This month’s Jammin’ for Jesus concert will be hosted on Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Branson Famous Theater and benefit Compassus Hospice Dream Team.
The show begins at 2 p.m. Folks will be welcomed by and entertained by Theatre Hosts Brandon Mabe and Megan Mabe and Concert Hosts Brian Pendergrass and Keith Rawls. The concert will also feature the talents of Wendell Johnson, Tom & Debby Lakin, Angela Seng, Billy Hale, Ron & Haven Howard, Sonshine Road, Southern Grace and Saxophonist Gary Dooms.
“Since 1959, gospel music has always been the foundation on which every Baldknobbers show has been built,” said Baldknobbers Producer and Theater Manager Brandon Mabe in a release, “That’s why we are excited to have Jammin’ For Jesus back at our theater for its fifth year. Please join us as Jesus enters the theater and his gospel music fills the air.”
Admission into Jammin’ for Jesus this month is free with a donation to Compassus Hospice Dream Team: Making Last Wishes Come True. Monetary donations can be given at the Compassus Hospice Table which will be located inside the front doors of the theater. The money raised during the concert will be used to help the Compassus Hospice Dream Team grant some final wishes to their patients. A love offering will also be taken.
“This is the 21st year for Jammin’ for Jesus concerts and it’s been a blessing to help so many worthy local charities and gospel music performers over the years,” Jammin’ for Jesus Producer Phyllis Rotrock said in the release. “Make plans now for an exciting celebration in worship while donating to a worthy cause.
The Branson Famous Theatre is located at 645 State Highway 165 at Green Mountain Drive in Branson. For additional information contact Rotrock at 417-336-5622 or email bransonj4j@yahoo.com.
