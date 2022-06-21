Oklahoma Boy Promotions are returning to Forsyth this Saturday for the first Demolition Derby of 2022 at the Taney County Fairgrounds.
The Saturday, June 25, event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets for spectators are $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 7 to 12 and free for ages 6 and under.
Those wishing to participate in the demolition derby on Saturday, there will be a $50 entry free and a $20 pit pass. Categories will include Semi-Stock Full-size, Compacts, Bone Stock Full-size and Lawnmowers. Category winnings are as follows:
—Semi-Stock Full-size: First-$1800, Second-$800, Third-$500, Fourth-$300 and Fifth-$200.
—Compacts: $300 to the winner, one and done. Over 20 cars $500 to the winner.
—Bone Stock Full-size: $500 to the winner, one and done.
— $20 buy in, pays 100% payback.
As the event starts this year at 6 p.m., attendees are encouraged to arrive as early as possible to help get everyone through the gate before the festivities begin. The Taney County Fairgrounds are located at 445 Burmingham Road in Forsyth.
For additional information visit the Oklahoma Boy Promotions page on Facebook.
