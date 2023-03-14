Earlier this month a new film starring some of the biggest names in comedy premiered with one of the most hilarious loopholes ever conceived for wanna be mothers everywhere.
Written and Directed by Thom Harp, “The Donor Party’’ stars Malin Akerman as Jaclyn, who just wants to have a baby and become a mother. But after a messy divorce and fruitless years of online dating, she realizes she doesn’t have to have a husband to become a mother. Together with her two best friends, they hatch a plan to help get her pregnant at a very special party.
Harp shared what inspired the storyline for this film and how the idea was brought to life.
“I got married really young, so when I go to meetings with story execs—because I was a screenwriter first—I was meeting these amazing women who were smart and in their 30s and complaining about dating life and how they felt the pressure of, ‘I don’t want to just marry someone just to have kids and my times running out.’ I was like, ‘You don’t really have to have a husband to have a kid.’ I just said that flippantly one day and it just sat in the back of my head for a little bit,” Harp said. “Then one day I woke up and it came to me and I went to my white board and I wrote, ‘A heist movie, but they steal sperm.’ I literally took a picture of that and that’s the framework. I just wanted to honor the struggle that a lot of people have. It’s not easy and I’m very fortunate, I count my blessings all the time. I’m in a supportive marriage. But for a lot of people it’s just tough out there.”
Harp explained by setting the “heist” portion of the film during a party, he was able to provide Akerman’s character with an abundance of fun opinions for other characters.
“The fun thing about having it at a party is you can have lots of different perspectives because you have casual conversations and it gave me a lot of different ways of looking at family, childhood and all that kind of stuff,” Harp said. “Watching Malin’s reaction to the different things, whether it’s sort of the boozy older sister who’s saying all the horrible things about marriage and guys and all this kind of stuff. Like it’s great to have a broad spectrum of that and that’s what setting it at a party gave me.”
Joining Akerman, the cast also features Rob Corddry, Jerry O’Connell, Erinn Hayes, Bria Henderson, Ryan Hansen, Dan Ahdoot and Jeff Torres. Harp said when it came to casting this film, he kept coming back to the idea of having Akerman play the lead role.
“I poured my heart into the letter to her, ‘I really think this is a role you will knock out of the park. I think there is only one person in the world who can do it as well as it needs to be.’ And she read the script and response and within five minutes of our first talk, we knew we were on the same page and we wanted to make the same movie,” Harp said. “She called Rob Corddry right off the bat, because she just thought he would connect to sort of put upon husband. It’s a role I’ve not seen Rob in, but she knew Rob and felt that he would respond to it and he did. Then Erinn Hayes, who I’ve loved for forever, and she had just done ‘Medical Police,’ which is absolutely bonkers and insane. But she’s so grounded in it that you believe it. I knew I needed those kinds of people who could do relatable stuff, but also weren’t afraid to get crazy.”
Hayes shared joining this cast and being able to play the friend of her life best friend was a no brainer.
“So Malin was on ‘Children’s Hospital’ with myself and Rob Corddry,” Hayes said. “She roped Rob into doing this and called me and said, ‘I’m doing this script, come play my best friend, we’re going to have a blast, it’s in Los Angeles. No, we’re not making any money, but it should be fun.’ But I read it and was like absolutely…I maybe have the most fun part.”
Hayes added when it came to developing her character of Molly, it wasn’t too difficult because everything she needed was in Harp’s script.
“I’ve been married a long time, so I like to meet a character who’s got kids, maybe a little bored of everything and then along comes her friend with a little bit of excitement. Part way through I drank a glass laced with molly. Then it’s like all bets are off and it was the most fun in the world to just have no rules for any performance,” Hayes said. “It really, truly was so fun to just get to play around. Everybody else had to think linearly and I could just be whatever I wanted to do and improve whatever and throw things in. We had a good script so I didn’t have to do too much of that. It was a blast.”
In the role of Akerman’s other best friend, Bria Henderson was cast as Amandine. Harp said he believes Henderson’s performance in the film elevated the performances of everyone in the cast.
“When we got Bria Henderson, I was floored. She gave me goosebumps in my first scene she was in. I literally was like, this must be what they felt like watching the first scene of Tiffany Haddish in ‘Girls Trip,’ like because she’s so good,” Harp said. “The other actors who are established and know each other and are comedy legends, they’re all like, ‘Wow! Okay, she’s bringing it!’ And everyone now is bringing their A-game and it’s a chemical reaction that you hope for. I got so lucky and was so fortunate to work with these great people and they all wanted to make the same movie.”
Henderson said her journey to “The Donor Party” was quite unique, one which she gives God the credit for.
“I knew I wanted to work on a project during my hiatus from ‘The Good Doctor’ during the summer. I was running out of luck with what films and projects I could book. My friend Danielle Pinnock, who is one of my best friends and a sister in this industry. She’s the star of CBS’ ‘Ghosts’ and was offered the role of Amandine on ‘The Donor Party’ and she could not take the role,” Henderson said. “Instead of saying, ‘Hey I have to pass and bow out.’ She bowed out and she gave my name to the director. She said, ‘I think this is the best person for the part’ and Thom Harp the writer and director of ‘The Donor Party’ took a risk. He had not seen my comedic work. He had no idea what I could do. He took the risk and I think he’s very happy with the risk that he took.”
Though she has become well known for her dramatic acting playing opposite Freddie Highmore in ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” Henderson shared comedy is her first love and she was excited to take on her character.
“When I first read the script and read the character, I was like this is going to be fun. I’m going to have fun. I needed to just dive into some comedy,” Henderson said. “It’s the thing I thought I would be doing first in the industry. I thought I would be having to prove myself as more of a dramatic actress. But it’s kind of like the opposite…It’s like I get to do the thing that I’m so really comfortable doing and I just got to play and be free. It was such a juxtaposition from the world of medical dramas. We just got to play. It was freeing.”
“The Donor Party” is currently playing in select theaters and available on a variety of VOD platforms including Apple TV, Vudu and Redbox. To watch the full interviews with Thom Harp, Erinn Hayes and Bria Henderson visit the Tim Church Media YouTube channel, where they will be made available soon.
