branson area. We became a very close foursome friendship for these remaining years. I developed lung cancer in October of 2021 that curtailed my golf indefinitely. Throughout the next 18 months Shoji was in constant contact with me, encouraging me, and praying for me. I felt his true love and compassion for me in my struggle. His persistent concern and love for me helped encourage my mental, physical and spiritual attitude to fight and beat this terrible disease. By the grace of God and prayers of my friends and Shoji, the Lord healed me completely of the cancer. Then my friend contracted this terrible disease and the situation was reversed. We prayed and encouraged each other weekly and felt the love of Jesus between us on a constant basis. I have yet to meet in my nearly 76 years of life a man more humble, loving, kind and sincere than Shoji Tabuchi. I will always remember his persistent smile with warmth and sincerity to whomever he addressed. His legacy is one we should all be so intentional to achieve. I will miss my dear friend immensely but take solace in the fact he knew his Lord and Savior and we shall be together again someday on a heavenly golf course. My heartfelt condolences to Dorothy and Family as they share this great loss. -Rich Forster
“My heart is very heavy after hearing that Shoji Tabuchi passed away last night. He was such a warm, kind, generous, fun-loving person who just wanted to laugh, play violin, play cards, fish, golf, and make others happy. He gave me my very first ‘real’ job and I performed at the Tabuchi Theater from 1992-1996. Following my years playing in Branson, I taught for nine years for Branson Schools. When I took over the band program in 1996, our equipment was in rough shape and there were LOTS of needs. I approached Shoji and Dorothy and they donated a SIGNIFICANT amount of money each year to fund uniforms, instrument purchases, student band camp and college scholarships, and countless other essentials. Their support allowed us to shine and I will forever be grateful. It has been fun to keep in touch with Shoji over the years including when he would come into Palen Music Center. He believed in me, he gave me confidence, he gave me tons of wonderful memories, and I will miss him dearly. I included a series of photos from when I played at the theater, from donation presentations at the theater, and from one of his visits to the store. I love you, Shoji. May you rest in peace.” –Eric Matzat
"Please remember the Tabuchi family in your prayers…Shoji's wife Dorothy, daughter Christina, son John, granddaughter Bailey Jae, son-in-law Brad. Also, pray for his extended family, friends, fans, and beloved Branson Community. The Tabuchi's are family to me, and I am personally devastated and heartbroken by Shoji’s passing. I have found it incredibly difficult to express in a few words, what he means to me, and how much he influenced my life over the 35 years I've known him. When I first met Shoji Tabuchi (Shoj), in 1988. I was 17 years old, and completely in awe of him. Shoj and Dorothy took me under their wing, hired me to be a cast member on his new show in Branson, and arranged for my move from Texas to Missouri. I was so excited and honored for the opportunity! It didn’t take long for Shoj to become a “father figure” to me as my parents were in Texas. He was always there for me in difficult situations I got myself into, and when I needed guidance, advice, or just a good laugh! He introduced me to Sushi, and many times he would bring out a random Japanese snack and sit me down to just “shoot the breeze” or have deep conversations. I will always remember his endearing way of calling me “Arrison”. I will miss his calming smile that set me at ease on and off stage. I will miss his random text messages that always brought a smile to my face and many times made me laugh out loud. I’ll miss him laughing at his own jokes, which is what made them so funny! I will miss watching him from the wings mesmerized by the bigger than life entertainer that he was, and how he put his audiences in the palm of his hand as if he knew each one personally. I've never seen anything like it! Shoj never pretended to be someone he wasn’t. He was genuine! What you saw on stage was exactly who he was off stage. His heart of gold, wisdom, mentorship, humble character, loyal nature, kindness, professionalism, quirky sense of humor, one-of-a-kind talent, and his gentle endearing ways of relating to the world around him like no one else I’ve ever known. His stories and life experiences never ceased to amaze me. He was invincible to me…like a Superhero. My heart hurts Shoj!!! I love you forever and will miss you always! I know you’re enjoying the reunion with all your loved ones who embraced you as you entered the heavenly gates in all the glory of The Father! I wish I could hear the music and celebration taking place up there right now!" -Allie Hutsell
"A dear Branson friend transitioned to heaven on Friday evening Aug 11th after battling cancer. Shoji Tabuchi, native of Japan embraced a love for country and bluegrass music after seeing Roy Acuff perform in Osaka, while Shoji was in college. He moved to America and Nashville, TN where he reconnected with Acuff, who arranged for Shoji to appear at the Grand Ole Opry. He has entertained Branson audiences since the early 1990’s with his masterful gift of violin classics and fiddle playing tunes like the Orange Blossom Special. Shoji was inducted into the The National Fiddler Hall of Fame in 2020. It was my honor and privilege to have Shoj Tabuchi and his daughter Christina on many occasions part of my Mid-South View Point radio show while recording in Branson. My family's hearts and prayers go out for the Tabuchi family." -Byron Tyler
"I am heartbroken to hear that Shoji Tabuchi has passed away. I had just turned 21 years old and was a junior in college when Brouke Reynolds and I got hired to dance in the Shoji Tabuchi Show in Branson. It was my first job dancing professionally (14 shows a week) and I learned so much during that time! Shoji was the kindest man, so funny, and uber-talented. I'm blessed to have had the opportunity to dance in his show and to work with incredibly talented dancers, choreographers, musicians, technicians, designers, and more. I have lifelong friends from that experience and treasure the memories. Lifting Chrissy Lingo-Tabuchi, Dorothy, and all of his friends, family, co-workers, fans, and more in my thoughts and prayers. Such a loss... He will be missed by so many." - Christen Burke Pitts
"I met him when I was about 8 in our hotel lobby (I think in Orange or Beaumont TX) while he was waiting for his ripped pants to be mended! He sat with me and listened to me play my little fiddle and he even signed it for me! I have a pic of this somewhere… or maybe Dad Glenn Matthews does. Great memories! RIP Shoji " -Regina Matthews
Anyone who has a story, memory, condolence or tribute for Shoji and would like to have it added to this piece is invited to email them to tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com.
