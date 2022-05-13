Black Oak Amphitheater has added a new concert date and a new group of performers to their already immense 2022 season line-up.
This month, BOA announced Grand Funk Railroad and Foghat with Shawn Campbell and The Band Rescue would be appearing live at the Lampe concert venue on Friday, July 22.
Prior to being BOA, the Stone County venue was once called the Swiss Villa Amphitheater. Via this upcoming show, concert organizers shared they are hoping to pay tribute to the rich history of the amphitheater by carrying on the traditions of the venue.
“Swiss Villa Amphitheater hosted the biggest names in music making special memories for thousands of concert goers,” BOA said in a press release. “It is capturing those memories by reliving those good times and taking you back to the good ole’ days with rock legends Grand Funk Railroad and Foghat! Guaranteed to get your ‘foot stompin’, there’s no doubt there will be many new memories made!”
For this concert, the courtyard opens at 4 p.m. and the doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The show will then begin at 7 p.m.
“Grand Funk Railroad, known as “The American Band”, has a legacy that still reigns over the Classic Rock landscape more than fifty years after its 1969 birth in Flint, Michigan – a testament to the group’s influence and staying power,” the release stated. “Mega-hits ‘We’re an American Band,’ ‘I’m Your Captain/Closer to Home,’ ‘Locomotion’ and ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’ continue to chart on classic rock radio. And ‘We’re an American Band’ has received notoriety in recent years being used in movie soundtracks and in television/radio advertising.”
In their five decade career, Grand Funk Railroad has had 19 charted singles, eight Top 40 hits and two No.1 singles with “We’re an American Band” and “Locomotion,” both selling more than one million each. The group has also accumulated 13 gold and 10 platinum records with record sales in excess of 25 million copies sold worldwide.
“Foghat is known for their hit songs, ‘Slow Ride,’ ‘Fool for the City,’ and ‘I Just Want to Make Love to You.’ Formed in 1971 in London, Foghat combines an eclectic blend of rock and blues tied in with a little funk and R&B,” stated the release. “Their live show is as intense as ever with the incredible energy and musicianship that one would expect and hope for from a seasoned band with such a long musical history and they are bringing their fans along for the ride. Foghat’s live performances show why the band is still around today and why they will be able to keep on rockin’ as long as they want.”
Foghat has also achieved great success with the release of eight gold records, one platinum record and one double platinum record.
The Black Oak Amphitheater is located at 1728 State Highway H in Lampe. For additional information or to make ticket reservations email boxoffice@theamp.live or visit blackoakamp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.