Christmas at Dolly Parton’s Stampede is arriving earlier than ever this year with a 2022 opening date of Thursday, Oct. 27.
Featuring a full-scale nativity scene, holiday decor, seasonal music, a Santa Claus sighting, and a four-course holiday feast, spending Christmas at Dolly’s has become a tradition for families of all ages.
“There is no better way to celebrate the holidays than bringing your family to Dolly Parton’s Stampede,” Dolly Parton’s Stampede General Manager Bryan Cossiboom said. “The sounds of the season and our talented cast make our show a place to make memories and enjoy this special time of year together. It also allows us to share and celebrate the holiday’s true meaning with a full-scale, living Nativity that will transport guests back to that first Christmas so long ago. We love hearing so many families tell us that this show has become a treasured part of their annual holiday traditions.”
Known for it’s seasonal twist of a friendly relay between the North and South Poles, equestrian feats, music and comedy, the true meaning of the season is also brought to life at the dinner attraction; with the birth of Jesus portrayed in a living nativity complete with Mary, Joseph, the three wise men atop camels, and shepherd leading donkeys and their flock of sheep.
As part of the show’s “The Nutcracker Suite,” performance the Sugar Plum Fairy brings toys to life in their Magic of Toys musical production. An appearance by Santa Claus completes the Christmas celebrations as he arrives in his sleigh as the arena is transformed into a winter wonderland of fresh fallen snow.
Christmas at Dolly’s also includes a four-course feast featuring a whole rotisserie chicken, hickory-smoked barbecue pork loin, herb basted potato, buttery corn on the cob, creme vegetable soup, homemade biscuit, a special holiday dessert and unlimited soda, tea or coffee. Vegetarian and gluten-free meals are also available upon request.
Christmas at Dolly Parton’s Stampede runs through Dec. 31. For additional information call 417-336-3000 or visit dpstampede.com.
