The Branson Regional Arts Council is inviting folks to join them on Friday, Jan. 28, for An Evening with America’s Muralist Raine Clotfelter at the Historic Owen Theatre in Branson.
This special lecture begins at 6 p.m. Admission is a $5 donation at the door, which will benefit BRAC. Card carrying BRAC Members will be admitted into the event free of charge.
For the lecture, Clotfelter will be speaking on a number of topics including, building an art business, how to price your artwork, working as a team, art business etiquette, what products to use, and tips and tricks of the trade. While this event is geared toward working artists, it is open to the public.
“Raine is a professional Artist/Illustrator seeking to revitalize and enrich our nation’s most valued resources; its citizens and communities, by capturing in his artwork and murals, the unique individuals and historical events that made this country what it is today,” a press release from BRAC stated. “Raine’s artwork has been published in several military publications such as Link, Surface Warfare, and Navy News. He has historical pieces displayed on Naval ships, various military commands, recruiting and reserve centers across the country, including the White House in Washington, DC. He has been classified as a Naval Historian for his works on Naval history.”
The lecture will also include a digital presentation of Clotfelter’s murals followed by a question and answer period. To date, Clotfelter has worked on more than 170 detailed, hand-painted murals and gallery pieces. Some of his murals of American history are as large as 60-feet high and lengths of 300-feet long.
In 1983, Clotfelter joined the Navy and was stationed in Norfolk, VA where he served on the USS Newport LST-1179, the USS Shenandoah AD-44 and on SIRFLANT’s Admiral Staff. In 1988, he joined the Navy Reserves.
“The Navy was very careful in selecting DMs (Illustrator/Draftsman). In 1984 only 15 DM billets were available to fill, out of 21 qualified applicants in the entire Navy,” the release stated. “Raine was selected first across the board. In the 1980s there were over 400 DMs in the Navy and upon his retirement in 2004 there were only 46. Historically; Raine was the Navy’s last reservist DM when he retired in 2004.”
In January 2003, Clotfelter was recalled to active duty where he served on the front lines in Iraq for Naval Security in the Middle East. His main line of duty was physical security to protect the Middle East U.S. Central Command and the Bahrain airstrip, but as the only Navy DM there, he also created artwork and technical illustrations to support the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and other attached commands.
During his Naval career, Clotfelter was chosen to serve on three separate admiral staffs during his Naval career. He served as an ISO for Noble Eagle and Enduring Freedom in Iraq. Clotfelter received four U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, two Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation medals, Joint Meritorious Unit Commendation medal, four Armed Forces Service medals, an Army Forces Expeditionary medal, three Battle “E”’s and was awarded nine other medals. He also received the Coast Guard Meritorious Unit Commendation medal for technical illustrations he produces in response to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
“As a staff artist for Columbia Pictures Entertainment, Raine also illustrated artwork for Walt Disney Productions, Gulf Western, TIME, Warner Bros., Tri-Star Entertainment, Branson Teleproductions, and Percussion Entertainment,” the release stated. “In the music publishing realm he designed many folio’s and sheet music covers for entertainers such as Reba McEntire, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Hank Williams Jr., Clint Black, as well as others. Beyond the entertainment industry, he has produced artwork for corporations such as JC Penney, Radio Shack, Comp USA, Boeing, McDonald Douglas, Texas Instruments, Raytheon, Bass Pro and others. Most recently he has done several large historic murals for businesses, cities and towns across the US and at various museums such as the World’s Largest Toy Museum, The Harold Bell Wright Museum, the American Presidential Museum, the Branson Auto & Farm Museum, Celebrity Car Museum in Branson, MO, as well as O’Fallon Historical Museum in Baker, MT, and the VanHorn Historical Museum in ND.”
For additional information on this event or to reserve a seat for the lecture, visit bransonarts.org. To learn more about Clotfelter visit americasmuralist.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.