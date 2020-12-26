We’re almost there. The end of 2020 is in sight. While many Branson area shows have ended for the season, there are still some that look to continue their current runs through the rest of the year and even a few into the first days of 2021.
The Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre will have performances on Dec. 26 at 3 and 8 p.m., on Dec 28 to 30 at 8 p.m. and on Dec. 31 at 3 and 8 p.m. Visit amazingacrobats.com.
Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers at The Branson Famous Theatre will have three final performances of 2020 with 8 p.m. shows on Dec. 28 and 29 and a 2 p.m. show on Dec. 30. Visit baldknobbers.com
Dolly Parton’s Stampede has a full week of shows left this year. Show dates and times include Dec. 26 at 12:30, 3, 5:30 and 8 p.m.; Dec. 27 at 12:30, 3 and 5:30 p.m.; Dec 28 at 3 and 5:30 p.m.; Dec. 29 at 3, 5:30 and 8 p.m., Dec. 30 at 3 and 5:30 p.m. and Dec. 31 at 3 and 5:30 p.m. The stampede will also be hosting their first two shows of 2021 on Jan. 1 and 2 with show times each day at 3 and 5:30 p.m. Visit dpstampede.com.
Grand Jubilee at Grand Country Music Hall will have one final Christmas show on Dec. 26 at 7:30 p.m. before returning to their regular nightly show from Dec. 28 to 30 at 7:30 p.m. Grand Jubilee will also be hosting a New Years Eve show on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. Be sure to check the next edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News for information about the New Year’s show.
Comedy Jamboree at Grand County Music Hall will also have one final Christmas show on Dec. 26 at 3 p.m. and will then transfer back to their regular show for 3 p.m. performances on Dec. 28 to 31.
Ozarks Country at Grand County Music Hall will host their final show of 2020 on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. Also at Grand County Music Hall, the Amazing Pets Show will host 10 a.m. shows everyday from Dec. 26 to 31. Visit grandcountry.com.
At the Clay Cooper Theatre, Clay Cooper’s Country Express show will host performances on Dec. 27 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. and a New Year’s Eve show at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. At the theatre Hot Rods and High Heels also has performances on Dec. 28 and 30 at 2 p.m. Visit claycoopertheatre.com.
While Dean Z’s Rockin’ Christmas Show has ended for the year, Dean Z announced that he’ll be bringing back his Dean Z-The Ultimate Elvis show for three final 2020 performances. Show times will be on Dec. 28 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Clay Cooper Theatre. Visit deanz.com.
The Haygoods performing at the Clay Cooper Theatre will have four final performances of 2020. The Haygoods will continue running their Christmas show on Dec. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. and Dec. 29 at 7:30 p.m. The performing family will also host a New Year’s Eve show on Dec. 31 at 8:30 p.m. According to their website, The Haygoods have already announced Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 as their first show for 2021. Visit thehaygoods.com.
Legends in Concert at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre will be returning to their regular show after Christmas. Legends will have performances at 3 and 8 p.m. on Dec. 26 to Dec. 29. On Dec. 31, the Legends will host their regular 3 p.m. show and then at 9:30 p.m. have their New Year’s Eve show, for which they’ll be joined by SIX.
Legends in Concert will also be hosting 8 p.m. shows on January 1 and 2 of 2021. Legends performers for the final shows of 2020 and the first two shows of 2021 include The Blues Brothers (Justin Sassenella and Clint Nievar), Elvis Presley (Ryan Pelton), Frank Sinatra (Robbie Howard) and Johnny Cash (Shawn Barker). Visit legendsinconcert.com.
Also at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre, Buckets N Boards, who previously ended their 2020 season in August, have announced they’ll be hosting one final show of 2020 on Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. Visit bucketsnboards.com.
Over at the Pierce Arrow Theatre, the Pierce Arrow Gold show will have performances on Dec. 26 and 29 at 8 p.m., while the Pierce Arrow Decades show will host performances on Dec. 28 and 30 at 8 p.m. On Dec. 31, Pierce Arrow Decades will also host a New Year’s Eve show at 9 p.m. For the first two days of 2021, Pierce Arrow Decades will have an 8 p.m. show on Jan. 1 and Pierce Arrow Gold will have an 8 p.m. show on Jan. 2. Visit piercearrow.com.
Reza Edge of Illusion has a full schedule to finish out the year at the Branson Famous Theatre. Following an 8 p.m. show on Christmas day, Reza will continue to host his Christmas shows on Dec. 26, 27, 30 and 31 at 8.pm. and on Dec. 28 and 29 at 2 p.m. Visit rezalive.com.
Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety show at Hamners’ Variety Theater will offer shows on Dec. 26, 28, 29 and 30 at 8 p.m. and on Dec. 27 at 3 p.m. Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety show will also host a 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve show on Dec. 31, which includes a dinner at 7:30 p.m.
Also at Hamners’ Variety Theater, folks will be able to catch Mike Walker’s Lasting Impressions show at 2 p.m. on Dec. 29, 30 and 31. Audiences can also catch Thank You For the Music A Modern Tribute to ABBA on Dec. 29 and 30 at 5 p.m. The ABBA tribute show will also be hosting 5 p.m. performances on Jan. 1 and 2, 2021 at Hamners’ Variety Theater.
