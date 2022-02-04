The Branson Regional Arts Council is hosting open auditions on Sunday, Feb. 6 and Monday, Feb. 7, for their upcoming live musical production of Godspell.
Auditions will take place each day from 6 to 8 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Branson. Auditions are open to any adult age 18 and older.
Those interested in auditioning will need to bring a 60-second singing audition in the musical style of the show, their own tracks on their phone or player, a printed headshot, an acting resume and a list of all known conflicts between Feb. 13 and April 10.
The show will have stage movement and choreography, however there will not be a dance call at auditions. Those auditioning are invited to showcase their movement skills during their singing auditions. Following the singing portion of the auditions, participants will be invited to perform cold readings from the script.
The BRAC production of Godspell will be directed by Jeremiah Reeve. Kyle Denton will serve as musical director and Jacob Deck will act as choreographer.
“Godspellis the story of a small group of people helping Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing,” a press release from BRAC said. “An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life. Led by the international hit, “Day by Day,” Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, by 3-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz.”
While the production traditionally cast five males and five females, the majority of the show's characters are not tied to any gender, ethnicity or age. Actors are generally referred to by their own names. The names used in the below character breakdown are those from the 2012 revised version of the show.
Character Breakdowns are as follows:
Jesus: Must be the most charismatic individual in the cast. High energy, charming, funny, gentle but with strength. He is the sort of person others instinctively follow.
John The Baptist/Judas: He has attributes of both Biblical figures: He is both Jesus’ lieutenant and most ardent disciple and the doubter who begins to question and rebel. Like Jesus, he is also charismatic, but in more of an overt revolutionary way. He is the most “serious” and intellectual of the group, though as with all the actors, he must still possess a good sense of physical comedy.
Nick: Very high energy. Impish and playful. In the original, he played several musical instruments, including concertina, recorder and guitar.
Telly: Not the brightest in the bunch, he is a little slow on the uptake. But there is a great sweetness and innocence about him. Because he sings “All Good Gifts” he must be a very good singer.
George: The comedian, the class clown. The guy who can do a hundred voices and imitations.
Anna Maria: A bit of a tomboy, but basically open and sweet. Perhaps the youngest of the group. She is the first of the group to commit to following Jesus in the song “Day by Day.”
Lindsay: The confident one, the show-off. The first one to volunteer, sometimes she jumps in before she really understands what’s going on.
Uzo: The shy one. Sometimes a little slow to get things, but when she does, she commits all the way. Has an “earth mother” kind of warmth to her.
Morgan: Sassy and slightly cynical, the most urban of the group. Also the “sexy” one, but her sexiness contains a large element of put-on, in the manner of Mae West or Madonna (who in fact once played this role.)
Celisse: The female equivalent of the class clown. Goofy and a cut-up. In the 2012 Broadway revival, she played several instruments, including conga, ukulele and guitar.
There will be a total of eight performances of Godspell between March 31 and April 10 at the Historic Owen Theatre. Rehearsal scheduling will be discussed during each audition time.
The First Presbyterian Church is located at 420 W. Main Street in Branson. Participants are asked to use the sanctuary entrance.
For additional information or questions contact Karie at edu@bransonarts.org.
