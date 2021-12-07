Legends in Concert at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater is hosting a special Christmas Area Appreciation this month.
For their 3 p.m. shows on Dec. 10 and 17, and the 8 p.m. shows on Dec. 11, 12, 18 and 19, locals can enjoy the Legends in Concert show for a discounted ticket rate of $11 per person.
This offer is available to Missouri residents of Barry, Christian, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright counties. This area appreciation also extends to Arkansas residents of Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Fulton, Izard, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy, Stone and Washington counties.
Proof of residency or employment in the listed counties is required either by ID or pay stub.
The Legends in Concert Christmas line-up for 2021 features tributes to Elvis Presley, Dean Martin, Whitney Houston and The Blues Brothers.
Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre is located at 1600 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For reservations call 417-339-3003 or visit legendsinconcert.com/branson.
