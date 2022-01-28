The Branson community will have the opportunity to pay their respects on Tuesday, Feb. 1, following the death of longtime Branson entertainer and radio personality Jessica Ann Liverett.
Best known to her fans as Jessica James: The Lady Outlaw, Liverett passed away on Dec. 16, 2021 at Piedmont Midtown Regional Hospital. This Tuesday, a memorial service for Liverett will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church in Branson, which will be followed by a reception in the church’s life center.
Liverett spent many years with radio station KWTO in Springfield, before being hired to work at 106.3 KRZK in Branson, where she was given the nickname of The Lady Outlaw.
On top of her radio career, Liverett was also well known for her talents as a singer, dancer and comedian. She starred in the Bob-O-Links show and entertained locals and visitors where she performed for many years. Over the years she had the chance to join the cast of The Branson Follies and later The Golden Girls USA show. Additionally, Liverett appeared on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville many times and also toured England on her own.
“Our family has lost a dear friend, she and her husband Ray are family to us. There were many in Branson that helped us get a foothold in the community, but Jessica James really took us under her wing,” Branson Entertainer and Radio Show Host Jeff Brandt shared online. “She was an icon in this town. Always a smile, always a hug, always the “anything I can do to help” attitude. She was a legend on the theatre stages, on the radio, and will always be in our hearts. I owe a lot in my career both on stage and on the air to this wonderful lady. Our prayers for God’s great comfort and his peace that passes all human understanding for her husband Ray and the entire family. There will never be another Lady Outlaw, Jessica James was it.”
Branson Comedian Terry Wayne Sanders also shared a message of remembrance on social media.
“Branson has lost a beautiful lady and wonderful performer, Jessica James Liverett,” Sanders said. “Our thoughts and prayers for her husband Ray, her family, and legion of fans. Peace be with you sweet lady.”
Liverett’s granddaughter Brittney Liverett also took to social media to pay tribute to her Grammy.
“Some of you may know her as Jessica Liverett, Jessica James, the Lady Outlaw, a Golden Girl, but I knew her as my Grammy. I remember when I was little I used to idealize her, I used to love going to her shows and seeing those fancy costumes and watching her dance, and oh that woman could sing. She used to tell me all the time up until the moment she passed that she wished I could sing, she would of made a star out of me. I definitely get my “center of attention” and outgoing personality from my Grammy, “she was one of a kind,” Brittney Liverett said. “The world lost one of the greatest women I have ever known. She told me she wanted to pull through so she could see this little nugget of ours (her great grandson) but I take peace knowing she is no longer suffering and is dancing and singing up in heaven now. Please say an extra prayer for my family right now. Rest In Peace to one of greatest woman I was blessed of sharing a blood line with.”
A memorial service for Liverett was additionally held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, shortly after her passing in Columbus, GA. The Faith Lutheran Church is located at 221 Malone Street in Branson.
