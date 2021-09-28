Jammin’ for Jesus is hosting its next concert on Sunday, Oct. 3 at the Branson Famous Theater, with proceeds and donations to benefit Horses Healing Hearts.
The show will begin at 2 p.m. with a welcome from hosts Brandon Mabe, Ava Kasich and Mike Wellman. The concert will feature performances by Megan Mabe, Kari Garrison, Keith McKinney, Anita French-Kidd Stahl, Bruno Samuels, The Singing Bones, David House, Marlene Pelt, The Barnettes and Saxophonist Gary Dooms.
According to a press release, the concert will also honor Jammin’ for Jesus Soundman Buster Prine. The October concert will serve a Prine’s last show as the soundman, but plans to have him return as a special guest soon are already underway.
“This is the 21st year for Jammin for Jesus concerts and it’s been a blessing to help so many worthy local charities and gospel music performers over the years,” Jammin’ for Jesus Producer Phyllis Rotrock said in the release. “Make plans now to wish Buster and Juli all the best, and attend an exciting celebration in worship.”
Admission into the Oct. 3 concert is free with a donation of ranch supplies for Horses Healing Hearts. Donations of paper towels, toilet tissues, bottled water, cleaning supplies or gift certificates to Lowe’s will all be accepted. A love offering will also be collected during the concert.
“Horses Healing Hearts is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that has helped at-risk youth for over a decade. Through the magnificence of the human and horse relationship, the kids are taught about responsibility and confidence. Our first goal is to maintain the kids’ physical safety while allowing the kids and horses to work their healing magic together,” according to a statement on the Horses Healing Hearts website. “Every weekend groups of kids meet at one of the local sponsor barns. During the 2-hour session, the kids learn how to groom and tack a horse, followed by a 15 minute private riding lesson. While the kids take turns riding, the other participants are led by a volunteer facilitator through a curriculum.”
The Branson Famous Theatre is home to the Branson Famous Baldknobbers. Their theater is located at 645 S. Highway 165 at Green Mountain Drive in Branson.
“Since 1959, Gospel Music has always been the foundation on which every Baldknobbers show has been built,” Baldknobbers Producer and Theater Manager Brandon Mabe said in the release. “That’s why we are excited to have Jammin’ for Jesus back at our theater for its fifth year. Please join us as Jesus enters the theater and his gospel music fills the air.”
For additional information about the concert contact Brian Pendergrass or Sheila Meeker at bransonj4j@yahoo.com. To learn more about Horses Healing Hearts visit horseshealingheartsusa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.