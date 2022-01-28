Though many of Branson’s tourist destinations are currently closed for the winter, there is one attraction offering visitors and locals alike the chance to experience year-round indoor entertainment.
WonderWorks Branson General Manager Brenda Dent shared just a few of the reasons why their attraction is a great addition to any Branson visit this winter.
“We are indoors. That’s a huge plus. Weather doesn’t bother us,” Dent said. “We are open 365, seven days a week and we’re open even during the winter hours on Fridays and Saturdays until 9 o’clock. So we give you a long span of time throughout the day. Our ticket is an all-day ticket, so you can purchase your ticket at 10 a.m. and come in, then maybe catch a show in the afternoon and then come back and see us after the show. There’s lots of opportunity.”
Dent added, another benefit of visiting WonderWorks during the winter is the availability of the attraction employees to spend more time with each guest.
“There is staff that can help you learn and touch and show you how things work if you don’t understand. Some of the things, people will just walk by because they don’t understand how it works, so we’re taking the time to show them,” Dent said. “This is the perfect time of year to come because we get to have one-on-one experiences with them a little bit more than during the summer when we’re extremely busy.”
Since opening their doors in 2020, WonderWorks Branson has continued to evolve as they’ve welcomed in new exhibits and features. One of the exhibits introduced last year includes a new earthquake exhibit called Good Vibrations, which spotlights Tuckaleechee Caverns, located in Townsend, Tennessee and how they document seismic activity around the world.
Last year, WonderWorks also debuted Sphere We Go, which focuses on the spheres that make up Earth, including the hydrosphere, atmosphere, geosphere/lithosphere and biosphere. While visiting the exhibit, WonderWorks guests will also learn about each of the four layers of the Earth, as well as how they interact with each other.
Dent also teased they’ve got a couple of new things coming up this year, which will be announced soon.
“We’ve got a couple of things, we’re not going to disclose, that are going to be coming this summer and fall of this year,” Dent said. “Then we almost always open up with a STEM career, which is rotating. Last year was astronauts. This year we’ll have a new one that we’ll add to that. We’re based on learning and fun all wrapped into one, so it’s great.”
Dent explained folks who visit WonderWorks will be treated to a blend of education and entertainment.
“They call it Edu-tainment. That’s the word they like to use. We’re an indoor amusement park, based on science and education, so everything is fun and learning all wrapped into one. We also have something for everyone, from age 2 to 102 we have something for them,” Dent said. “One of the things I’m probably the proudest of is we have been able to have the three attributes of Branson in our building. The family, faith and flag, which are all very popular in Branson. It’s kind of our foundation. We’ve been able to add those throughout the building, which was an honor for me to be able to say. I’ve been in Branson since 1981, so I’ve seen things grow and expand and it was important to me and it’s here.”
With more than 100 hand-on exhibits, WonderWorks also provides guests with an extremely interactive experience.
“We have three floors, over 40,000 square-feet of awesomeness is what I call it,” Dent said. “Every floor there is going to be something to touch, feel, play and learn from. On the first floor we have the XD theater. That has several different rides in it that you can do. You can try our fitness area, with the 360 bikes. If you pedal fast enough you can go all the way around, 360 degrees. There’s lots of things like the Gear Wall for the little ones and we have Speed of Light. There’s so much on each and every floor.”
WonderWorks Branson offers group activities, facilities rentals, homeschool day events, birthday parties and more. They additionally provide group rate opportunities for groups of 15 or more, including for Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, military reunions, tour operators, family reunions, student groups, and more.
“If you’ve got a birthday coming up, we’ve got the perfect party room for a birthday,” Dent said. “We’re starting to grow that. Our field trips are starting to come back, because the schools are starting to travel which is great and exciting for us. That’s typically Monday through Friday. We’ve got a lot of college groups that are coming in, so things are real good. We’re very, very pleased. We’ll continue to add. We’ve got some exciting things coming up.”
WonderWorks Branson also hosts sensory days for children and adults with special needs. The next Sensory Day will be hosted on Sunday, Feb. 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parents, caretakers, family and children can come to WonderWorks for $10 during this event.
WonderWorks is located at 2835 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For tickets and additional information visit wonderworksonline.com/branson.
