Thank you one and all for once again joining me for the latest edition of Tim’s Christmas Tree Corner. I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving. Now that are bellies are full of turkey and Black Friday has come and gone, we can officially place all of our focus on Christmas!
Speaking of food, I have chosen to feature the three excellent Christmas Trees at IHOP for this edition. One tree simply was not enough for the house of international pancakes, so they awesomely went with three trees. All three of the Christmas trees are set up with alternating white and multi-color lights that alternate between trees. I noticed, no more than two trees share the same light color at a time, which is pretty cool.
As we prepare to enter the month of December, I can only imagine there is about to be several new Christmas trees and Christmas displays being set up around town. In the final weeks of the season I’ll be doing my best to highlight as many as I can, between now and Christmas.
As always, if you have a suggestion on where I should visit for my next Christmas Tree Corner, please email me at tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com. The Branson IHOP is located at 1055 MO-376.
Visit ihop.com