From Dec. 29 to 31 Beach Boys California Dreamin’ will have shows at 10 a.m at Hamners’ Variety Theater. A 10 a.m. show has also been scheduled for Jan. 2, 2021. Visit hamnersunbelievable.com.
Over at the King’s Castle Theatre, Anthems of Rock will host performances on Dec. 29 and Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. and Dublin’s Irish Tenors and The Celtic Ladies will have their final 2020 shows on Dec. 26 and 30 at 2 p.m. Also at the Kings Castle Theatre, Branson’s Christmas Wonderland will host performances on Dec. 29 and 31 at 2 p.m. and on Dec. 30 at 2 and 8 p.m. Visit kingscastletheatre.com.
Branson’s Murder Mystery Dinner Show at The Majestic Theater will be hosting a full line-up of Christmas shows that go through 2020 and into 2021. From Dec. 26, 2020 to Jan. 6, 2021, there will be dinner shows every day at 4 p.m. with the exception of Dec. 27 and Jan. 3. Visit bransonmurdermystery.com.
At Branson’s Famous Theatre, Doug Gabriel has shows scheduled for Dec. 28 to 30 at 10 a.m. Doug Gabriel will also have his first shows of 2021 on Jan. 1 and 2 at 8 p.m. Visit douggabriel.com.
Over at The Dutton Family Theater, The Duttons will host their final shows of 2020 from Dec. 28 to 30 at 8 p.m. and a 2 p.m. show on Dec. 31. Visit theduttons.com.
At the Little Opry Theatre inside the Branson Imax Entertainment Complex a variety of shows will be wrapping up their 2020 season this week. A Tribute to John Denver Starring James Garrett will host their final show of 2020 on Dec. 26 at 10 a.m. following a special 2:30 p.m. Christmas day show. Garrett will also host his final Neil Diamond Gold show of 2020 at 12 p.m. and his George Strait Country show on Dec. 26 at 2:30 p.m. Visit bransonimax.com.
On Dec. 26, Smoke on the Mountain will host their final 2020 shows with a Sanders Family Christmas show performance at 5 p.m. and a regular show performance at 8 p.m.
The Petersens will perform their Christmas bluegrass show at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 and 31. They’ll also be hosting their Christmas gospel show on Dec. 30 at 2:30 p.m. The Sons of Britches will have three more shows in 2020, including 8 p.m. shows on Dec. 27 and 28 and a 5 p.m. show on Dec. 30. Visit bransonimax.com.
At the Hughes Brothers Theatre, the Hughes Christmas Show will host performances from Dec. 26 to 30 at 8 p.m. The newly created Hughes Brothers Country show will have a performance on Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. For New Year’s Eve the Hughes Christmas Show, Oh Happy Day, the Hughes Music Show and the Hughes Brothers Country Show will all join forces for a performance on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. Visit hughes-brothers.com.
At the Branson Hot Hits Theatre in downtown Branson, there will be Doo Wop and More shows on Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. and Doo Wop shows on Dec. 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. Motown and Temptations Tribute will host shows on Dec. 26, 27, 30 and 31 at 7:30 p.m. Marvin Gaye and the Masters of Soul will have a show at 2 p.m. on Dec. 28 and Golden Sounds of the Platters will host shows on Dec. 29 and 31 at 2 p.m. and Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. Visit bransonhothits.com.
Noah at the Branson Sight and Sound Theatre is hosting performances on Dec. 26, 29 and 30 at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. On Dec. 28 there will be shows at 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and on Dec. 31 there will be shows at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Visit sight-sound.com.
Out at the Shepherd of the Hills, the Playhouse Theatre is hosting their slate of final 2020 shows this week. A Shepherd’s Christmas Carol will have a dinner show at 4 p.m. on Dec. 26. The WhoDunnit Hoedown - A Murder Mystery Dinner Show will host their dinner shows on Dec. 29, 30 and 31 at 7:30 p.m.
Also at the Playhouse Theatre, Todd Oliver will host his ventriloquist dinner show “The Funniest Night of Your Life” on Dec. 26, 29, 30 and 31 at 12 p.m. and a 7:30 p.m. show on Dec. 27. The Chuckwagon Dinner show featuring the Riders of the Circle B will host their final 2020 performances at 5 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 30.
Christmas at Shepherd of the Hills will continue through Jan. 2, 2021. For operating dates and hours visit theshepherdofthehills.com.
The Showboat Branson Belle will host its final dinner cruise shows on Dec. 26 and 27 at 12 and 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 28 and 30 at 12 and 4 p.m.; and Dec. 29 and Dec. 31 at 4 and 7:30 p.m.
For the final days of 2020, Silver Dollar City’s An Old Time Christmas will be open on Dec. 26 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Dec. 27 from 12 to 9 p.m.; on Dec. 28 to 30 from 1 to 9 p.m. and on Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For the first days of 2021, the 1880’s theme park will also be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 and 2. Visit silverdollarcity.com.
All show schedule information was taken from each of the respective shows or theatre websites. Show times and dates are subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.